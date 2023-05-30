Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 461

Russian air strikes target Kyiv for third night running

Blasts were heard in Kyiv and several buildings were set ablaze after Russia targeted Ukraine’s capital for the third night running.

Officials say falling debris caused the blazes, as Ukraine’s air defences intercepted several drones and missiles.

Ukraine claims it downed all missiles and drones in the previous two attacks.

Zelensky says timing of Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been set

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a decision had been made on the timing of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in his nightly address on Monday.

“As usual, the commander-in-chief and the commanders of the operational directions reported to the staff,” Zelensky stated.

“Not only the supply of ammunition, not only the training of new brigades, not only our tactics. But also, the timing. This [the timing] is what is most important. The timing of how we will move forward. We will,” the president continued.

“The decisions have been made,” he added.

Zelensky did not provide further details on when the counter offensive would launch.

Russia is transferring forces to Bakhmut to replace Wagner fighters: Ukrainian military

Russia has been transferring its forces to Bakhmut to replace fighters from the Wagner group, said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during an interview with Ukrainian media on Monday.

“Yes, [Russia] is currently rotating its units [in Bakhmut] – primarily in light of the significant losses the Wagner Group has suffered. They are forced to do it, not for any other reason,” Cherevatyi said, adding, “Units of airborne forces and motorized infantry units of are entering [Bakhmut]. We know what units they are; we know their commanders and their combat capabilities.”

Cherevatyi noted “all of these Russian units have been taking part in hostilities since 24 February 2022 and have sustained significant losses.”

He also said that Russia used “recently mobilized soldiers” to replenish those units.

In recent days, “the dynamics of combat clashes in the Bakhmut direction have been approximately the same,” Cherevatyi added.

Cherevatyi’s comments echoed those of Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who said Russians are “replacing troops from Wagner with regular units and trying to stabilize the defense in this area.”

On Sunday, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated that the handover of his fighters’ positions in Bakhmut to Russian army units may extend to June 5.

Ukrainian diplomat says Zelensky’s peace plan only way forward

Chief diplomatic adviser Ihor Zhovkva has told Reuters that Ukraine has no interest in a ceasefire that locks in Russian territorial gains, and wants the implementation of its peace plan, which envisages the full withdrawal of Russian troops. He pushed back on a flurry of peace initiatives from China, Brazil, the Vatican and South Africa in recent months. “There cannot be a Brazilian peace plan, a Chinese peace plan, a South African peace plan when you are talking about the war in Ukraine,” Zhovkva said in an interview. Kyiv’s peace plan is the only way to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and the time for mediation efforts has passed, he added.

Russia will not go into a negotiation without winning the war in Ukraine: EU’s top diplomat

European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday that he was “not optimistic” about how the Russia-Ukraine conflict will play out this summer.

Borrell added that he believes Russia will only negotiate if it wins the war.

“I am not optimistic about what will happen in Ukraine this summer. I see a concentration of troops on both sides, I see Russia’s clear intent to win the war, (Russia) will not go into a negotiation if it doesn’t win the war,” he stated, speaking in Barcelona, Spain.

Borrell’s remarks come as Moscow hit Kyiv with an array of missile fire Monday in a surprise daytime attack, hours after an overnight barrage of the Ukrainian capital and across the country.

Ukraine promises swift retaliation after latest barrage of Russian missile attacks

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence promised retribution “very soon” after the latest wave of Russian missile and drone attacks against Kyiv and other locations.

“All those in Russia who still believed, believe or maybe dream that they can frighten Ukraine, I want to disappoint you — this is not true. Everyone has been and is still at their workplaces and continues to do their jobs,” Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview Monday.

He added: “All those who tried to scare us, dreaming that it would have some effect, will regret it very soon. Our response will not be delayed. Everyone will see everything soon.”

Dozens of drones and missiles have been fired by Russian forces since Sunday night, according to Ukrainian officials, who say the great majority were intercepted.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the missile barrage Monday appears to have been largely with Iskander missiles, either in ballistic or cruise mode. Ballistic missiles travel faster and are more difficult to intercept, though the Ukrainian military insists all 11 missiles that were fired toward Kyiv in a rare daytime barrage were brought down.

Ihnat also noted on Ukrainian television that there’s a possibility that S-300 and S-400 missiles were used.

“The direction of the attack was from the north,” Ihnat added, without indicating whether the missiles were fired by Russian units based in southern Belarus or in Russia.

Asked whether recently received US Patriot missile batteries had been in action, Ihnat said: “I think you can guess, if Iskander-M missiles were shot down, then one can conclude what kind of means were used to hit such targets, ballistic targets.”

The Kyiv city military administration, said the daytime barrage was the 16th attack on the capital since the beginning of the month.

“Thus, the enemy changed its tactics — after prolonged, nighttime attacks only, it struck a peaceful city during the day, when most residents were at work and outside. In other words, the Russians are clearly demonstrating that they are aiming to destroy the civilian population,” it added.

1 person killed, several injured after shelling in Russia’s Belgorod Region: Governor