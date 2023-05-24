Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 455

Wagner chief says Russian troops aren’t prepared to fight off Ukrainians even in their own territories
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his men are the strongest fighters but acknowledged that the Ukrainian army has also put up a fierce fight, particularly in Bakhmut.
“Now I can judge it according to my own experience, I know how different countries fight [..] today Wagner PMC is the best army in the world, and after it of course I have to say it should be Russian army in order to be politically correct, but I believe Ukrainians today are one of the strongest armies in the world,” Prigozhin said Tuesday in an interview with Konstantin Dolgov, a pro-Russian blogger, for his Telegram Channel blog “Dolgov speaks.”
Over the weekend the private military Wagner group claimed they had taken all the territories they planned on and would leave the frontline in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, leaving the fighting to the Russian Defense Ministry.
But Prigozhin stated Tuesday that the Ukrainians are “highly organized, highly trained and their intelligence is on the highest level, they can operate any military system with equal success, a Soviet or a NATO one.”
Separately, when asked about the recent cross-border incursions in Belgorod claimed by anti-Putin Russians, Prigozhin said “Russian Volunteer Corps groups are shamelessly entering Belgorod region” and Russian defense forces are “absolutely not ready to resist them in any shape or form.”
Part of Bakhmut still under Ukrainian control: Top national security official
Part of the beleaguered city of Bakhmut remains under Ukrainian control, the country’s national security adviser Oleksiy Danilov told CNN on Tuesday.
“If they [Russians] believe they have taken Bakhmut, I can say that this is not true. As of today, part of Bakhmut is under our control,” Danilov told CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.
“I can’t say that all of it, but part of Bakhmut is still under our fire,” he added
Danilov went on to defend Kyiv’s decision to hold on to the city for as long as possible.
“When it came to Bakhmut, these were decisions made at the strategic level. The defense operation was constantly under control at the meetings of the Commander-in-Chief’s staff. We understood why we were doing it,” he explained.
“In the Bakhmut direction, a large number of Russian soldiers were killed, not only the Wagner troops, but also special forces, airborne troops and representatives of other branches of the Russian army. A huge amount of equipment was destroyed, and they spent a huge amount of ammunition there,” he continued.
“It was our strategic defense operation, which was successful for us, given that we held the territory for 10 months, where we were destroying them every day,” he added, noting, “They could not take Bakhmut for 10 months. What can they boast about?”
Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed this weekend that his troops had captured “all the territories they promised to capture, to the last square centimeter.” But Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces still occupy “a small part of the city,” but that fighting had “decreased” on Tuesday.
On the timing of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive, Danilov said President Volodymyr Zelensky will have the final say.
“We are working according to our plan, we have it. We are clearly aware of when, where, how and what should start,” he continued, adding, “The final decision is up to the President, meeting of (the Commander-in-Chief’s) staff.”
“When the decision is made, Russia will definitely feel it,” he concluded.