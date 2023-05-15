Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 446

Zelensky arrives in Paris to discuss important bilateral relations

Upon his arrival in France Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he plans to discuss “important points of bilateral relations.”

“Paris. With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase. The connection with Europe is getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is increasing. I will meet my friend Emmanuel. Let’s discuss the most important points of bilateral relations,” President Zelensky tweeted.

Zelensky is expected to hold a working dinner with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Ukrainian deputy DM says forces captured over 10 Russian positions near Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces have been able to capture more than ten Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post on Sunday.

“Today our units captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of Bakhmut’s outskirts and cleared a large area of forest near Ivanivske,” Maliar stated.

The minister also noted Ukraine “continues to move forward in the suburbs of Bakhmut.”

Maliar called the situation in Bakhmut “very hot.”

“The enemy has gathered all its forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in its path. Fierce fighting continues,” she added.

Bakhmut is the site of a months-long assault by Russian forces, including Wagner mercenaries, that has driven thousands from their homes and left the area devastated. But despite the vast amounts of manpower Russia has poured into capturing the city, they have been unable to take total control, and this week suffered heavy losses in the area.

Ukrainian forces have been able to push the Russians back 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) around the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past week, Maliar said Friday.

Macron to “reaffirm the unfailing support” for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Paris on Sunday for a working dinner with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, the palace said in a statement.

“This exchange will allow them to continue and deepen their dialogue of trust after their meeting last February 8 in Paris and their regular telephone exchanges since then,” it added.

During the meeting, Macron will “reaffirm the unfailing support of France and Europe to restore Ukraine’s legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests,” according to the statement.

“This evening’s discussion will therefore focus on the support that France continues to provide in response to Ukraine’s urgent military and humanitarian needs. The two Presidents will also discuss the longer-term prospects for the return of peace in Europe, notably on the basis of the Peace Plan proposed by President Zelensky, which France supports,” it further said.

Zelensky was in Germany on Sunday as his first visit to the country since Russia’s invasion began last year.

EU and G7 will ‘ban restarting Russian gas pipelines’

The G7 and EU are planning to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies, according to a report in the Financial Times, which cited officials involved in the negotiations. If correct, it would be the first time pipeline gas trade has been blocked by Western powers since the start of the war in Ukraine. Moscow cut off gas supplies via some routes last year in retaliation for European sanctions. The decision would prevent the resumption of gas exports via those routes, to increase the economic pressure on Russia.

Zelensky says Ukraine and its allies can make Russia’s defeat “irreversible”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that Ukraine and its allies can make Russia’s defeat “irreversible” this year.

“Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year. This year we can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible,” he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“The time for action is now. We all want this war to finally end, but to end in a just and fair peace. Ukraine and the whole of Europe must be free. Our territorial integrity and security, as well as the territorial integrity and security of all European nations, must be guaranteed,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky said he will be talking to Scholz about his quest for fighter jets, while admitting that “it’s not an easy question.” He added Ukraine is working to create a “fighter jet coalition” and is asking Germany to join.

In March, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Slovakia completed the transfer of its 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in April.

The Ukrainian leader thanked Germany for providing Ukraine with defense and financial support.

“German assistance is the protection of life. The lives of our people in cities and villages, which are reliably protected, in particular, by the air defense systems you have provided. The lives of our soldiers on the battlefield, which are protected by the armored vehicles you have provided. Social life in Ukraine, which is protected by your financial support,” the president continued.