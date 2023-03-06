Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 376

Ukrainian prosecutors investigating more than 2,600 war crimes against children

Ukraine’s deputy prosecutor general has told an international conference that Russia is using children as spies and telling them to assist in the construction of checkpoints. Hromadske reports that Viktoria Lytvynova stated that the Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating 2,600 criminal cases against children, including rape, abduction and recruitment of children.

Ukrainian pilots in US for flying ability assessment

Two Ukrainian pilots are at a military base in Tucson, Arizona, to be evaluated on their ability to fly advanced fighter jets like the F-16.

Reports suggested they are currently using simulators and will shortly be joined by 10 of their colleagues.

“The programme is about assessing their abilities as pilots so we can better advise them on how to use [the] capabilities they have and we have given them,” an administration official told NBC News.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has been pleading for the West to send advanced aircraft to supplement the Ukrainian air force, which is currently largely relying on Soviet-era MiG-29s.

Ukraine pledges to defend ‘fortress Bakhmut’ as battle rages

Kyiv has announced it is holding off attacks from Russian forces still attempting to surround Bakhmut, a near-destroyed eastern Ukrainian city that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

Ukraine has pledged to defend “fortress Bakhmut” but has faced Russian troops determined to take the city that has become a political prize as the battle drags on.

Bakhmut has been mostly reduced to rubble during the longest and bloodiest battle of the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Kyiv’s forces were in a “painful and difficult” battle in the eastern Donbas region, which includes Bakhmut.

“I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas,” Zelensky stated in his daily address, adding “this is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult.”