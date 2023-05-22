Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 453

Wagner forces will leave the front lines in coming days: Private military chief

The chief of the Wagner private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Sunday that his forces will leave the front line in eastern Ukraine on May 25 after “capturing all the territories they promised to capture, to the last square centimeter.”

Prigozhin stated he is handing over his positions to the Russian Ministry of Defense after Wagner forces leave.

There has been no immediate public response from the defense ministry.

“We, as I said yesterday, are handing over our positions to the (Russian) Ministry of Defense and on the 25th we are leaving the combat zone,” the Wagner head said in an audio message on his Press Service Telegram page.

“Therefore, all the tasks that will continue to be carried out are carried out by the brave units of the Ministry of Defense, and we go out to the field camps,” he continued.

“From June 1, not a single Wagner PMC fighter will be at the forefront until we go through reorganization and equipment and training,” Prigozhin added.

He also dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s insistence that the city of Bakhmut is not fully occupied by Russia as of Sunday.

“There is not a single Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut,” Wagner’s chief claimed, adding, “And this is why we stopped taking any more POWs.”

Prigozhin has previously made brash or misleading statements about the war and his mercenaries’ role in it — and occasionally backtracked on them. He is also known to speak sarcastically.

Prigozhin’s announcement comes one day after Russia declared victory in the long-contested eastern city. The mercenary group claims it has seized complete control of the city after many months of fighting led by Prigozhin’s forces.

Ukraine, meanwhile, claims it is holding on to a small area in the western part of the city — and that its progress in areas surrounding the city has left it in a strong position.

Ukrainian army commander visits troops on front line near Bakhmut

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, visited troops on the front line near the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.

Syrskyi “thanked and honored” the fighters in half a dozen brigades “who are destroying the enemy every day,” he said in a Telegram post Sunday. He did not specify exactly when he made the trip.

The commander stated Ukraine remains on the defensive in the city of Bakhmut, but said his troops are making progress on the city’s flanks.

“Despite the fact that we now control the outskirts of the city, the importance of its defense remains. In the future, this will provide us with opportunities to enter the city when the operational situation at the front changes,” he added.

Top general says Ukraine no longer holds a significant portion of Bakhmut, but fighters surround city

Ukraine’s military does not control much of the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s army commander said Sunday, but its units are holding on to positions surrounding the city.

“Despite the fact that we now control an insignificant part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defense remains. It gives us the opportunity to enter the city in case the situation changes, and this will certainly happen,” Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said in a statement shared by Ukraine’s military media center.

Syrskyi added his troops have been advancing along the city’s flanks and are now approaching the “tactical encirclement” of Bakhmut.

“This will allow us to control all high-rise buildings occupied by the enemy and gradually destroy them,” he stated.

“We are continuing our defense. The situation is difficult but under control,” Syrskyi continued.

The chief of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Saturday that his forces had taken complete control of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Kyiv officials have insisted Russia does not entirely occupy Bakhmut, saying Ukraine’s military is holding on to a small area on the city’s westernmost edge.

In reports from the front leading up to Wagner’s claim Saturday, Ukraine’s military had focused on progress made in areas immediately surrounding the city, while Wagner forces had said they were consolidating territory closer to the city center.