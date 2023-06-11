Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 473

Zelensky gives strongest indication yet that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is underway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his clearest indication yet that his military’s long-awaited push to liberate territory held by Russia’s occupying forces is underway, saying “relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine.”

Speaking in Kyiv Saturday, the Ukrainian leader was asked to respond to comments by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who claimed Friday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has certainly begun — and was not finding success.

Zelensky shrugged off Putin’s suggestions that Ukraine’s armed forces were struggling and sought to apply some psychological pressure of his own.

“It is interesting that Putin was talking about our counteroffensive,” Zelensky stated in response, adding, “It is important that Russia feels (the counteroffensive), feels that they do not have much time left.”

Zelensky said “relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” but said he “will not give any details about the stage it is at.”

After spending most of the winter embroiled in fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut, as well as training its soldiers and waiting for the arrival of Western military aid, like tanks and longer-range strike weapons, the last few weeks have seen Ukraine clearly step up military activities.

These have included shaping operations – strikes on targets far behind front lines, like fuel depots and soldiers’ barracks. And more recently, Ukraine’s military has conducted probing operations, designed to test the enemy’s weak spots as well as its combat readiness.

However, it is still far from clear that Ukraine has begun moving large numbers of ground forces forward in an attempt to recapture the swathes of territory held by Russian occupying forces.

Canada says it will give seized Russian aircraft to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday promised to hand over a seized An-124 Russian cargo jet to Ukraine.

“Today, through the legislation we passed, we are confiscating this aircraft that was owned by Russia and we are beginning the process of transferring this asset to Ukraine so that it will never again be used by Russia in support of war,” Trudeau said during his visit to Kyiv.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, the transport aircraft belonging to a Russian airline, arrived in Toronto on February 27 of last year carrying a shipment of Covid tests from China. The aircraft, which was chartered by the Canadian government, arrived two hours before authorities of the North American country closed the sky to Russian flights because of the situation in Ukraine.

The plane has remained in Canada, and will now go to the country where Moscow has been waging a war for over a year since.

Oleg Stepanov, the Russian ambassador to Canada, called the country’s decision to hand the seized plane over to Ukraine “illegal” and “common theft” in an interview with TASS Saturday.

During his visit, Trudeau also announced new sanctions against several individuals and companies that are contributing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“So far, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 2,500 organizations and individuals,” the prime minister stated, adding, “And today we are announcing new sanctions against 24 individuals and 17 organizations as part of special economic measures for Ukraine.”