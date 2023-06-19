Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 480

An African peace mission on the Ukraine war that failed to spark enthusiasm from either Moscow or Kyiv was still impactful, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

A day after the delegation visited St Petersburg, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin showed interest in the 10-point plan presented by African leaders, but it would be “difficult to realise”.

In Kyiv the previous day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the African delegation – the first since the start of the war to hold separate face-to-face talks with both leaders on their peace initiative – that allowing negotiations now would just “freeze the war” and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

However, Ramaphosa cast the trip to Ukraine and Russia in a positive light, tweeting on Sunday: “[The] Africa Peace Initiative has been impactful and its ultimate success will be measured on the objective, which is stopping the war.”

He added the Africans would keep talking to Putin and Zelenskyy, and would brief United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on their efforts so far.