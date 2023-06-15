Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 477

African leaders head to Ukraine, Russia on ‘peace mission’

A group of African leaders is expected to arrive in Poland Thursday on their mediation mission in the Russia-Ukraine war, Uganda’s president has said in a statement.

“I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow [Thursday]. I have now sent an official message that, on account of my continued corona[virus] status, I cannot join the group,” President Yoweri Museveni said in a statement on Twitter.

Museveni added six African presidents from Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Republic of Congo, and Zambia are supposed to arrive in Poland on Thursday to take the train trip to Kyiv to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The African leaders want to persuade Ukraine and Russia into talks that could end the war.

Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone and briefed him about the “African leaders’ peace mission.”

“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African heads of state and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission,” a statement from Ramaphosa’s office said last week.

“From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success,” Museveni stated in his statement.

Fierce battle ongoing on Ukraine’s front lines: Deputy DM

There is a “serious confrontation ongoing” on Ukraine’s front lines, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Wednesday, describing it as a “fierce battle.”

“We’ve got an offensive in several directions, but the enemy also conducts an offensive in several directions. So as of now we are simultaneously on the defense and [on the] offensive but in different directions,” Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian national TV.

Russian forces are trying to stop Ukraine’s offensive by increasing shelling and aviation strikes, Maliar continued, adding, “We also see the enemy actively using anti-tank guided missiles and self-destroying drones in attempts to stop our offensive and inflict various damage.”

Ukraine’s troops are experiencing “difficulties” advancing in the south as “the fields are mined,” she added, saying the troops are advancing “slowly but surely.”

In an update that echoed Maliar’s description of the fighting, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia had carried out “37 air strikes and fired 32 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and settlements” in the past day.

Ukrainian archaeological treasures at risk after Nova Kakhovka dam collapse: Officials

Top officials in Kyiv stated that valuable cultural heritage objects were destroyed during the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine last week, in one of the largest industrial disasters for Europe in decades.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said Wednesday that “hundreds of cultural heritage objects” were either “damaged, flooded, or, like the power plant itself, deliberately destroyed.”

Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over the dam’s destruction, without providing concrete proof that the other is culpable. It is not clear whether the dam was deliberately attacked or whether the breach was the result of structural failure.

“However, perhaps the greatest loss may be the priceless archaeological heritage of Ukraine,” the ministry added.

The explosion of the dam and erosion and flooding of the nearby Dnipro River “caused a critical situation with the protection of archaeological heritage in the region,” it noted.

The ministry claimed “valuable items” are at risk of being looted because some people are using metal detectors to try to locate objects in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa.

“Archaeologists, museum workers, and law enforcement officials will join forces to monitor, record damage and perform other urgent work,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that specialists have been monitoring water levels along the reservoir, where water levels are gradually receding after the collapse caused flooding in Kherson.

NATO allies continue high-stakes talks on when and how Ukraine could join alliance ahead of summit

President Joe Biden and his team are in the midst of a high-stakes conversation with fellow NATO members on how and when Ukraine may join — a debate that could expose strains in the alliance ahead of a summit.

The matter of Ukrainian membership in NATO is one of several issues leaders will tackle when they meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in mid-July. Also up for discussion are new defense spending commitments and a successor to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is planning on leaving his post in the autumn.

Yet it is the issue of Ukrainian membership that will prove one of the biggest flash points for the group, which has managed to remain remarkably united amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

At past NATO summits, the allies have produced a joint declaration outlining their shared views. A failure to reach a consensus this year would be hugely consequential and would signal trouble for the unity of the alliance as the war in Ukraine continues.

Some allies, particularly those in Eastern Europe who are located closer to Ukraine and Russia, have advocated for a more concrete path for Kyiv to join the defensive alliance once the war ends.

Other European officials, particularly those in western and southern Europe, have argued an expedited entrance of Ukraine into NATO could be too provocative and that it could amount to an extremely risky gamble for the alliance even if there is an end to the fighting, particularly if Russia still stakes claim over Ukrainian territory.

Biden and members of his administration have remained committed to the alliance’s current posture — which states Ukraine will eventually join NATO but without any certainty of when.

The divide has prompted urgent discussions ahead of the summit. The result of the conversations could determine whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends.

“If we are not acknowledged and given a signal in Vilnius, I believe there is no point for Ukraine to be at this summit,” he told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

The invasion and its aftermath have increased pressure on all NATO members to provide Ukraine with some type of security guarantee going forward, even as there remains disagreement on exactly what they might look like.

US NATO ambassador: “Russia doesn’t get a voice or a veto” on Ukraine’s bid to join alliance

Washington’s top diplomat to NATO said on Wednesday that the alliance supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join the group, adding Russia doesn’t have a say on NATO’s open-door policy.

“Russia doesn’t get a voice or a veto on NATO’s open-door policy. We support Ukraine’s aspirations, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, to fully integrate into Euro Atlantic institutions,” Ambassador Julianne Smith said at a media briefing in Brussels ahead of this week’s meeting of NATO defense ministers.

She also said the allies are looking forward to welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the next NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

“We think we’ll have a nice package to deliver (to Ukraine) at the summit,” the ambassador added.

NATO allies are working on aiding Ukraine not just with their “current efforts to defend their territorial integrity, but (with) practical support tied to longer-term questions, longer-term modernization issues that they will be grappling with, questions of standardization, interoperability, and thinking about what type of force they will have in the future.”

“But at the summit, we’ll have more to say about our longer-term practical assistance,” the ambassador added.

Smith also addressed Sweden’s intent to join NATO, which is currently being blocked by Turkey. Sweden has sought to become a part of the alliance in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The message here coming both from the United States and many other allies is that we very much hope that Sweden will become the 32nd member of the alliance, either before or by Vilnius. In our view, Sweden is ready,” she said.

Nord Stream investigation is “entering final phase”: Swedish prosecutor

The investigation into who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage is entering its “final phase,” lead prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Swedish radio on Wednesday.

“I do think we may possibly be entering a final phase in this case,” Ljungqvist said, adding, “I hope that at least this autumn, we can take a stand on a decision on the so-called indictment issue.”

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, which investigators believe were caused by explosives last year.

“I can say that the explosive has a special composition, from which it is possible to draw certain conclusions [about the perpetrator],” Ljungqvist said, adding that he has met the German prosecutor investigating the sabotage.

His statement comes a day after The Netherlands’ public broadcaster NOS reported Dutch military intelligence warned the CIA about an alleged Ukrainian plan to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines three months before they were hit.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the sabotage following a New York Times report citing intelligence that a “pro-Ukrainian group” may have been behind the attack.