Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 463

NATO’s “extraordinary” solidarity a main reason Ukraine has been able to fend off Russia: Blinken

The “extraordinary” solidarity of NATO members is one of the main reasons for Ukraine’s success in pushing back Russian aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken spoke as he arrived in Oslo for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, standing beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“We have said from day one what we would do in terms of supporting Ukraine, in terms of putting pressure on Russia, and in terms of strengthening our own alliance. We’ve done what we’ve said. We’ll continue to do that,” Blinken said.

He added that support for Ukraine, as well as strengthening the NATO alliance further, would be the focus of the meetings.

Part of Russia’s premise for its invasion of Ukraine was to fend off NATO from expanding close to its borders.

Stoltenberg said Thursday that it is not for Moscow to decide when the alliance expands, adding that NATO allies and Ukraine will decide “when the time is right” for Ukraine to join. Last month, he had said he expects Ukraine will join the alliance when the war is over.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in Modolva attending another summit of European leaders, stated on Thursday that Ukraine “is ready to be in NATO.”

German FM says NATO can’t accept new members while they are at war

NATO cannot accept new members that are currently embroiled in war, Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday, as foreign ministers from member nations of the military alliance meet in Oslo.

“NATO’s open door policy remains in place, but at the same time it is clear that we cannot talk about accepting new members (who are) in the midst of a war,” Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the informal talks.

Her remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country is ready to join the defense alliance.

Baerbock stated the meeting in Oslo is another step ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, scheduled for July, which aims to foster agreement on how to strengthen relations with Kyiv.

Baerbock also added NATO expects to welcome Sweden as a new member at the Vilnius summit. Sweden’s application for membership, though supported by most NATO members, has been so far been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

Sweden’s membership will be a key topic at the foreign ministers meeting this week, the UK foreign secretary said earlier Thursday.

NATO meetings will discuss Sweden’s membership and Ukraine war: UK foreign secretary

The war in Ukraine and Sweden’s NATO membership will be key topics during informal meetings between NATO foreign ministers this week in Oslo, said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday.

“We will continue to focus on the issues that we’ve been discussing recently — how we ensure that Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine is unsuccessful, how we strengthen our alliance, how we work to welcome Sweden into our numbers in the very near future, whist also ensuring that NATO remains a strong defensive alliance to support all the members within it,” Cleverly stated as he arrived for the meetings.

The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said on Thursday that all the bloc’s allies agree Ukraine will become a member — and that he would travel to Turkey to discuss Sweden’s application for membership, which remains in limbo.

All NATO allies agree “Ukraine will become a member”: Head of military alliance

All NATO allies agree that “Ukraine will become a member of the alliance,” its chief Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“All allies agree that the NATO’s door is open for new members,” Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.

“It’s not for Moscow to have a veto against the NATO enlargement,” he added.

Even though Ukraine is not a member of the alliance, and NATO has insisted that it is not a party to the conflict, the bloc has played a critical role in supporting Kyiv, donating billions in military aid and other support.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg said NATO’s most important task was to ensure that Ukraine prevails in the war against Russia — and to prevent the conflict from spilling over beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“That’s the reason why we have increased our major presence in Eastern lines on NATO territory,” he added.

Finland’s accession to the alliance earlier this month marked a major shift in the security landscape in northeastern Europe, more than doubling NATO’s frontier with Russia.

Finnish public support for accession snowballed following the invasion of Ukraine, and also reignited calls from Kyiv to join.

Sweden also applied to join the bloc shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion began, with the support of an overwhelming majority of NATO members — but its membership has so far been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey has accused Sweden of harboring members of terrorist groups, which Stockholm denies, while Hungary has claimed Sweden behaved hostilely toward its government.

Stoltenberg said Thursday he would soon travel to the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership, though did not specify the timing.

“My message is that Swedish membership, full-fledged membership of NATO, is good for Sweden, it is good for the Nordic countries, it is good for Norway, for the Baltic region, but it is also good for the whole of NATO,” he added.

Zelensky arrives for European leaders’ summit in Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Moldova for the European Political Community summit, according to his official Telegram account on Thursday.

“We are developing a coalition of fighter jets and offering a coalition of Patriots. EU, NATO, peace formula. Everything to protect our future,” the Telegram post said.

Dozens of leaders from across Europe are gathering for the meeting, where they will discuss security issues and areas of cooperation across the continent.

The first meeting of the European Political Community was held in October 2022, with the leaders primarily discussing the war in Ukraine and global energy crisis.

‘Not worth penny’: ambassador on US words about non-support of Ukrainian attacks on Russia

US statements that Washington does not support Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory are just empty words, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov believes.

