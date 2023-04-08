Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 409

Ukraine marks anniversary of Kramatorsk station attack Ukrainians have been marking the one-year anniversary of a missile strike on a Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine, which killed at least 58 people, including several children. The attack took place on 8 April 2022, when the station was packed with women, children and elderly waiting to be evacuated. The authorities had urged residents to leave the region before an expected Russian military assault. More than 100 people were wounded in the strike, Human Rights Watch announced. Many lost limbs. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at the time that it was a deliberate attack on civilians using a Tochka U short-range ballistic missile. The US also blamed Russia, saying it believes it used a short range ballistic missile. Russia has denied responsibility.

Ukrainian missile downed over Crimea: Authorities Russian air defenses have shot down a Ukrainian missile over Crimea, local authorities said on Saturday, adding that the strike did not result in any casualties or damage to infrastructure. In a Telegram post, Sergey Aksenov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, stated “a missile launched from Ukraine’s side” had been destroyed over the coastal town of Feodosia in the southeastern part of the peninsula. Later, Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior adviser to Aksenov, issued an update on the incident, claiming that “the debris of a Ukrainian missile downed by air defenses fell in one of the Crimean settlements. There are no casualties or destruction.” Russian bid to degrade Ukraine’s energy system ‘likely failed’: UK’s MoD Russia’s campaign to break down Ukraine’s unified energy system within the past winter period has “highly likely failed”, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says in its latest intelligence update. Large-scale long-range attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have become rare since early March 2023, it added. The report goes on to say that Ukraine’s energy situation “will likely improve” with the arrival of warmer weather.

Zelensky hosts iftar, slams Russian ‘repression’ of Crimea Muslims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Russia’s treatment of the Muslim-minority Tatar community in Kremlin-controlled Crimea and pledged to recapture the peninsula from Russia during a first official state iftar.

“Russia’s attempt to enslave Ukraine … began exactly with the occupation of Crimea, exactly with repressions against Crimean, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom and of Crimean Muslims,” he told Ukrainian Muslim leaders and ambassadors from Muslim countries.

The Tatar community, which accounted for 12-15 percent of the 2 million Crimea residents, largely boycotted the 2014 vote.

“There is no alternative for Ukraine, or for the world, other than the de-occupation of Crimea. We will return to Crimea,” Zelensky stated, before handing out awards to several Muslim-Ukrainian servicemen.

Zelenskyy, speaking at a mosque outside the centre of the capital, announced that Ukraine was beginning a new tradition of hosting an official iftar, the meal breaking the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.