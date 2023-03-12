Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 382

Ukraine Deputy PM stresses human cost of Russian attack on Bakhmut

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna has said that the high human cost of Russia’s assault on Bakhmut. “Thousands of Russian soldiers died at a considerable rate in this battle,” she stated in an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche. “The human mass of its infantry is a formidable weapon, it seems inexhaustible in volume and in time,” she continued. However, even if it did capture the “small town”, she added, “it will not impact the strategic corridors we still control in the region”.

Ukraine FM urges Germany to send more ammunition, train up pilots

Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged Germany to speed up supplies of ammunition and to start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets. Dmytro Kuleba told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview that ammunition shortages were the “number one” problem in Ukraine’s fight against Russia. He added German weapons manufacturers had told him at the Munich Security Conference last month they were ready to deliver but were waiting for the government to sign contracts. “So the problem lies with the government,” Kuleba was quoted as saying.

Russia says about 210 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donetsk region

Russia’s defence ministry announced that up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Donetsk region, where clashes have been ongoing. Moscow did not specify the casualties in Bakhmut, the eastern Donetsk town, now nearly deserted.

Over 500 pro-Russia troops killed, injured in Bakhmut: Kyiv

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, has said that 221 pro-Moscow troops were killed in the clashes in the contested city of Bakhmut. The official added that more than 300 troops were injured in the fighting in the city.

Over 40 missiles have hit the city of Kharkiv since the beginning of 2023: Zelensky

More than 40 missiles have hit the northeastern city of Kharkiv since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday.

“Only since the beginning of this year – in less than two-and-a-half months – over 40 enemy missiles have already struck Kharkiv,” Zelensky stated, calling the resulting “ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground” a self-portrait of Russia.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, said Saturday that engineers were working to restore power to thousands of customers in the region following Thursday’s massive Russian attack.

Zelensky also talked about the shelling of other areas in Ukraine. He said three people who were killed in Russian shelling in the city of Kherson “simply went to a store to buy groceries.”

The attack happened on the Mykolaiv highway, injuring two others, according to a Telegram post earlier on Saturday from Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson region’s military administration.

Zelensky stated that “in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian missile hit the city’s life support facility.”

“In the border areas, the occupier fired at villages to intimidate people, to drive people away,” he added.

The Ukrainian president announced “a new sanctioning step against individuals and legal entities” associated with Russia.

“The relevant decree has been published,” he said, adding, “These are more than 280 companies and 120 people who, through gambling business schemes, worked against Ukraine, withdrew funds from our state and financed various Russian schemes.”

The decree “closes schemes worth tens of billions,” Zelensky continued.

Ukraine is implementing extra security measures after this week’s massive attack: Interior minister

Officials are putting extra security and defense measures in place across Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure and residential areas from another potential country-wide Russian attack, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on national television Saturday.

“I can say that we are always ready for the so-called ‘retaliatory strikes’ (missile attacks) when the enemy insidiously destroys not only critical infrastructure facilities but also residential buildings,” he stated.

“I would like to remind you that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, more than 40,500 such strikes have been carried out on the territory of our country. About 152,000 residential buildings and about 400,000 public infrastructure facilities have been destroyed,” he added.

Klymenko said he could not elaborate on the details of the extra security measures but said authorities are trying to help residents feel safe, especially in the cities where the biggest attacks occurred. Officials are securing the centers where people can find shelter, warm up and charge their devices, and are conducting “intensified patrols,” he added.

On Thursday, Russia launched a widespread attack on Ukraine using an array of 95 missiles, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles that have the ability to elude Kyiv’s air defenses, the Ukrainian military announced.

Wagner chief claims further advancements toward center of Bakhmut

Wagner private military company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his fighters have made further advancements toward the embattled city of Bakhmut, posting a video in which he claims to be standing about 1.2 kilometers (less than a mile) away from the administrative center of the city.

“That’s about a five-story building where the smoke comes from — the building of the city administration, the administrative center of the city. It’s one kilometer and 200 meters away,” Prigozhin said in the video as he pointed in that direction.

“This is the place where the Armed Forces of Ukraine will conduct a counteroffensive from the north, it is important for us that the warriors cover our flanks,” he continued.

“If the flanks are covered, then everything is in order, if not, then PMC Wagner will be surrounded, along with the Ukrainians who are inside Bakhmut,” he added.

The eastern city, located in Donetsk region, continues to be the site of some of the fiercest fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Russian paratroopers are reinforcing Wagner fighters in Bakhmut attacks: Ukrainian military spokesperson

As Russian attacks on the eastern city of Bakhmut continue, there have been more than 50 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces over the last 24 hours in the area, according to a Ukrainian military spokesperson.

“The enemy was actively conducting combat operations all week, just like the previous week. Yesterday was no exception,” said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on national television Saturday.

“Over the last 24 hours, the enemy attacked our positions in the Bakhmut sector 157 times with artillery and multiple rocket launchers,” he continued.

Cherevatyi added Bakhmut itself was attacked 16 times, and 23 combat engagements took place within the city itself.

When asked which Russian units are leading the attacks on Bakhmut, and whether the tactics of the Russian forces have changed, Cherevatyi said most of the assault groups consist of Wagner fighters who are reinforced by Russian paratroopers.

“The Wagner PMC has not been destroyed, we are only on the way to (achieving that),” he added.

On Friday, Cherevatyi stated a third wave of fighters from the Wagner private military company fighting in the area are being replaced by Russia’s regular army.