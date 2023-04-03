Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 404

Russia’s flag hoisted over Bakhmut, city technically captured: Wagner founder

Russia’s flag has been hoisted over Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) city hall, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company, claimed on Monday.

“April 2, 23:00 precisely. Behind me is the building of [Artyomovsk’s] city administration. This Russian flag is for Vladlen Tatarsky, [the Russian military reporter killed in a blast in St. Petersburg on Sunday]. ‘In grateful memory,’ is written on this flag. Technically we have captured Bakhmut,” he said as quoted by the Telegram channel of his press service.

Prigozhin noted that the commanders of Russian units that captured the city hall and the entire central district “will carry and place the flags.”

“The adversary remains in Western blocks,” he added.

