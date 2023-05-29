Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 460

Ukraine says air defenses shot down dozens of Russian cruise missiles and drones early Monday

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 67 out of 75 “air targets” launched overnight in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Monday.

Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated that 37 cruise missiles, 29 drones and one reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle were shot down by Kyiv’s forces.

“Overnight, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian military facilities and critical infrastructure objects with cruise missiles and attack drones,” Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

“The enemy fired up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from nine Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea. From the northern and southern directions, the enemy attacked with Iranian Shahed-136/131 UAVs. A total of 35 attack drones,” he added.

Kyiv’s military administration previously estimated Ukrainian air defenses had shot down more than 40 “air targets.”

Kyiv police Chief Andrii Nebytov said “almost all enemy targets were destroyed,” but some buildings were damaged.

“As a result of the attack, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in several districts of the region were damaged. No one was killed or injured,” Nebytov added.

The new attack comes a day after a huge wave of Russian drones targeted Kyiv, marking the largest such assault on the capital since the conflict began, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Blasts reported in Kyiv early Monday: Mayor

Explosions were reported in multiple districts across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Monday, a local official said on Telegram.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko stated there were explosions in the southwestern district of Holosiivskyi and the Podilskyi district.

Klitschko also added missiles had been shot down near Kyiv, writing on Telegram “The air defense is at work!”

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

Klitschko said a house in the Podilskyi district had caught fire from falling debris and that debris had also fallen on a home in the Sviatoshynskyi district that had already been evacuated.

Zelensky hails Ukrainian air defenses as heroes following Kyiv drone attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Ukrainian air defenses as “heroes” following a barrage of drone attacks on Kyiv overnight.

In a post on his official Telegram channel on Sunday, Zelensky highlighted the work of the Air Defenses of Ukraine, who he said, “hear the air raid alarm differently than most people.”

“You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved,” the president said.

“You are our heroes,” Zelensky continued.

On Sunday, Ukrainian air defenses said they had succeeded in downing 52 out of the 54 drones launched by Russia. In the capital, Kyiv, the defenses managed to shoot down 40 drones, according to the city’s military administration officials.

European allies still with us on Ukraine’s territorial integrity: FM

Ukraine’s foreign minister says the country’s European allies remain in lockstep with Kyiv over the war, amid reports that Chinese envoy Li Hui, who has been visiting European capitals, is urging acceptance of Russia’s territorial gains as a way to end the fighting.

Western interlocuters of the Chinese diplomat on his recent visit – which took in Kyiv, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Moscow – were told to put pressure on Ukraine and force it to make compromises on territory, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But in a video message on his Facebook page, Dmytro Kuleba said western partners had assured him that no such moves had been entertained in discussions with the Chinese envoy.

“I immediately contacted my colleagues in the capitals [Li] visited, and all of them confirmed there had been no talks or negotiations about recognizing as Russia those territories [it currently controls] in Ukraine,” Kuleba stated.

“No one will do anything against us behind Ukraine’s back, because we have built trusting relationships with all our key partners,” he added.

Beijing is a key ally of Moscow, particularly in economic ties, but has been careful to maintain a degree of distance over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

In February, China published a series of principles it said should form the basis for ending the war, including rapid resumption of direct dialogue between the parties and a comprehensive ceasefire.

However, the 12-point paper made no mention of possible Ukrainian concessions, instead stipulating: “The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld.”

In his video message, Kuleba stressed Ukraine would continue its dialogue with China but reiterated his country’s long-standing position there would be no discussion of territorial concession, nor of putting the conflict into a ‘freeze.’

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met with Li in Moscow on Friday, said China had a “balanced position” on the war, and welcomed “Beijing’s readiness to play a positive role in its settlement,” according to a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.