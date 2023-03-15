Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 385

Russian ambassador says US drones gathering intelligence for Kyiv

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov said the downed US drone was flying with its transponders – which allows identification of an aircraft – switched off and was moving “deliberately and provocatively towards” Russian territory.

“The unacceptable actions of the United States military in the close proximity to our borders are cause for concern. We are well aware of the missions such reconnaissance and strike drones are used for,” the ambassador to the US said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

US drone flights in the region gather intelligence “which is later used by the Kiev regime to attack our armed forces and territory”, he added.

He called on Washington to stop “hostile” flights near his country’s border. “We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders,” Antonov wrote on Telegram, adding, “We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile.”

Earlier, Antonov asked how the US would feel if a Russian drone flew off the US coast.

“This [United States] drone can carry 1,700 kilos of explosives. This drone can carry a few bombs… What will be the reaction of the United States if you see such Russian drones very close, for example, to San Francisco or New York,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“What will be the reaction of the United States? For me it’s clear. For you as well,” the envoy continued.

US taking steps to ensure drone won’t end up in the wrong hands: White House official

The US is taking measures to ensure the drone that was downed over the Black Sea won’t fall into the wrong hands, a top White House official said.

“Without getting into too much detail, what I can say is that we’ve taken steps to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone — that particular aircraft. And it’s the United States property. We obviously don’t want to see anybody getting their hands on it beyond us,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told CNN.

Pressed on whether the US would show evidence to back its account of what happened – given Russia’s denial — Kirby noted the US is “looking at some imagery to see if any of that might be suitable” for public release, but said no decisions have been made at this time.

He also dismissed the denial issued by Russia’s defense ministry.

“Obviously we refute the Russians’ denial and I think anybody, after a year now, Jake, should take everything that the Russians say about what they’re doing in and around Ukraine with a huge grain of salt,” he added.

Kirby pointed to the summoning of Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov to the State Department as “one of the advantages of having diplomatic lines open,” saying that in the meeting, US officials walked the ambassador “through the very significant and very real concerns over this unsafe and unprofessional conduct by Russian pilots.”

He reiterated his condemnation of the incident, warning of immediate and broader implications.

“We certainly don’t want to see this war escalate beyond what it has already done to the Ukrainian people,” Kirby added, calling it “inappropriate, unsafe, unprofessional conduct by the Russian pilots.”

US, Russia give conflicting accounts of drone incident

United States and Russian officials have given conflicting accounts of what occurred between a US surveillance drone and two Russian fighter jets after the downing of the drone in the Black Sea on Tuesday.

The Pentagon announced that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had dumped fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper drone, which was conducting a routine surveillance mission in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The Russian jets also flew around and in front of the drone several times for 30 to 40 minutes and then one of the Russian aircraft struck the “unmanned aerial vehicle’s propeller, causing US forces to bring it down into international waters of the Black Sea early this morning,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

Russia’s Defence Ministry noted the Russian aircraft were scrambling to intercept the drone but did not use their weapons and “didn’t come into contact” with the US aircraft.

“It is premature to draw conclusions” about fighting around Bakhmut: Ukraine minister

It is premature to draw conclusions about the dynamic of the fighting in Bakhmut as battles for control of the eastern city are still raging, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on national television Tuesday.

Russian forces are conducting offensive operations along the eastern front and are trying to advance in several directions, Maliar stated.

“Fighting continues near Kreminna, Bilohorivka and Spirne. Of course, Bakhmut is the epicenter. The enemy is trying to capture the city from several directions and to surround it,” she added.

Russian forces had “some minor success” but the Ukrainian military had “significant successes,” although she declined to go into details. “There is a positive dynamic,” she said, adding, “When there are battles, we need to understand that both sides are moving. And it is premature to draw conclusions … This is a process. The battles for the city [of Bakhmut] are not over, and therefore they can have different dynamics — positive and negative, and we should take it as the Ukrainian army is doing absolutely everything it can to prevent the enemy’s plans from being realized.”

Ukrainian official calls on international community to discuss impact of Russia’s “environmental crimes”