“Public statements by the White House that they allegedly do not support the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the very heart of our Motherland are not worth a penny,” Antonov said.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that the US administration opposes Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory to “avoid World War III.”

On Tuesday, eight drones were intercepted in and near Moscow in what the Russian Defense Ministry said was an attack carried out by Ukraine. Five drones were shot down and three diverted off course, failing to cause any significant damage or casualties. The Kremlin said this was likely Kiev’s retaliation for earlier Russian strikes against a military decision-making center in Kiev. Earlier in May, two drones unsuccessfully tried to attack one of the Kremlin’s buildings.

Kyiv’s air defenses shot down all 10 missiles fired by Russia overnight: Military

Ukraine’s air force destroyed all 10 missiles launched at Kyiv overnight, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Thursday. Russian forces had targeted “civilian and critical infrastructure” with Iskander short-range missiles, the General Staff announced. Falling debris from the missiles damaged a children’s clinic, two schools and a police station, according to the Kyiv city military administration in a Telegram post. A residential building was also damaged from the blast wave. At least three people, including two children — ages 5 or 6 and 12 or 13 — were killed by falling debris, officials confirmed. Earlier Thursday, the head of Kyiv’s military administration said the strikes were from ground-based tactical missile systems and did not come from planes.

Kyiv targeted with ground-launched missiles overnight: Ukrainian military

Russian forces used ground-based tactical missile systems to target Kyiv in early Thursday morning strikes, according to a Ukrainian military official.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said the missiles were not fired from planes. Preliminary information showed cruise and ballistic missiles were used, he added.

All identified air targets were shot down by Ukrainian forces, but falling debris resulted in casualties and damage, according to Popko, with three people — including two children — killed and at least 10 people injured.

“Strictly abide by the safety protocol when the air raid alarm is active!” Popko continued, adding, “And be especially careful — ballistic missiles fly very fast. The time between the air raid alert and a missile’s approach is only seconds! Therefore, prepare what you need in advance to minimize the time for preparing and going to the shelter!”

Earlier, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 14 people were injured in the strikes.

At least 2 people injured in early morning strikes in Russia’s Belgorod region: Governor

At least two people were injured early Thursday in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, a top official said.

Shelling by Ukrainian forces lasted an hour, according to Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

One of the injured men is in critical condition after having his left arm amputated. The other suffered a concussion and went to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the governor.

“Emergency services are on site. Door-to-door rounds will be carried out in the area during daylight hours,” Gladkov added.

Some background: On Wednesday, there was a “massive” shelling attack that injured four people in Shebekino, Russian officials said.

Eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged during the shelling, they added.

Wagner Group boss wants prosecutors to investigate Russia’s military leadership

The chief of the Wagner mercenary force said on Wednesday he is requesting that Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office investigate top officials at the Ministry of Defense for “committing a crime during the preparation and during the conduct of the special military operation.”

“Today I sent letters to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation with a request to investigate a number of top officials of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the fact of committing a crime during the preparation and during the conduct of the special military operation,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Telegram.

“These letters will not be published, due to the fact that this will be dealt with by the investigating authorities,” stated Prigozhin, who has been a persistent critic of the Russian military’s handling of the war in Ukraine, which Moscow refers to as a “special military operation.”

Earlier this month he blamed Russian defense chiefs for “tens of thousands” of Wagner casualties because they didn’t have enough ammunition.

There was no immediate reaction from the Ministry of Defense. CNN is reaching out to the ministry for a response.

Heavy artillery fire continues around Bakhmut as on-the-ground clashes ease: Ukrainian officials

There has been a significant drop in hostilities on the ground around the city of Bakhmut as Russian forces rotate in and out of the area, but shelling continues incessantly, Ukrainian officials say.

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian military, said Wednesday there had been only two or three clashes in the area over the last two days. But he stated the Russians were covering their rotation of forces with artillery fire, and Ukrainian positions had been shelled 343 times Wednesday. In turn, Ukrainian fire killed 78 Russians and destroyed a variety of weapons and ammunition dumps, he said.

The departure of Wagner units and their replacement with Russian regular forces continued, Cherevatyi added.

“They are trying to deploy those among the best units that are left. The units which have already taken part in battles: units of the occupier’s airborne troops, motorized rifle units. However, they arrive not in their best moral-psychological state,” Cherevatyi said, adding, “The rotation process is still ongoing. Whether this has strengthened or weakened them we will see in the coming days.”

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television the south-western outskirts of Bakhmut remain under the control of the Ukrainians.

“In fact, the enemy’s offensive activity in the Bakhmut sector has been stopped. [But] the enemy has increased the number of artillery attacks … The number of attacks today is equal to the times of the heaviest battles for Bakhmut,” Maliar continued.

