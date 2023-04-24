Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 424

Head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated that his mercenary forces fighting in Bakhmut would kill Ukrainian soldiers and take no more prisoners.

Prigozhin was reacting to a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel posting a recording of what it said were two Ukrainians deciding to shoot a Russian prisoner of war.

“We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Take no more prisoners of war!” Prigozhin said in an audio recording on Sunday.

He admitted that under international law, his group was obliged to “take care, treat, not hurt,” any prisoner of war.