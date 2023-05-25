Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 456

Twenty Ukrainian pilots to start training on F-16 jets in UK

About 20 Ukrainian pilots will enter initial training on F-16 fighter jets in the United Kingdom, Foreign Policy reported, citing a British government spokesperson.

“This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 (or other) training,” the spokesperson stated, as cited by the media outlet.

However, there were no details on when the training would begin.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told TASS earlier that the United Kingdom was committed to providing Ukraine with air combat support as soon as possible.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden announced at a press news conference following a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, that the West would begin training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including the F-16. Meanwhile, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Washington will discuss with its allies in the coming months which countries will send F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

Russian intelligence claims they foiled two Ukrainian attacks on nuclear power stations

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has arrested two men in connection with foiled attacks on Russian nuclear power plants earlier this month, state news agency TASS reported. The FSB alleges the attacks were planned at nuclear power stations in the Leningrad and Tver regions ahead of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations, TASS reported. The TASS report claimed the planned attacks were organized by the Foreign Intelligence Services of Ukraine. The FSB named the two men arrested as Maystruk Alexander and Usatenko Eduard. A third man, Kishchak Yuriy, is also wanted in connection with the alleged plot. The report did not state when the arrests were made. Russia holds an annual military parade on May 9 marking the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. In the run up to Victory Day this year, the Kremlin was targeted in an alleged drone attack. US officials have picked up chatter among Ukrainian officials blaming each other for the drone attack, contributing to a US assessment that a Ukrainian group may have been responsible, sources familiar with US intelligence have told CNN.

Wagner withdrawing units from Bakhmut: Founder

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has started withdrawing its forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said.

A video posted on Telegram by his press service showed Prigozhin dressed in battle gear and standing beside a war-damaged residential block when making the statement.

“We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until June 1, most of the units will re-base to camps in the rear. We are handing our positions to the military,” he stated.

Prigozhin announced the capture of Bakhmut on Saturday after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. He added his fighters would pull out and regular Russian troops would move in to replace them.

Wagner chief says 20,000 of its troops killed in Bakhmut battle

Some 20,000 troops from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group were killed in the months-long battle for control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, its founder has said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that he had recruited about 50,000 prisoners to fight with Wagner in Russia’s war in Ukraine and that about 20 percent of them had been killed.

A similar number of his contract soldiers had also perished in the battle for the city, he told Russian political strategist Konstantin Dolgov in a video interview posted on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

This weekend, Wagner and the Russian military claimed to have taken control of Bakhmut, which has been left in ruins by the prolonged fighting, with Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating the armed forces. But Kyiv has announced its forces continue to fight for the city.

US intelligence indicates Ukrainians may have launched drone attack on Kremlin

US officials have picked up chatter amongst Ukrainian officials blaming each other for a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.

This contributes to a US assessment that a Ukrainian group may have been responsible, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

The intercepts include some members of Ukraine’s military and intelligence bureaucracy speculating that Ukrainian special operations forces conducted the operation.

The chatter, combined with other intercepted communications of Russian officials blaming Ukraine for the attack and wondering how it happened, has led US officials to consider the possibility that a Ukrainian group was behind the incident on May 3.

On that morning, two drones flew up toward the Kremlin’s Senate Palace and struck the top of the building.

However, the US has not been able to reach a definitive conclusion on who was responsible and only assesses with low confidence that a Ukrainian group may have been behind the incident, officials said.

They still have no definitive proof as to who launched the drones, and US officials still believe it is unlikely that senior Ukrainian government officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ordered the attack or knew about it beforehand.

Recent US intelligence reports have assessed that Russian officials have speculated privately, as they have publicly, that Ukraine was behind the attack, leading officials to believe that the incident was likely not a state-sponsored false-flag operation intended to give Russia a pretext to further escalate its war on Ukraine.

The Kremlin has also made some internal security changes in response to the attack, one source familiar with the intelligence said, declining to go into detail.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said publicly following the episode that the city’s air defenses would be tightened.

The drones that hit the Kremlin appeared small, with a relatively light payload, which is probably why they didn’t trigger Russian air defenses, sources told CNN.

Russian forces using 3 power units in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as military base: Ukrainian intelligence

Russian forces are using three power units at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a logistics and military base, Ukraine’s intelligence service claimed Wednesday.

“Despite numerous appeals from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and world leaders, the occupiers do not reduce their presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence said in a statement.

