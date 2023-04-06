Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 407

China has mediator potential but situation is ‘difficult’: Kremlin

The Kremlin says while China has mediator potential, the situation in Ukraine is “still complicated”, the TASS news agency reported. Dmitry Peskov stated, “China has a very effective and impressive capacity to provide mediation services, and China’s recent diplomatic success has eloquently demonstrated this.” “But the situation with Ukraine is still complicated and does not show any prospects for a peaceful settlement,” he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing to discuss the war in Ukraine and possible pathways to peace.

Russia’s FM begins two-day visit to Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov starts a two-day visit to Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Lavrov are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Black Sea grain deal, and energy cooperation. Turkey has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the more than a year-old war in Ukraine through negotiations.

‘Difficult’ to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines: Sweden

Sweden’s prosecution authority says it will likely be challenging to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year. “Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said. “We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance. There is a variety of information and reports about the sabotage against the gas pipes. The incident has obviously become an open arena for different influence attempts,” Ljungqvist added. “These speculations do not have an impact on the ongoing investigation, which is grounded in facts and the information which has emerged from analyses, crime scene investigations, and collaboration with authorities in Sweden and other countries,” he continued.

Leaders of France and China meet in Beijing

President Emmanuel Macron met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing as the French leader seeks to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Macron told Xi he knows he can count on China to reason with Russia and bring everyone back to the negotiating table. “The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to [international] stability,” Macron told Xi. “I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table,” he continued. Xi also hailed ties between the two countries with CCTV reporting China’s leader said relations were “positive and steady”, adding: “The world today is undergoing profound historical changes.”

Ukraine says situation at the front is completely under control

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar stated that the situation at the front was “completely under control” despite repeated Russian attempts to take Bakhmut and other cities in eastern Ukraine. Malyar wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian soldiers were repelling dozens of attacks a day around Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka.

Poland says Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda says Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine which must be punished. “[Ukraine] could not be intimidated even though the targets of attacks are civilian facilities, hospitals, kindergartens … these are war crimes that must be brought to justice and the criminals must be punished,” Andrzej Duda stated. The Polish leader made the claim during a visit to Warsaw by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia needs to “continue to support” its US relations: FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to a reporter’s question Wednesday regarding Russia’s relationship with the United States while it continues to supply aid to Ukraine.

“We really are in a hot phase of the war, because Ukrainian Nazis are using American weapons, first and foremost. And the American administration keeps threatening to deliver longer-range and more deadly weapons systems,” Lavrov said.

“But nevertheless, I think we should continue to support our relations and we hope that the Americans will wake up at once and return to the negotiating table. We’ll see, we won’t have to wait much longer,” he added.

White House: US doesn’t “enable or encourage” Ukrainians to strike outside of Ukraine

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent allegation that “Western intelligence services” are involved in “terrorist attacks” carried out within Russia, saying Wednesday that the United States does not “enable or encourage Ukrainians to strike outside of Ukraine.”

During a meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Wednesday, Putin alleged without evidence that “terrorist attacks are regularly carried out against government officials and law enforcement agencies, journalists, public figures, school and university teachers. … Moreover, neo-Nazis and their accomplices operate not only on the territory of the new subjects of the Federation, but also commit crimes in other regions” – references to the Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed, and the rest of the Russian regions.

“There is reason to believe that the potential of third countries of Western intelligence services is involved in the preparation of such sabotage and terrorist attacks,” Putin added.

Vladlen Tatarsky, a pro-Kremlin Russian military blogger, was killed by an explosion at a St. Petersburg café on Sunday. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) announced Monday that the explosion that killed him involved agents of the Ukrainian special services and associates of the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Kirby underscored that American intelligence involvement has been aimed at helping Ukrainians defend their territory.

“(F)rom the early days of this war, we have been providing intelligence and information support to the Ukrainian armed forces to enable them to better defend themselves, to conduct operations and to continue to try to claw back territory that the Russians illegally took from them when they invaded – actually, even since 2014. And I won’t get into the details of what that intelligence is or how it’s delivered, but it is very much intended to help … them defend their territory,” Kirby stated.

“We do not enable nor do we encourage the Ukrainians to strike outside of Ukraine. And I really just – I’m going to leave it at that,” he added