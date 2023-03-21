Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 391

Zelensky says EU’s ammunition plan gives Ukraine “confidence in our unity”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said EU plans to accelerate the supply of ammunition to Ukraine gives him “confidence in our unity.”

“This decision is worth 2 billion euros. It provides for both immediate delivery and production of ammunition. This is a strategic move,” he stated in his nightly address on Monday.

“It gives us confidence in our unity, in the immutability of the progress towards victory over the terrorist state. I am grateful to all our partners in Europe. To all those who are truly committed to making Europe strong and free,” he added.

Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has noted that following a meeting in Brussels, European Union member states agreed on the joint procurement of one million rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine. Seventeen EU member states and Norway agreed to jointly procure ammunition to “aid Ukraine and replenish national stockpiles,” the European Defence Agency (EDA) explained later in a news release.

In his nightly address, Zelensky also reiterated his thanks to the United States for its latest military aid package announcement.

He called the $350 million package “all that is truly necessary to support our soldiers”.

Ukrainian intelligence official says there is currently no evidence of China supplying weapons to Russia

There is currently no evidence that China is supplying weapons to Russia, a Ukrainian intelligence official said Monday.

“There are cases when (President Vladimir) Putin’s regime, the Russian Federation, purchases drones, civilian goods from open sources and uses microchips from those goods. However, no evidence of arms deliveries have been recorded. Ukraine is monitoring closely,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, told national television.

Yusov spoke as Putin was hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a three-day visit to Moscow.

Western leaders have expressed skepticism about China’s potential role as a peacemaker and its claimed neutrality.

The United States and its allies have also been warning that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing has denied.

White House maintains a skeptical view of Xi-Putin meeting

The White House maintained its skeptical view of this week’s summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, suggesting there was little evidence the talks could yield positive developments for Ukraine.

John Kirby, the National Security Council communications coordinator, told reporters the US remains concerned that Xi would reiterate calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would only benefit Russia by allowing Russian forces to remain inside Ukrainian territory.

He said there wasn’t evidence yet that Beijing was moving forward with providing Moscow with weapons, but he said the option hasn’t been taken off the table.

“We’ll see what they come out of this meeting talking about. I mean, we don’t know if there’s going to be some sort of arrangement, I would just tell you that we still don’t believe that China is taking it off the table,” he added.

He told CNN’s Phil Mattingly the US views Russia as China’s “junior partner.”

A prospective phone call between Xi and President Biden remains in the cards, but will only occur at the “most appropriate time,” Kirby stated.

In the meantime, the administration still hopes for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing and is working on arranging economic visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China.

Chinese president conveys willingness to help find a “political solution” to war in Ukraine