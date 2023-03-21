Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 391

Zelensky says EU’s ammunition plan gives Ukraine “confidence in our unity”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said EU plans to accelerate the supply of ammunition to Ukraine gives him “confidence in our unity.”
“This decision is worth 2 billion euros. It provides for both immediate delivery and production of ammunition. This is a strategic move,” he stated in his nightly address on Monday.
“It gives us confidence in our unity, in the immutability of the progress towards victory over the terrorist state. I am grateful to all our partners in Europe. To all those who are truly committed to making Europe strong and free,” he added.
Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has noted that following a meeting in Brussels, European Union member states agreed on the joint procurement of one million rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine. Seventeen EU member states and Norway agreed to jointly procure ammunition to “aid Ukraine and replenish national stockpiles,” the European Defence Agency (EDA) explained later in a news release.
In his nightly address, Zelensky also reiterated his thanks to the United States for its latest military aid package announcement.
He called the $350 million package “all that is truly necessary to support our soldiers”.
Ukrainian intelligence official says there is currently no evidence of China supplying weapons to Russia
There is currently no evidence that China is supplying weapons to Russia, a Ukrainian intelligence official said Monday.
“There are cases when (President Vladimir) Putin’s regime, the Russian Federation, purchases drones, civilian goods from open sources and uses microchips from those goods. However, no evidence of arms deliveries have been recorded. Ukraine is monitoring closely,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, told national television.
Yusov spoke as Putin was hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a three-day visit to Moscow.
Western leaders have expressed skepticism about China’s potential role as a peacemaker and its claimed neutrality.
The United States and its allies have also been warning that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing has denied.
White House maintains a skeptical view of Xi-Putin meeting
The White House maintained its skeptical view of this week’s summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, suggesting there was little evidence the talks could yield positive developments for Ukraine.
John Kirby, the National Security Council communications coordinator, told reporters the US remains concerned that Xi would reiterate calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would only benefit Russia by allowing Russian forces to remain inside Ukrainian territory.
He said there wasn’t evidence yet that Beijing was moving forward with providing Moscow with weapons, but he said the option hasn’t been taken off the table.
“We’ll see what they come out of this meeting talking about. I mean, we don’t know if there’s going to be some sort of arrangement, I would just tell you that we still don’t believe that China is taking it off the table,” he added.
He told CNN’s Phil Mattingly the US views Russia as China’s “junior partner.”
A prospective phone call between Xi and President Biden remains in the cards, but will only occur at the “most appropriate time,” Kirby stated.
In the meantime, the administration still hopes for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing and is working on arranging economic visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China.
Chinese president conveys willingness to help find a “political solution” to war in Ukraine
China’s leader Xi Jinping underlined the country’s willingness to play a role in finding a political solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a readout of the meeting Xi had with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday. The meeting marked the first of a three-day visit to Russia.
The readout, as published by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, said China and Russia “shared similar goals” and Xi and Putin “exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine issue” during their conversation.
Xi emphasized that “voices of peace and reason are constantly gathering, and the majority of countries support easing tensions, advocating reconciliation and talks, and oppose fueling the fire,” according to the readout.
It also noted “conflicts eventually need to be resolved through dialogue and negotiation,” reminding that China had recently issued a paper calling for a political solution to end the conflict, which the readout refers to as the “Ukrainian crisis.”
The readout added that China’s proposal on a political solution “opposes Cold War mentality, and opposes unilateral sanctions” and it is “willing to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Ukraine issue.”
China’s readout said Putin appreciated China’s “fair, objective and balanced position” on international issues and that Russia “holds an open attitude towards peace talks, and welcomes China’s constructive role in that regard.”
US concerned China will back ceasefire that would leave Russian troops in Ukraine: White House
The United States hopes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, advocates for a resolution to the war in Ukraine that includes a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, the White House said.
John Kirby, the National Security Council strategic communications coordinator, pointed to China’s own peace plan that includes the principle of respecting the sovereignty of all countries.
He encouraged Xi to “advocate for this exact, essential key point, which must include the withdrawal” of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory “consistent with the UN charter.” Ukrainian leaders have also put together a peace plan “which draws again on the same UN principles,” Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House.
He stated the war could end immediately if Putin withdrew troops from Ukraine.
“We are concerned that instead, China will reiterate calls for a ceasefire that leaves Russian forces inside Ukraine’s sovereign territory,” Kirby said. “Any ceasefire that does not address the removal of Russian forces from Ukraine would effectively ratify Russia’s illegal conquest,” he added.
On Monday, after Xi arrived in Moscow, US Secretary of State Blinken reiterated these concerns, saying any plans for a ceasefire without the removal of Russian forces would “allow President Putin to rest and refit his troops, and then restart the war at a time more advantageous to Russia.”