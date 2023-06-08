Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 470

Zelensky calls for swift humanitarian response from international community after dam collapse
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in the occupied part of the Kherson region as “catastrophic” as water levels on Wednesday continued to rise after the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydro-electric power plant collapsed early Tuesday.
“Today, we have been focusing all day on the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the (Nova) Kakhovka hydro-electric power plant. Dozens of settlements on the territory under our control have been flooded. Thousands of houses have been flooded!” Zelensky said during his nightly address.
“The situation in the occupied part of the Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers simply abandoned people in these terrible conditions. Without rescue, without water, just on the roofs of houses in flooded communities,” he added.
Zelensky called for a “clear and swift” humanitarian response from the international community, saying it’s difficult to know “how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, without medical care.”
He said Ukraine’s military and emergency services “are rescuing as many people as possible,” despite Russian shelling.
“But more efforts are needed. We need international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, to immediately join the rescue operation and help people in the occupied part of Kherson region,” Zelensky added.
The Ukrainian president expressed his frustration saying, “Unfortunately, the world’s attention was not enough.”
Ukraine accuses Russian forces of shooting at rescuers in flooded areas
During an exclusive interview with a German outlet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of shooting at Ukrainian rescuers who are trying to reach flooded areas in the Kherson region that is under Russian control.
“People, animals have died. From the roofs of the flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by. You can see that on the other side. It is very difficult to get people out of the occupied part of Kherson region,” Zelensky told prominent German outlet, Bild, in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.
“When our forces try to get them [the residents] out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance,” Zelensky said, adding, “As soon as our helpers try to rescue them, they are shot at. We won’t be able to see all the consequences until a few days from now, when the water has trickled down a bit.”
Nova Kakhovka, a major dam and hydroelectric power plant in the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region, suffered a collapse early Tuesday, prompting evacuations for thousands of people.
Russia and Ukraine continue to blame each other for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydro-electric power plant.
NATO to meet on destruction of dam: Alliance’s chief
Jens Stoltenberg says he will chair a meeting on Thursday of an emergency coordination panel with Ukraine on the “outrageous destruction” of a front-line dam.
The wrecking of the Kakhovka dam in the southern region of Kherson unleashed waters “displacing thousands of people and causing an ecological catastrophe in Ukraine,” the NATO chief said in a tweet.
He added that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would participate by video link in Thursday’s meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.
Kuleba tweeted that the meeting was called at his request and said Stoltenberg had promised “NATO mechanisms will be used to provide humanitarian assistance”.
Kakhovka dam breach will impact locating landmines: Red Cross
The breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine will have a catastrophic effect on locating landmines in the affected region, the Red Cross warns.
“We knew where the hazards were,” said Erik Tollefsen, head of the Weapon Contamination Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
“Now we don’t know,” Tollefsen continued, adding, “All we know is that they are somewhere downstream.”
“This is a major concern because it will affect not just the population but also all of those that are coming in to help,” he added.
The ICRC had spent several months helping mine clearance operations in Ukraine, mapping and marking minefields, and providing training and equipment, Tollefsen said, noting, “Now all of that has been washed away.”
Biden will host NATO’s secretary general at the White House Monday
President Joe Biden will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House next Monday “to discuss the upcoming NATO summit,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday, confirming a statement from NATO earlier today.
Biden and Stoltenberg “will review preparations for the summit, including the work to further strengthen allied deterrence and defense, build on the 2014 Wales Summit Defense Investment Pledge, and deepen NATO’s partnership,” she said. They will also discuss support for Ukraine “in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.”
Stoltenberg’s visit comes just one week after Biden hosted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who is widely viewed as a potential contender to replace Stoltenberg, at the White House.
Biden is scheduled to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.
Ukrainian prime minister appeals to UN and Red Cross to evacuate residents from Russian-occupied flood areas
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appealed Wednesday to leading international aid organizations to help evacuate residents in the flooded areas of the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
He claimed occupying Russian forces have offered “no help” following a devastating dam breach.
Shmyhal addressed leaders of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in a video message posted on Twitter, urging them to “act immediately”.
“We appeal to you to take charge of evacuating people from the territories of Kherson oblast, occupied by Russia,” he added.
Shmyhal said residents in occupied areas of the Kherson region “have been abandoned by the Russians” and “left to perish” as homes “vanish beneath the water.”
UN humanitarian officials visited Kherson on Wednesday to “coordinate the humanitarian response” alongside local organizations and authorities, the body’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a news release.
“They said the disaster will likely get worse in the coming hours, with water levels still rising and more villages and towns being flooded,” the UN announced, adding, “This will impact people’s access to essential services and raises serious health risks.”
Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the breach, which occurred in territory occupied by Russia. The cause remains unclear.
Ukraine launches “ecocide” and war crimes probe into Nova Kakhovka dam incident
Ukraine is investigating the Nova Kakhovka dam incident as a war crime and as possible “ecocide,” or criminal environmental destruction, a statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office said Wednesday.
“The legal classification is ecocide and violation of the laws and customs of war… A specially created interagency and interregional group of investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police is working on the investigation,” the statement said.
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin informed the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine, Fan Xianrong, of the proceedings in a meeting on Wednesday.
