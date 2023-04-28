Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 428

The head of Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries says he was joking when he said his men would suspend fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces to show the city to visiting US journalists.

Earlier on Thursday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s founder, stated in an audio message published by his press service: “A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home.”

However, in a later audio message, Prigozhin noted: “Guys, this is military humour. Humour, and nothing more… It was a joke.”

European grain issues will happen again: Ukraine

Issues with Ukrainian exports to central Europe will happen again unless the EU sets out a clear position on its food import policy for the next five years, Ukrainian producers said.

Some EU member states have imposed temporary bans on Ukrainian agricultural products, after an excess affected the local market and angered farmers.

“The main problem for most European countries is agrarian Ukraine, which will enter the EU with 30 million hectares [74 million acres] of land,” stated Alex Lissitsa, who heads the association “Ukrainian Agribusiness Club”.

“They [EU] don’t know what to do with subsidies and they don’t know what to do with the domestic market,” he continued.

Lissitsa added Kyiv must negotiate with Brussels rather than with separate states and that a long-term solution was needed that would last five years when EU membership talks are expected.