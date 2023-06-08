Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 470

Zelensky calls for swift humanitarian response from international community after dam collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in the occupied part of the Kherson region as “catastrophic” as water levels on Wednesday continued to rise after the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydro-electric power plant collapsed early Tuesday.

“Today, we have been focusing all day on the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the (Nova) Kakhovka hydro-electric power plant. Dozens of settlements on the territory under our control have been flooded. Thousands of houses have been flooded!” Zelensky said during his nightly address.

“The situation in the occupied part of the Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions. Without rescue, without water, just on the roofs of houses in flooded communities,” he added.

Zelensky called for a “clear and swift” humanitarian response from the international community, saying it’s difficult to know “how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, without medical care.”

He said Ukraine’s military and emergency services “are rescuing as many people as possible,” despite Russian shelling.

“But more efforts are needed. We need international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, to immediately join the rescue operation and help people in the occupied part of Kherson region,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president expressed his frustration saying, “Unfortunately, the world’s attention was not enough.”

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of shooting at rescuers in flooded areas

During an exclusive interview with a German outlet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of shooting at Ukrainian rescuers who are trying to reach flooded areas in the Kherson region that is under Russian control.

“People, animals have died. From the roofs of the flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by. You can see that on the other side. It is very difficult to get people out of the occupied part of Kherson region,” Zelensky told prominent German outlet, Bild, in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.

“When our forces try to get them [the residents] out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance,” Zelensky said, adding, “As soon as our helpers try to rescue them, they are shot at. We won’t be able to see all the consequences until a few days from now, when the water has trickled down a bit.”

Nova Kakhovka, a major dam and hydroelectric power plant in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region, suffered a collapse early Tuesday, prompting evacuations for thousands of people.

Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydro-electric power plant.

NATO to meet on destruction of dam: Alliance’s chief

Jens Stoltenberg says he will chair a meeting on Thursday of an emergency coordination panel with Ukraine on the “outrageous destruction” of a front-line dam.

The wrecking of the Kakhovka dam in the southern region of Kherson unleashed waters “displacing thousands of people and causing an ecological catastrophe in Ukraine,” the NATO chief said in a tweet.

He added that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would participate by video link in Thursday’s meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Kuleba tweeted that the meeting was called at his request and said Stoltenberg had promised “NATO mechanisms will be used to provide humanitarian assistance”.

Kakhovka dam breach will impact locating landmines: Red Cross

The breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine will have a catastrophic effect on locating landmines in the affected region, the Red Cross warns.

“We knew where the hazards were,” said Erik Tollefsen, head of the Weapon Contamination Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Now we don’t know,” Tollefsen continued, adding, “All we know is that they are somewhere downstream.”

“This is a major concern because it will affect not just the population but also all of those that are coming in to help,” he added.

The ICRC had spent several months helping mine clearance operations in Ukraine, mapping and marking minefields, and providing training and equipment, Tollefsen said, noting, “Now all of that has been washed away.”