“Ukraine has initiated proceedings over this crime, qualifying it as a violation of the laws and customs of war and ecocide. It has caused severe long-term damage to people and the environment,” Kostin told him, according to a readout from the Prosecutor General’s Office.
“The consequences are catastrophic. More than 40,000 people have been affected. Homes and infrastructure have been destroyed, land has become unsuitable for agriculture, and water supply has been disrupted in a number of regions, both in the government-controlled areas and in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia,” the readout added.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine said Wednesday that the collapse of the dam was the largest act of ecocide that Russia has committed since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the breach, which occurred in territory occupied by Russia. The cause remains unclear.
Ukrainian FM tells NATO chief Kyiv is seeking the best guarantee to avert future wars
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday he held a call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in July.
“By all accounts, it makes sense for Allies to take a decisive step toward Ukraine’s membership. We are not seeking NATO troops on the ground to end this war. We are seeking the best guarantee to avert future wars,” he tweeted after the call.
Last week, Stoltenberg reiterated previous remarks that all NATO allies “agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance,” it is just a matter of when.
Last month, the NATO chief said that he expects Ukraine will join the alliance when the war is over.
Russians have done “more damage to themselves” with dam collapse: Ukrainian deputy DM
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said with the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam “the Russians have actually done more damage to themselves and their armed forces.”
Mailar added the incident has damaged Russian fortifications and military positions.
Speaking on national TV, Mailar stated: “Basically, the territory that is now under the control of the aggressor will be more affected.”
“The territories of their military units are also flooded. And there is a problem with mines there now, because mines have floated away. The situation is absolutely uncontrollable now,” she continued.
“Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that their actions and plans would not be affected,” she added.
US ambassador to China hopes Beijing makes “the right choice” to push Russia to end war in Ukraine
US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns expressed hope Wednesday that China “will make the right choice” on pushing Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
“We hope very much that they will make the right choice, but the right choice for China is going to push Russia to adhere to international law, withdraw its troops and see the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine restored,” Burns said virtually at an event from the US Global Leadership Coalition on Wednesday.
“That’s what the world wants and expects. I think the jury’s out. I can’t predict what the government of the People’s Republic will do. But that’s what we’re obviously standing for, and they know our position,” he added.
Burns stated that he recently met with the Chinese envoy who traveled to Ukraine, Li Hui.
China has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine or call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory.
A vaguely worded 12-point position paper on China’s vision for the “political settlement” of the conflict, released earlier this year, said the “legitimate security concerns” of “all countries” should be be addressed. It also said the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” of all countries must be upheld.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China in the coming weeks, two US officials and a source familiar with the matter told CNN. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that US President Joe Biden will “at some point” meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well.
Turkish president calls Zelensky and Putin to propose a commission to investigate dam collapse
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed in separate phone calls Wednesday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish an international commission to investigate the dam damage in the Kherson region.
President Erdogan stated in both calls that an international commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations, and the international community, including Turkey, for a detailed investigation into the “explosion” at the Nova Kakhovka dam, according to a statement made by the Turkish presidency’s Directorate of Communications.
During the separate calls with both leaders, President Erdogan stated that it is important to carry out a comprehensive investigation “that leaves no room for suspicion.”
On the call with Erdogan, Putin accused Ukraine of committing terrorist acts.
“A clear example of this is the barbaric action to destroy the [Kakhovka] hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region, which led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe,” according to a Kremlin readout of the call.
Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the dam breach, which occurred in territory occupied by Russia. The cause remains unclear.
A major dam and hydroelectric power plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine was destroyed early Tuesday, prompting mass evacuations and fears for large-scale devastation as Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other. Ukraine accused Moscow’s forces of committing an act of “ecocide.” The Kremlin denied involvement and accused Ukraine of “deliberate sabotage” of the dam.
The dam is a critical piece of infrastructure. It supplies water for much of southeastern Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and the Crimean peninsula.
Thousands of hectares on both banks of Dnipro are expected to flood: Ukraine
Ten thousand hectares of agricultural land are expected to flood after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed, according to the Ukrainian Agricultural Ministry.
The figure only accounts for the Ukraine-controlled part of the area, which is the right side of the bank, the ministry said, adding that it would be “several times more on the left bank.”
The collapse could turn fields in southern Ukraine “into deserts,” the ministry added.
The following areas are “without a source of water” after the collapse, according to the ministry:
- 94% of irrigation systems in Kherson
- 74% in Zaporizhzhia
- 30% Dnipropetrovsk regions
6,000 people evacuated on both sides of Dnipro River: Ukrainian officials
Almost 6,000 people have been evacuated on both sides of the Dnipro River after flooding caused by the destruction of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say.
The destruction of the dam near the front line flooded dozens of villages and parts of a nearby city, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 30 settlements had been flooded, 10 of which are under Russian control.
Putin blames Ukraine for ‘barbaric act’ at Kakhovka dam
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Kakhovka dam blast was a “barbaric act” from Kyiv, Tass reports.
“Vladimir Putin stated that the Kyiv authorities, at the suggestion of their Western curators, are still banking on the escalation of hostilities, committing war crimes, openly using terrorist methods, and organising sabotage on Russian territory. A vivid example of this is the barbaric act to destroy the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region, which led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster,” a statement from the Kremlin said.
Putin’s statement comes a day after the European Union blamed Russia for the explosion using similar words.