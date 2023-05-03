Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 433

US sending $300 million in new arms aid to Ukraine including air-launched rockets

The United States is sending a $300 military aid package to Ukraine, including, for the first time, short-range air-launched rockets, deepening its involvement in the war in defiance of repeated warnings by Russia.

Two US officials said on Tuesday the package includes Hydra 70 rockets, which are unguided projectiles fired from aircraft, Reuters reported.

It also includes artillery rounds, 155-mm Howitzer cannons, anti-tank missiles and mortars as Ukrainian officials say they are planning a counteroffensive.

The Pentagon has also sent at least 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine. HIMARS systems, which are made by Lockheed Martin, are intended to be a “core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future,” according to a senior US defense official told reporters.

The funds for the new military shipment to Ukraine were provided once more by using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, by which the President of the United States can legally authorize the shipment of military equipment and services from US stocks without gaining congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The package brings the total amount of US military aid to about $36 billion dollars.

China should push Russia to end war in Ukraine: US envoy

The United States wants to see China press Russia to end its war in Ukraine, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns stated Tuesday.

“What we need to see from China is to push Russia to withdraw its troops and so that Ukraine can have all of its territory back and can be fully sovereign again in all aspects of that word,” Burns said at an event at the foreign affairs think tank Stimson Center, which he attended virtually.

“It’d be helpful if China pushed Russia to cease bombing of Ukrainian schools, and Ukrainian hospitals, and Ukrainian apartment buildings. We’ve seen a tremendous loss of life just in the last month or two under this vicious Russian aerial assault and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians,” he continued, adding, “So I think that’s what we would like and I’m sure that’s what the European countries would like, that’s what Ukraine wants from China.”

Burns said the conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “a good first step,” but it’s unclear if any action will follow it.

“We would like to see China be much more tough-minded in its advice to the Russians. We’d like to see action to end the war as quickly as possible in terms, of course, that the Ukrainian government can accept,” he noted.

Burns added that the US has been watching the issue of China potentially providing lethal aid to Russia “very carefully now for many months.”

“We have not seen evidence that the Chinese are doing that, but we continue to watch it,” he continued.

Beijing has claimed neutrality on the war in Ukraine, but has not condemned Russia’s invasion and instead bolstered its economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow over the past year.

Russian commissioner for children’s rights, wanted by ICC, says she is “not ashamed of anything”

A senior Russian official wanted by the International Criminal Court said that she is “not ashamed of anything” she has done in an alleged scheme to illegally deport Ukrainian children to Russia in an interview with Vice News.

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, is being sought — along with Russian President Vladimir Putin — for the alleged “unlawful deportation and transfer of children” from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. An ICC arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova was issued in March.

During the interview, when asked if she views herself as a war criminal, she laughed and said, “It’s funny. I am a mother. That says it all. A war criminal? What are you talking about?”

According to American and European governments and independent investigators, Lvova-Belova has overseen an organized effort to forcibly deport Ukrainian children to Russia. Those reports allege many of those minors undergo political reeducation and are given to Russian families for adoption.

Lvova-Belova stated she herself is fostering a 16-year-old Ukrainian boy named Philip, who is from Mariupol.

“When it came to Philip, my heart called me to him. … We talked to him and my heart fluttered, and I realized that he was my child,” she added, claiming that despite some adapting, “We love each other madly. That is a fact.”

Lvova-Belova claimed that under Geneva conventions, children can be moved “from a zone that threatens their lives.” When challenged that the conventions say they should be moved to third countries, she said the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic are evidence of third countries.

They “were not part of Ukraine; they were recognized as independent republics by our country,” she noted.

The separatist republics are now claimed by Moscow to be part of Russian territory, despite broad international condemnation of the annexation attempt.

Lvova-Belova claimed that there are no evacuation corridors for adults and children in Bakhmut, the eastern city that has been besieged for months by Russian forces.

“My staff and I just recently evacuated families with children from there. We were saving children. We took them to places where they can survive and be safe,” she claimed.

A number of international news organizations have curtailed their work inside the Russian Federation following the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in late March on what the US government, the WSJ and other media outlets have condemned as bogus espionage charges. Vice News said in the article that their journalists observed Lvova-Belova’s team filming them with mobile phones in the days preceding the interview.

Kremlin says it is not aware of Pope’s peace mission for Ukraine