It accused Russian forces of using three power units as a staging ground for military equipment.

“Currently, the territory of power units 1, 2, 4 is actually used as a logistics and military base [by Russia],” the statement said, adding, “Russian military personnel, armored vehicles and trucks are permanently stationed at these sites.”

The statement notes that the number of vehicles and military personnel at the plant are constantly changing to be near each power unit.

“The rotation takes place covertly during the curfew (from 23:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time),” the statement read.

Moscow has previously said the only military equipment at the plant is related to guard duties.

The statement comes ahead of an expected update Thursday from the IAEA on the situation in the plant.

Three IAEA inspectors from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco will arrive for a new rotation, according to Russian state media.

Earlier this week Rafael Grossi, the IAEA chief said the Zaporizhzhia plant was “extremely vulnerable” after external power had been lost to the plant.

Allies’ supply of F-16 jets is a signal that Russia will lose: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the planned supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is “one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose.”

Speaking during his nightly address, Zelensky referenced an international coalition with the UK and the Netherlands. Both countries said in early May that they are working to help Ukraine procure US-made F-16 fighter jets.

President Joe Biden later said the US will support a joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircrafts, including F-16s.

On Wednesday, Norway said it would support the training and will consider different ways to do so.

“This will be a signal that Russian terror has lost, and our world, which is based on respect for independent nations and the right of peoples to choose their own path, has survived,” Zelensky stated.

Ukraine will prepare all the necessary conditions to make sure the air transition takes place as quickly and efficiently as possible, the president added.

Biden administration approves $285 million sale of air defense system to Ukraine

The Joe Biden administration approved the $285 million sale of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System to Ukraine, the US State Department announced.

NASAMS is an advanced medium-range air defense system that Ukraine has used effectively to repel and intercept Russian aerial attacks. Ukraine already has two such systems, and the US has committed to providing another six under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

This latest purchase would give Ukraine a total of nine NASAMS when delivery is completed.

In November, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the NASAMS had a 100% success rate in intercepting Russian missiles.

Ukraine’s NATO membership “not on the agenda” during war: Alliance’s chief

Ukraine’s bid to become a member of NATO while there is a war with Russia is “not on the agenda,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an interview at the Brussels Forum event on Wednesday.

Asked whether the war in Ukraine makes it “easier” for the country to join the alliance, Stoltenberg stated, “Yes and no. I think that everyone realized that to become a member in the midst of war is not on the agenda, and that is not the issue.”

“The issue is more of what happens when the war ends, in one way or another. And then of course, the war ensures that Ukraine is becoming even closer to NATO,” Stoltenberg continued.

The NATO chief acknowledged that there are some “different views in the alliance” on the issue of NATO membership for Ukraine, but he added that all members are in agreement that Ukraine will become a member.

“We all agree that NATO’s door is open for new members and that it is for NATO allies and Ukraine to decide when they should join, not Moscow,” he added.

Russia claims Ukraine made unsuccessful drone attack on its Black Sea reconnaissance ship

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Ukraine launched an unsuccessful drone attack on one of its Black Sea reconnaissance ships Wednesday.

“This morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully tried to attack with three unmanned boats the Black Sea Fleet’s ‘Ivan Khurs’ ship, which performs the tasks of ensuring the safety of the ‘Turkish Stream’ and ‘Blue Stream’ gas pipelines in the economic zone of Turkey,” Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing on Wednesday.

“All the enemy’s boats were destroyed by fire from the Russian ship’s regular weapons 140 kilometers (about 87 miles) northeast of the Bosporus,” he added.

The Russian ministry said the reconnaissance ship had returned to its normal tasks Wednesday.

Russia will respond “extremely harshly” to future incursions: Defense minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday called the cross-border raid in Belgorod a “terrorist act” and warned that Russia will respond “promptly and extremely harshly” to any further attempts.

Shoigu also claimed that more than 70 saboteurs were killed, as well as automotive and armored vehicles.

“During the counter-terrorist operation, the national formations were blocked and defeated,” Shoigu said during a televised meeting.

“We will continue to respond promptly and extremely harshly to such actions by Ukrainian militants,” he added.

A group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army, claimed responsibility for an attack in Russia’s southwestern region of Belgorod, which borders north-eastern Ukraine.

The Ukraine-based Freedom for Russia Legion has said its goal is the “complete liberation of Russia” after claiming a surprise attack in Belgorod.