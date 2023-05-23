Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 454

Bakhmut remains the “epicenter of fighting”: Ukraine’s armed forces

The eastern Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Marinka continue to be the “epicenter of fighting,” according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday.

Twenty five “combat engagements” took place around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, the update said.

“Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. The occupiers carried out air strikes near Bakhmut and Ivanivske,” the General Staff announced.

“Ukrainian defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks near the town of Marinka. In addition, Pobieda village in Donetsk region was shelled by the enemy,” it added.

Russian attacks hit residential apartment buildings, private houses, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure facilities, injuring some civilians, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Earlier on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian forces who are defending the country’s skies.

“From last night to this morning, they have shot down 25 Shaheds (drones). 25 out of 25. An excellent result,” Zelensky said in his daily address, adding, “Each such downing means saved lives, saved infrastructure.”

F-16s arriving in Ukraine will take “several months at best”: US Air Force Secretary

It will take “several months at best” to get F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.

The administration has provided few details of the plan to equip the Ukrainian Air Force with the US-made jets or other fourth-generation aircraft after President Joe Biden announced on Friday the US would support a joint training effort, such as who will provide the aircraft or where it will take place. US personnel will participate in the training alongside allies and partners in Europe.

“It’s been in the works, and there’s obviously been interest from Ukraine in getting that kind of capability,” Kendall told reporters at the Defense Writers Group.

He added there are “a lot of open possibilities, including our partners.”

Kendall said it would take at least “several months” before Ukraine would have the capability to operate F-16s, and a number of details have to be worked out before Ukraine’s air force will be able to fly Western jets in large numbers.

“We are not under any circumstances going to get F-16s or another Western fighter in significant numbers into the hands of the Ukrainian Air Force in something less than at least several months,” Kendall continued.

But it’s still a relatively rapid timeline, since it normally takes more than two years to train a new US pilot on the aircraft, according to an Air Force official. Even a refresher course for an F-16 pilot who has stepped away from flying the jet for a period can take up to five months.

Publicly, the US had argued for months that fighter jets were not at the top of the priority list and would quickly drain the available funding for Ukraine aid instead of more important weapons like Abrams tanks and Patriot missiles. Kendall described what appeared to be a sudden about-face for the Biden administration as a decision that it was the right time to begin preparing Ukraine’s military for the future.

“Ukraine is going to remain an independent nation,” Kendall stated, adding, “It’s going to need a full suite of military capabilities for its requirements, and so it’s time to start thinking longer term about what that military might look like and what it will include.”

US says Wagner seeking to transit material acquisitions through Mali

The US State Department has announced that Russian mercenary force Wagner Group is trying to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine. It added that Washington has been informed that Wagner is seeking to transit material acquisitions to aid Russia in the war through Mali. “There are indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as a third party,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters. We have not seen as of yet any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely,” Miller continued.

African leaders seek to persuade Russia, Ukraine to cease hostilities

Six African leaders propose that Ukraine accept opening peace talks with Russia even as Russian troops remain on its soil, South Africa’s presidency has said, as South African officials prepare to visit both countries to sell the idea. “First is the cessation of hostilities. Second is a framework for lasting peace,” South African presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the initiative on May 16. President Macky Sall of Senegal, last year’s African Union chairperson whose country was not present at the latest UN vote condemning Russia in February, leads the initiative. It includes presidents Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia — which both voted for the resolution — and Republic of the Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, which both abstained. The peace mission is expected to travel to Moscow and Kiyv in early June. “My President made it very clear … [There will be] no talks between Ukraine and Russia unless Russians leave our territory within its internationally recognised borders,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova said in a text message. But she added: “We will receive all delegates and speak to them.”

Governor: Situation in Russia’s Belgorod region “remains extremely tense” as evacuations continue

The situation in Russia’s Belgorod region “remains extremely tense” Monday following an attack from what Russia has called a group of saboteurs that crossed into its territory from Ukraine, the governor of the region said.

“A sabotage and reconnaissance group, the Ministry of Defense and all law enforcement agencies have entered the territory to carry out combat missions to protect our country,” regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a live-streamed address from the Graivoron district.

Gladkov stated that the Belgorod government is “completing a house tour of the border villages” and in the town of Graivoron to ensure the safety of the local population.

He added that “most of the population left the territory” with personal transportation and the local government is providing transportation for those who do not have the opportunity to leave on their own.

The head of the district Gennady Ivanovich Bondarev is working with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police to evacuate people, according to Gladkov.

The governor previously said eight people were injured in the attack.