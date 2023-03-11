Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 381

Biden and EU chief discuss continued support for Ukraine during White House meeting

US President Joe Biden and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine, among other topics, during a meeting at the White House Friday.

The United States and European Union pledged “security, economic, and humanitarian support” to Ukraine for as long as it needs, the two leaders stated.

“We remain committed to providing and mobilizing international support,” including from the private sector, to ensure Ukraine’s economic stability, Biden and von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

They added that military aid and training will also continue.

The leaders outlined initiatives aimed at helping Ukraine rebuild and highlighted efforts — including sanctions — to “further degrade Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war and its military-industrial system,” according to the statement.

The statement touted the success of a US and EU partnership put in place a year ago to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fuel, something the leaders said they continue doing.

“Vladimir Putin thought that he would divide us, and yet we are more united than ever. We stand together in our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the statement read.

UN experts call recruitment of prisoners by Russia’s Wagner Group “alarming”

The recruitment of prisoners serving sentences in Russian correctional facilities by the Russian private military company Wagner is “alarming,” a group of UN experts said in a joint statement released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday.

Members of the Wagner group are reportedly “offering pardons for criminal sentences” and “a monthly payment” to the prisoners’ relatives of those who agree to join, the experts said.

Wagner has allegedly recruited both Russian and foreign nationals serving sentences in correctional facilities, they stressed, adding that in some cases, Wagner used threats, intimidation and pressure tactics to recruit.

Recruited prisoners “have been involved in a range of activities – including providing military services, rebuilding infrastructure, and taking direct part in hostilities on the side of the Russian forces,” the statement read.

The experts say they “have information that several recruits have been executed for attempting to escape and, in other cases, seriously injured in public as a warning to other recruits. Such tactics constitute human rights violations and may amount to war crimes.”

The group has expressed its concerns to the Wagner Group and the Russian government.

It has also urged Moscow to protect detainees from “violence, exploitation and intimidation,” according to the statement.

Canada bans Russian aluminum and steel imports