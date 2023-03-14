Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 384

Ukraine’s future being decided in east of country, where fighting is “very tough”: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated his country’s future is being decided in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is “very tough.”

“The situation in the east is very tough and very painful. We need to destroy the enemy’s military power, and we will,” he said in his nightly address Monday.

“Bilohorivka and Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka — and all other places where our future is being decided. Where our future, the future of all Ukrainians, is being fought for,” the president added.

Zelensky went on to say he was grateful to every soldier putting their lives on the line in these battles.

“I thank everyone who is defending their positions and fighting for Ukraine and their brothers,” he said, adding, “Thank you to everyone who never lets down those who are next to them on the line!”

“Today, I would like to recognize the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their successful actions in the area of Bakhmut,” the Ukrainian president noted.

US State Department official: Russia and China have “clearly” aligned on propaganda about the war in Ukraine

Russia and China have “clearly” aligned themselves on propaganda and disinformation regarding the war in Ukraine, and the United States and the West have not invested enough over the years in countering such disinformation, a senior State Department official said Monday.

“The United States as a country, the West as a society, has been slow to accept and realize the extent to which China and Russia have made operations in the information space part and parcel of their national objectives,” the official told reporters.

The official added that China and Russia “have spent tens of billions of dollars” on disinformation over the years, and “we, I believe, are just coming to grips as a country and as a society.”

“I think it’s been talked about, but I don’t think that we have yet put the resources and energy behind it that we should. And that doesn’t mean that people haven’t tried,” the official said, adding that it’s only in “recent years that we’ve all come to see the dark side of the communications revolutions in digital technology.”

“Meanwhile, the Russians and the Chinese in particular have been working that dark side,” the official said.

The US official noted that the war in Ukraine has helped awaken the West to the issue, adding, “when democracies are aroused, as they have been from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the democracies have shown their power this last year.”

“The autocracies are weaker as a result of the last year. So I believe that when aroused that we will succeed, but we have not been sufficiently aroused,” the official said.

The official described Moscow and Beijing as having “an echo chamber” and “a feedback loop” of spreading the false narratives about the war, and stated, “they try to get more and more attention by sharing narratives.”

The official suggested these disinformation efforts were de facto state-sponsored, because “in Russia and China, we generally believe that the major media operations are well aligned by their governments.”

The official added that the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which is tasked with countering foreign disinformation, put out a report several years ago that found the Russian government “operates disinformation at the highest levels of government” and the “Chinese propaganda system is operated at the highest levels of government.”

The official said that the head of the Global Engagement Center (GEC) at the State Department would be traveling to Eastern Europe “where there are operations that repeat and promulgate Russian disinformation,” and will engage with governments there on how to “shut it down or mitigate it or limit it,” instead of “waiting for these people to repeat it and promulgate it.”

International Criminal Court will open war crimes cases against Russia over Ukraine invasion

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to open two war crimes cases related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and issue arrest warrants against “several people,” according to the New York Times (NYT) and Reuters, citing current and former officials with knowledge of the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly.

According to the NYT, the cases would represent the first international charges to be brought since the start of Russia’s war and come after months of work by special ICC investigation teams.

The first case the ICC is set to open is about Russia’s alleged abduction of Ukrainian children. The second is on Russia’s “unrelentingly” targeting civilian infrastructure, including water supplies and gas tanks, according to the NYT.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan’s first step is to present his charges to a panel of pretrial judges, who will decide whether legal standards have been met for issuing arrest warrants or whether investigators need more evidence, the NYT reported.

In a response to a request from CNN on the NYT’s reporting, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor said that they “provide no comment on this report.”

The ICC chief visited Ukraine last month to probe Russia’s attacks on power and other infrastructure.

Khan told reporters during the visit that “we see clearly a pattern, I think, in terms of the number, scale and breadth of attacks against the power grids of Ukraine. And we need to look at why that’s taking place; are they legitimate targets or not; and whether or not they are targeted for other reasons.”

“There seems to be a lot of damage in Ukraine, and it may well be it is part of a policy and part of a plan and we need to get to the bottom of it and see whether or not there is criminal responsibility and if there is we have an International Criminal Court that has jurisdiction to look into it,” he added.

When asked whether the court’s process may be too slow to meet the expectations of the Ukrainians, the top prosecutor stated: “What people want are not Pyrrhic victories.”

“As a prosecutor we are officers of the court. We are not here to get a round of applause by a conjuring trick. Whenever we do move, (people) should have confidence that this is not a political process,” he continued.

Russia remains the “most acute threat” to UK’s security: British government

Russia continues to be the “most acute threat” to the UK’s security, Britain’s government said in a review of its security approach published on Monday.

The report, called the “Integrated Review Refresh 2023,” announced an expansion in defense investment by 5 billion pounds (around $6 billion) over the next two years.

“What has changed is that our collective security now is intrinsically linked to the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine,” the review – which is an update on one published in 2021 – said.

In the long term, the UK would aim to increase its “baseline commitment of spending” on defense from 2% of GDP to 2.5%, the review added.

It noted that China “poses an epoch-defining challenge to the type of international order we want to see,” and identified China’s “deepening partnership with Russia and Russia’s growing cooperation with Iran” as two developments of “particular concern.”

Regarding Russia, the review said that the UK’s objective would be “to contain and challenge Russia’s ability and intent to disrupt the security of the UK, the Euro-Atlantic and the wider international order.”

On China, the report announced a doubling of funding “to build China capabilities across government to better understand China and allow us to engage confidently where it is in our interests to do so.”

In response to the increase in defense spending, Tobias Ellwood, chair of the UK’s Defense Select Committee, told Sky News on Monday that Russia and China “would be breathing a sigh of relief that we have not invested further in our armed forces at this time.”

Speaking to UK parliament about the report, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed that “on every continent of the world, the United Kingdom walks taller today than it has done for many years.”

US is encouraging Chinese president to speak with Ukraine’s Zelensky: White House

The US has been encouraging Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House said Monday, amid reports the Chinese leader would hold a call with Zelensky.

“We have been encouraging President Xi to reach out to President Zelensky because we believe that PRC and President Xi himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective on this,” National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“We have, in fact, advocated to Beijing that that connection take place,” he added.

He stated the US had encouraged that conversation “publicly” as well as “privately to the PRC.”

Sullivan said American officials have “spoken with our Ukrainian counterparts today,” and that Ukrainians had not officially gotten confirmation there would be a phone call or a video conference with Xi.

“We hope there will be. That would be a good thing because it would potentially bring more balance and perspective to the way that the PRC is approaching this, and we hope it would continue to dissuade them from choosing to provide legal assistance to Russia,” Sullivan added.