Maliar added Ukrainian troops, for now, were not trying to advance on the Russians’ flanks but said “the fight for this direction continues.”

One soldier in the Bakhmut area, Yurii Syrotiuk of the 5th separate assault brigade, said that heavy thunderstorms had interrupted air strikes but that “enemy artillery is actively working,” as were mortars and rockets.

Syrotiuk added Russian forces tried to counterattack in the past days, but not successfully.

“The famous Donbas mud does not allow the movement of people nor equipment,” he said, adding that this was impeding the Ukrainians’ own efforts to push forward.

He also drew a distinction between the Wagner fighters and Russian regular units, which he said “do not fight like Wagnerites, as they are not being sent as cannon fodder under the threat of execution. So they make very languid attempts of attacks, which we repel and then the enemy artillery starts working.”

More evacuations from Russian border to take place this week: Governor

More evacuations of women and children are set to take place this week as the Russian border experiences shelling, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, some 300 children were already evacuated from Belgorod to the Voronezh area.

Gladkov added that 200 people, including mothers with small children and grandmothers, would be evacuated to Penza on Thursday.

On Saturday, 300 children will be sent from the Grayvoron district to Yaroslavl and 300 from Shebekino district will be sent to Kaluga, Gladkov said.

Gladkov also added he spoke with the governors of the Lipetsk and Tomsk oblasts who agreed to take 200 evacuees each, consisting of families with small children.

Biden administration announces new $300 million security package for Ukraine

The Joe Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will send an estimated $300 million worth of additional weaponry and equipment to Ukraine, focusing the latest military aid package on air defense systems to help Kyiv fend off Russian aerial attacks.

As part of the package, the US will be providing Ukraine with radar-guided, air-to-air AIM-7 missiles for the first time. It’s unclear if the older air-to-air missiles have been adapted to Ukraine’s Soviet-era fighter jets or if they will be used in conjunction with a ground-based system.

The package will also include munitions for unmanned aerial systems, which a US official described as mortar-like ammunition that can be dropped from drones. Ukraine has used smaller commercial drones to drop grenades and mortar rounds on Russian troops and positions from above, often posting videos of such jerry-rigged attacks on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US in a tweet and said the newest assistance is “extremely important and timely” and the latest example of “unflagging American support.”

The latest package will protect Ukraine’s skies “from Russian missile and drone terror, as well as to bolster the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the tweet said.

White House says it supports Ukraine peace summit even without Russia

The White House voiced support Wednesday for a proposed summit to work toward peace in Ukraine, even if Russia is not involved.

“We’ve been talking to the Ukrainians for many, many months now,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

“President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 10-point proposal for what he calls a just peace – and we’re helping trying to work with his team to help actualize that,” he added.

The United States supports “moves toward peace,” but any proposal must have the support of the Ukrainian president to be “credible and sustainable,” he said. Russia’s current assault on Ukraine was “not the act of the nation that has any serious design on diplomacy right now,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Ukraine and its allies were planning a peace summit for global leaders without Russian involvement. Asked what the value was in a summit like that without Russia’s participation, Kirby responded that “you’ve got to work with Ukrainians” before anything else.

“But where and when, or even if the Russians can be brought to the table, that’s got to be President Zelensky, his decision,” Kirby said.

“He has to be ready to sit down and talk and the conditions have to be amenable to him, and then you can move forward with seeing whether the Russians can be a part of that,” Kirby continued.

He added that Putin “has shown absolutely zero inclination” for peace, calling whether Russia should be at the table a “great academic question.”

Ukraine has “legitimate” right to defend itself against Russian attacks under international law: Germany

Under international law Ukraine has a “legitimate” right to defend itself against Russian attacks, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

His comments come in reference to Tuesday’s drone attacks that took place in Moscow that injured two people and damaged several buildings, according to Russian state media. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Tuesday, Hebestreit added. “The air defense worked well there and reacted well, but there was also damage, he said at a news conference in Berlin.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also acknowledged Tuesday Ukraine has the right to “project force” beyond its own borders for self-defense.

“Legitimate military targets beyond its own border are part of Ukraine’s self-defense. And we should recognise that,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, reiterated that the Biden administration has “been clear, privately and publicly, with the Ukrainians that we don’t support attacks on Russian soil.”

Macron calls on NATO to build Israel-like security for Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the West to offer Ukraine “tangible and credible” security guarantees as it battles Russia’s invasion. Ukraine “is today protecting Europe”, Macron said at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum. “We have to build something between the security provided to Israel and full-fledged membership,” he continued, adding that Ukraine must be helped with “all means” possible.

EU wants to sanction Russians involved in child abductions: Dutch PM