Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 406

Zelensky invited to NATO summit in July: Alliance’s chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to the alliance’s summit taking place in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in July.

“A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, and we look forward to meeting President Zelensky at our Vilnius summit in July,” Stoltenberg stated.

He made the remark in Brussels on Tuesday, following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission – the body responsible for the relationship between Ukraine and the alliance

Ukraine hopes to receive $1.8bn this year in two tranches from IMF

Ukraine hopes to receive two more tranches worth $1.8bn from the International Monetary Fund this year under its newly approved four-year lending programme, top Ukrainian central bank officials have stated. “We hope to receive all planned tranches this year with an overall amount of $4.6bn” said Serhiy Nikolaichuk, one of the central bank’s deputy governors. Ukraine faces an unprecedented budget deficit this year and is relying heavily on Western financial support. The finance ministry said it had already received a total of $12.6bn in foreign aid so far this year. Ukraine must meet certain conditions to ensure the IMF financing, including steps to boost tax revenue, maintain exchange rate stability, preserve central bank independence and strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

UN appoints special rapporteur for Russia amid domestic crackdown

Amid a long line of resolutions passed on the last day of its main annual session, the UN Human Rights Council has agreed to appoint Bulgarian human rights expert Mariana Katzarova to monitor the situation inside Russia. The move came last September when the council decided a special rapporteur was needed for Russia, amid concerns about an intensifying domestic crackdown by Moscow as its war rages in Ukraine.

UN demands access to Ukrainian children transferred to Russian territory

The United Nations Human Rights Council has demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control. The top UN rights body passed a resolution demanding that Moscow “cease the unlawful forced transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation”. The Kremlin’s alleged deportation of tens of thousands of children from war-ravaged Ukraine to Russia or areas occupied by Russian forces has been a hot-button topic throughout the nearly six-week session of the Geneva-based council. Kyiv maintains that more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia as of February this year.

Ukrainians will start training on Abrams tanks soon: Defense official

Training for Ukrainians on US M1-A1 Abrams tanks has not yet started, but will begin “relatively soon,” a senior defense official told reporters Tuesday.

“Abrams training has not yet begun…We are still working on the equipment procurement so we haven’t we have not yet begun the training, but I would expect that that will happen relatively soon,” the official said during a background briefing.

In total, the official stated the US has trained more than 7,000 Ukrainian troops since the beginning of Russia’s invasion more than a year ago. The US plans to send 31 M1-A1 tanks to Ukraine — the size of a Ukrainian tank battalion.

The US agreed to send the tanks in January after a sudden reversal on its stated policy that Abrams were too complex and difficult to maintain for Ukrainian forces in the middle of a war.

The Joe Biden administration relented under pressure from Germany, which said that it would only approve the transfer of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if the US agreed to send Abrams tanks as well.

But the US cautioned that delivering tanks to Ukraine would take time.

“We just don’t have these tanks available in excess in our US stocks,” noted Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh shortly after the US announcement

US announces new $2.6 billion military aid package to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced an additional package of military aid to Ukraine totaling $2.6 billion on Tuesday.

The package includes $500 million in drawdown equipment, such as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and additional munitions for the Patriot missile system, artillery and mortar rounds, heavy fuel tankers, and tactical recovery vehicles. It is the 35th drawdown of US equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.

The administration is also allocating $2.1 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, which intend to produce a “significant package of air defense capabilities” including air surveillance radars and counter-unmanned aerial system 30mm gun trucks, as well as Javelin anti-armor systems and 23 million rounds of small arms munition.

The Pentagon’s release announcing the aid on Tuesday reiterated that the US would continue to work with its allies to “provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.