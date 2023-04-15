Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 416

8 killed in Russian missile strikes in Sloviansk: Ukrainian official

Ukrainian authorities have updated the death toll for Russian missile strikes in the eastern city of Sloviansk, with the head of the Donetsk region military administration saying eight people were killed and 21 injured.

At least seven locations were hit by S-300 surface-to-air missiles, which Russia has often used to hit ground targets, Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian national television.

“It is confirmed that seven S-300 missiles were launched on the multi-apartment buildings,” he said.

“A little boy was pulled out of rubble in front of my eyes, while he was still alive,” Kyrylenko continued, adding, “Unfortunately, he died in the ambulance.”

“Today’s attack on Sloviansk was one of the most massive since the beginning of this year,” the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Liakh, said, adding, “There were several strikes on different districts of the city.”

The missiles hit residential areas and “ordinary civilian buildings,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“People are under the rubble. Everything is done to save them, everything is done to save the wounded,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The president said on his official Telegram that the attack is just another example of Russia’s brutality during its invasion.

“The evil state once again demonstrates its essence. Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life,” Zelensky wrote, adding, “There will be fair accountability for every manifestation of terrorism. We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will not leave any enemy unpunished either.”

Kyrylenko said these incidents were not uncommon, calling on civilians to evacuate to parts of the country further away from the front line.

“The evacuation is provided; the place for temporary location is provided,” he added.

According to Kyrylenko, Kramatorsk was also hit by an S-300 missile, and Kostianynivka was struck by multiple launch rocket system artillery.

UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to raise concerns about the implementation of a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a UN spokesman has said. The move comes after the United Nations said no ships were inspected on Tuesday under the deal “as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities”. Inspections resumed on Wednesday. “The secretary-general has written letters to the parties and we are diligently working in close collaboration with Turkey to maintain the continuation of the vital agreement,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Ukraine secures $5bn in more funds: PM

Ukraine has secured promises of $5bn in additional funding to support its continuing fight against Russia amid “fruitful meetings” in Washington this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has told reporters. Shmyhal met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Investment Bank as well as top US officials, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He said Ukraine received new pledges of additional support from Switzerland, Denmark and a number of other countries during the meetings, as well as an agreement from US aircraft maker Boeing Co to relieve Ukrainian companies of $200m in previous commitments. Kyiv expected to receive more support during an upcoming conference in London, he added. “The international partners have reassured us of their long-term support,” Shmyhal added, describing his meetings in Washington, and referring to total financing of $115bn over the next four years that was leveraged by the IMF’s approval of a $15.6bn loan.

China promises not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war

China will not sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister has said, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia. China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while backing Russia politically, rhetorically and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of its neighbour. Qin Gang is the highest-level Chinese official to make such an explicit statement about arms sales to Russia. He added that China would also regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use. “Regarding the export of military items, China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude,” Qin stated at a news conference alongside visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. “China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” he continued. The minister also reiterated China’s willingness to help find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Ukrainian PM: Kyiv and Washington remain united despite leaks controversy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday declined to say if he had discussed the mass leak of classified documents in meetings with US officials in Washington this week –but emphasized that the two countries are united.

“We discussed many very important questions and challenges and issues with all officials with whom we have meetings during this three days,” he said at a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.

In his meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Shmyhal stated that they discussed “many very important strategic issues.”

“We are crucially united and absolutely united with Americans and other international partners in preparation of our counteroffensive and we are sure that we will win this war. We will liberate our territories,” he continued.

He elaborated that Ukraine and the US are united on issues such as training soldiers, ammunition and weapons supplies, including long-range missiles.

Shmyhal suggested without evidence that the leak of the documents was tied to Russia, but said, “I’m sure that the investigation will demonstrate all the conclusions.”

Some of the leaked documents divulged key weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry, air defense, and battalion sizes and readiness at a critical point in the war just as the US and Ukraine have begun to develop a more mutually trusting relationship over intelligence-sharing.

One document reveals that the US has been spying on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That is unsurprising, stated a source close to Zelensky, but Ukrainian officials are deeply frustrated about the leak.