Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 452

Zelensky appears to confirm Bakhmut loss, says ‘nothing left’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared Sunday to confirm the loss of Bakhmut to the Russians, adding there was “nothing left” of the city.

Asked if Ukrainian forces were holding on or if Russia had captured the city, Zelensky was not entirely clear, but stated “you have to understand there is nothing” there.

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he added.

Kyiv’s military has said in its daily update Saturday Ukrainian troops are engaged in heavy fighting with Russian forces in and around the long-contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

“Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Bila Hora,” it said, referring to a village to the southwest of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces have succeeded in regaining small pockets of territory there in the last fortnight.

Earlier Saturday, the chief of the Russian private military group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his forces have taken complete control of Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting.

Biden says entire G7 has “Ukraine’s back” as he announces new aid package during meeting in Japan

US President Joe Biden announced a new security assistance package to Ukraine as he met with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Japan on Sunday.

It was their first face-to-face meeting since Biden visited Kyiv in February, and came amid Zelensky’s historic visit to the G7 summit in Japan.

“The United States continues to do all we can to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself,” Biden said, citing his recent decision to allow F16 fighter jets to go to Ukraine and to train Ukrainian pilots on the aircraft in the United States.

Biden stated new sanctions on Russia would “ensure that we keep pressure on Putin to hold his backers accountable.”

The new security assistance package, which a senior US administration official said earlier would total $375 million, would include ammunition, artillery and vehicles, Biden added.

He voiced support for a “just peace” in Ukraine and said the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty was “non-negotiable.”

“What you’ve achieved is a matter for the entire world and we are in awe of what you’ve done so far,” Biden said, adding, “Together with the entire G7, we have Ukraine’s back and I promise we’re not going anywhere.”

Biden recounted hearing air raid sirens blaring while the two men were walking through the Ukrainian capital during Biden’s visit earlier this year.

“We kept walking. You don’t care about the sirens. I don’t care about the sirens,” Biden continued.

“We are all in it together”: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he had presented Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula “to the world,” as he met world leaders at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

“As long as invaders remain on our land, no one will sit down at the negotiating table with Russia,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter, adding that “the world has enough power to force Russia to restore peace step by step.”

“Our world is vast, but we are all in it together,” Zelensky continued, stating, “From Japan to the Arab countries, from Europe to Latin America, we find support for our formula. And we continue this work,” he said.

“Ukraine’s security is our security”: Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has underscored his country’s support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia, saying “Ukraine’s security is our security.”

The United Kingdom will begin training Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets “this summer” to “support Ukraine’s air force with what it needs for the future,” Sunak said in remarks delivered Sunday in Hiroshima, Japan.

Sunak welcomed the “very tangible progress on providing further support,” made at the G7, most notably US President Joe Biden’s support for an “international coalition” of countries to provide the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine.

“Ukraine must not only win the war but win a just and lasting peace,” Sunak added.

Sunak lauded Volodymyr Zelensky’s presence at the G7 in Hiroshima as a “very powerful moment.” The pair held a bilateral meeting Saturday.

“To see President Zelensky standing shoulder to shoulder with his G7 allies I think sends a message to Russia and the world, that we are united behind President Zelensky and his people and will continue to support him for as long as it takes,” Sunak stated.

F-16 pilot training a message to Russia: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that potential allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets were a message to Russia not to expect to succeed in its invasion of Ukraine — even in a prolonged conflict.

Kyiv has not won commitments for delivery of the planes, but President Joe Biden and senior US officials told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

The issue of Ukraine acquiring and using the advanced fighter jets is a delicate challenge for the G7, which has gradually stepped up its support for Kyiv in the 15-month-old war but is wary of provoking Moscow too far.

“The training of the pilots is a longer project,” Scholz told reporters before leaving the G7 summit on Sunday.

“The US has not finally decided what stands at the end. The project has a message for Russia: Russia cannot count on winning if it bets on a long war,” he added.

G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised hope that the G7 summit may convince developing countries such as India and Brazil to take a stronger stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Macron earlier said the surprise attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima could be a “game changer”. India and Brazil have been reluctant to join the pressure campaign against Moscow.

“This war isn’t just European,” Macron stated, adding, “It’s the opportunity to discuss, exchange and convince partners of this enlarged G7 … India, Brazil, Indonesia and several other countries from the south, who have sometimes not exchanged as much with Ukraine.”

He said Zelenskyy would explain the situation on the ground while the G7 would stress the fundamentals of the international order and the importance of keeping to the United Nations charter.

“This allows Zelenskyy to express himself to powers of the world who at times are exposed to just one discourse. And I say that just a few weeks before a BRICS summit,” Macron added, referring to the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Battles for Bakhmut ‘continue’: Ukraine’s armed forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced Sunday they have not conceded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

“Battles for the city of Bakhmut continue,” the AFU said in its daily operational update.”

The chief of the Russian private military group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Saturday that his forces had taken complete control of Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting.

Putin congratulates Wagner mercenaries, Russian armed forces amid claims they have taken Bakhmut

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Wagner mercenaries and Russia’s armed forces after they claimed to have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The Kremlin said: “Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all units of the Russian Armed Forces, which confirmed the presence and closure of the flanks, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk [the Soviet-Russian name for Bakhmut],” the Russian state news agency TASS said, citing the Kremlin.

“All distinguished fighters will be granted state awards,” the Kremlin added.

Russian defense ministry declares victory in Bakhmut, while Ukraine insists it’s still fighting for city

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed Saturday that it has seized the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, echoing claims from the Wagner mercenary group that officials in Ukraine have so far disputed.

Calling the city by it’s Soviet-Russian name, the ministry said: “As a result of offensive actions by Wagner assault units, supported by artillery and aviation of the Yug Group of Forces, the liberation of Artyomovsk has been completed.”

Wagner’s chief claimed his troops had completely captured the city earlier Saturday, while Ukraine’s deputy defense minister insisted fighting continued, with Kyiv’s forces holding on to the city’s westernmost edge.

In recent reports from the front, Ukraine’s military had focused on progress made in areas surrounding the city, while Wagner forces had said they were consolidating territory closer to the city center.

Zelensky says Ukraine is coordinating on weapons, air defense and fighter jets with allies after G7 talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his government is preparing “new joint steps” with its allies in response to Russia’s war.

“We are coordinating our positions with our partners and preparing new joint steps. Defense: weapons, air defense, fighter jets. We engage as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. The peace formula. Long-term programs to support Ukraine. Finance and economy,” he said in his daily video speech after holding meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Zelensky stated he held separate meetings with leaders of the United Kingdom, Italy, France, India, Germany and the European Commission.

The Ukrainian president also added he submitted Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula to the participants of the Arab League Summit on Friday.

“And we will do everything to ensure that the world’s involvement in our peace initiative is as high as possible,” he continued.

Zelensky mentioned India in particular, saying that he believes the country “will take part in the restoration of the international order based on the rules that are obviously needed by all free nations.”

Zelensky met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the first in-person meeting between the two since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. Modi – who has so far refused to condemn the invasion – said India would do “everything we can” to help end the war.