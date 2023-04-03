Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 404

Russia’s flag hoisted over Bakhmut, city technically captured: Wagner founder
Russia’s flag has been hoisted over Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) city hall, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company, claimed on Monday.
“April 2, 23:00 precisely. Behind me is the building of [Artyomovsk’s] city administration. This Russian flag is for Vladlen Tatarsky, [the Russian military reporter killed in a blast in St. Petersburg on Sunday]. ‘In grateful memory,’ is written on this flag. Technically we have captured Bakhmut,” he said as quoted by the Telegram channel of his press service.
Prigozhin noted that the commanders of Russian units that captured the city hall and the entire central district “will carry and place the flags.”
“The adversary remains in Western blocks,” he added.
Zelensky: Situation in Bakhmut ‘especially hot’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the military situation around the city of Bakhmut, besieged by Russian forces for months, is “especially hot”.
He praised his country for having repulsed Russian troops from areas around Kyiv a year ago.
“You have stopped the biggest force against humanity of our time,” Zelensky said on Telegram.
“You have stopped a force that despises everything and wants to destroy everything that gives people meaning,” the president added.
Russia extends oil production cuts until end of year: Deputy PM
Russia announced it is extending until the end of the year oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day, a response to Western sanctions that were due to expire at the end of June.
“As a responsible and preventive action, Russia is implementing a voluntary reduction of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023,” Alexander Novak, the deputy prime minister in charge of energy issues, said in a statement.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official has outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, published the plan as Ukraine’s military prepares for a spring counteroffensive in hopes of making new, decisive gains.
Danilov suggested prosecuting Ukrainians who worked for the Moscow-appointed administration in Crimea, adding that some would face criminal charges and others would lose government pensions and be banned from public jobs.
All Russian citizens who moved to Crimea after 2014 should be expelled, and all real estate deals made under Russian rule nullified, Danilov wrote on Facebook.
Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognise it as Russian territory. The peninsula’s future status will be a key feature in any negotiations on ending the current fighting.
UK ministry says alcohol behind many Russian losses in Ukraine
Excessive alcohol consumption has been the cause of many deaths among Russian forces in Ukraine, the British Defence Ministry has said in its regular update on the war.
“While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes,” it added.
It noted a recent Russian Telegram news channel report of “extremely high” numbers of incidents, crimes and deaths linked to alcohol consumption among the Russian forces.
EU to guard against any Russian abuse of UN presidency: Borrell
The European Union will guard against any abuse during Russia’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council during the month of April, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says.
Russia, one of the council’s five permanent members, assumed the presidency on Saturday as part of the monthly rotation among its 15 members.
“Despite being a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia continuously violates the very essence of the UN legal framework,” Joseph Borrell tweeted.
“The EU will stand against any abuse by (the) Russian presidency,” he added.
Ukraine army chief promises to fight on for ‘independence’
Ukraine will continue to fight for its independence, the chief of the army says, a year after the bodies of dozens of civilians were found in Bucha following Russia’s retreat from the outskirts of Kyiv.
“We will continue to fight for the independence of our nation,” Valery Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.
Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, a commuter town northwest of Ukraine’s capital, on March 31, 2022 – a little more than a month after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.