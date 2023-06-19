Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 480

South Africa leader hails ‘impactful’ meetings with Putin, Zelensky
An African peace mission on the Ukraine war that failed to spark enthusiasm from either Moscow or Kyiv was still impactful, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
A day after the delegation visited St Petersburg, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin showed interest in the 10-point plan presented by African leaders, but it would be “difficult to realise”.
In Kyiv the previous day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the African delegation – the first since the start of the war to hold separate face-to-face talks with both leaders on their peace initiative – that allowing negotiations now would just “freeze the war” and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.
However, Ramaphosa cast the trip to Ukraine and Russia in a positive light, tweeting on Sunday: “[The] Africa Peace Initiative has been impactful and its ultimate success will be measured on the objective, which is stopping the war.”
He added the Africans would keep talking to Putin and Zelenskyy, and would brief United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on their efforts so far.
Zelensky says most intense fighting is happening on southern front
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the toughest fighting is taking place on Ukraine’s southern front, and he praised Kyiv’s forces for holding off Russian assaults in the east.
Zelensky made the comments in his daily address Sunday, saying Ukrainian troops are “advancing, position by position, step by step” and “are moving forward.”
The opening stages of Kyiv’s counteroffensive have been marked by probing attacks — seemingly testing the Russian lines of defense — and modest gains, but no apparent major breakthroughs.
Russian troops “continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions,” the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said Sunday, referring to a series of eastern Ukrainian frontline cities stretching from north to south.
“Heavy fighting continues,” it added.
Zelensky stated that not a single US Patriot air defense system has been destroyed in Ukraine, and that nearly three dozen missiles and about 50 attack drones were destroyed over the past week. He also added the Ukrainian Air Force carried out more than 100 strikes on enemy positions over the past week.
The Russian defense ministry said in its daily report Sunday that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine are most actively advancing in the (southern) Zaporizhzhia direction, with forces of up to 3 battalion groups, reinforced with tanks and armored combat vehicles.”
A Russia-backed official said earlier Sunday that Ukraine has retaken a village near Zaporizhzhia city. Moscow denies the report, saying troops repelled attacks there.
Russian forces also repelled eight Ukrainian army attacks in various settlements east and northeast of Donetsk city, the defense ministry claimed in its report.
Authorities in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region warn of contaminated water
Mykolaiv health authorities have urged residents to refrain from using water in the southern region for drinking, and warned not to swim or fish, after contaminants were discovered.
The warning, issued Sunday, comes after authorities in the Odesa region also closed beaches for health reasons.
The devastating Kakhovka dam collapse and subsequent flooding in southern Ukraine has turned the Dnipro River and Black Sea coastline into “a garbage dump and animal cemetery,” according to Ukrainian authorities.
Now cholera-like vibrio has been detected in open waters of the Mykolaiv region, the Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention posted on its official Facebook page Sunday. The discovery means the water could potentially cause acute intestinal infections, local authorities said.
The Disease Control Centre also warned of high ammonia levels.
In neighboring Odesa, authorities have closed off beaches because poor water quality poses a “genuine threat” to local residents.
Odesa’s sandy beaches and holiday resorts were once packed with Ukrainian and foreign visitors before the war hit. The beaches have been largely abandoned by swimmers in recent months, as mines from the war with Russia wash on to the shoreline. That situation has only worsened in the wake of the dam collapse.
The Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine collapsed on June 6. Both Ukrainian and Russian officials blame an explosion from the opposing side for causing the breach.