Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 365

Russian warplane crashes in Russia’s Belgorod region near Ukraine’s border

A Russian military aircraft crashed in Russia’s Belgorod region, the local governor said in a statement on Telegram Thursday. Vyacheslav Gladkov stated an aircraft belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed in the Valuysky municipality, not far from the country’s border with Ukraine. “An investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently working on the ground,” Gladkov continued, adding, “The reason for the incident is being investigated. The situation is under control.” The region borders Ukraine, and the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv lies across the border from the city of Belgorod.

Spain’s PM arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit to mark invasion anniversary

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for a surprise visit marking the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I return to Kyiv a year after the start of the war. We will stand by Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe,” Sánchez wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of himself stepping off a train and greeting Ukrainian officials.

The trip — which was not listed on the Spanish leader’s official agenda for Thursday —follows a highly secretive visit by Joe Biden to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, in which the US President announced a half-billion dollars in new assistance for Kyiv.

Spain is among a number of NATO allies that have agreed to send modern tanks to Ukraine and has trained 800 Ukrainian troops in the Iberian country since the start of war, Madrid’s defense minister announced Wednesday.

Americans divided on who will win Ukraine war: Poll

Americans are nearly evenly split on whether Russia or Ukraine will eventually win the conflict between them as the war reaches its first anniversary, according to a new survey.

The Economist-YouGov poll found 26 percent of respondents think Russia will emerge victorious, while 27 percent think Ukraine will fend off its aggressor and secure an eventual win.

More than a third, or 34 percent, aren’t sure which nation will prevail, and 13 percent think both are equally likely to succeed.

When it comes to who is currently winning the conflict, a plurality of Americans, or 32 percent, think neither Russia nor Ukraine is currently ahead.

Twenty-four percent think Ukraine is winning, and 22 percent think Russia is up. Another 22 percent aren’t sure.

Americans still overwhelmingly favor Ukraine, with 69 percent sympathizing with Kyiv and just 6 percent sympathizing with Moscow. More than half, or 56 percent, see Russia as an enemy.

As the war’s first anniversary on Friday approaches, nearly a third of Americans, or 27 percent, think the war will end “more than a year from now,” a pessimistic change from just 10 percent who saw it lasting more than a year back in March.

Now 7 percent say they think the war will never end, and 35 percent aren’t sure.

Russia perceives events in Ukraine as war with west for survival: Envoy

Russia views the situation around Ukraine as a war with the collective West for survival, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a special session on Ukraine of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“As for our country, we see all of this as a war with the West for survival, for the future of our country, for our children, for our identity,” he added.

The diplomat pointed out that the West has been implementing its plan at least since 2014 while “Ukraine is nothing but a bargaining chip in this plot.”

Negotiations on settling the Ukrainian crisis should be held with Washington nowadays, not with Kiev, and Moscow is ready to seek a diplomatic solution, Nebenzya stated.

“The quest to resolve this entire situation fraught with the most negative consequences for all of mankind in the event of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO should now be held not between Russia and Ukraine anymore but between Russia and the collective West, above all, with Washington which is behind the Kiev regime,” the diplomat continued.

“We are ready to seek a serious and long-term diplomatic solution to this crisis and have repeatedly stated this,” he added.

“Our opponents have not yet gotten over their futile illusions of defeating a nuclear power,” the envoy noted, stating, “This is why we also have to deal militarily with the factors that forced us to launch the special military operation a year ago,” he explained.

The West aspires to strategically defeat Russia, dismember and destroy it, Nebenzya stressed.

“The West that used to tell us lulling tales about some sort of partnership and cooperation has now completely laid bare its true identity. Any decency has been cast off, a goal is set to defeat our country strategically, dismember and destroy it by arming Ukraine,” he said.

The diplomat added that such plots “are being openly discussed in a number of East European capitals and at the European Parliament and corresponding slogans are being promoted by current American and European politicians.”

“For the sake of this goal, the West has been and is turning a blind eye to the revival of neo-Nazism and the glorification of Nazi criminals in Ukraine,” he stressed.

Talks on Ukraine possible if West, Kiev lay down arms: Russian senior diplomat

Talks on Ukraine may take place if Western countries and the Kiev regime lay down their arms and stop shelling Russian cities, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

“If the West and Kiev want to sit down at the negotiating table, they should, above all, stop bombarding Russian cities and lay down their arms. After that, it will be possible to hold a discussion based on new geopolitical realities,” the senior diplomat noted.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West was not displaying any readiness for peace initiatives on the situation in Ukraine. Last October, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky issued a decree banning any talks with Moscow stating that he was not interested in interacting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Putin commits to strengthening Russia’s nuclear triad

President Vladimir Putin has committed to Russia strengthening its nuclear triad, a military force structure capable of launching three types of nuclear weapons.

“This year, the first Sarmat missile system launchers with the new heavy missile will be put on combat duty. We will continue full production of the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic systems and begin mass deployment of Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missiles,” Putin said in a statement released to coincide with Thursday’s Fatherland Day celebrations.

“With the Borei-A nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander III becoming operational in the Navy, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100 per cent. In the coming years, three more cruisers from this project will be delivered to the Navy,” he added.

Putin’s remarks for Fatherland Day — a Russian holiday designed to celebrate the country’s military achievements — went on to emphasize the reliance on a “modern and efficient Army and Navy.”

“Relying on actual combat experience, we will pursue balanced and high-quality development of all components of the Armed Forces, improve the system for training units. A solid foundation here is the soldiers, sergeants and officers who showed their worth in combat on the frontline,” Putin was quoted as saying.

He added that Russia’s military manufacturing industry was “quickly increasing production” as the government prioritizes investment in military hardware.

Pentagon warns of consequences for China if it provides lethal aid to Russia

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Wednesday there “will be consequences for China” if it were to provide lethal military aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“[W]e haven’t seen them give lethal aid to Russia at this time, for the war, but they haven’t also taken that off the table,” Singh said.

“And so we have been consistent from here, and I believe Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken also met with his counterpart in Germany just last week, we reinforced there that … there will be consequences for China should this partnership with Russia, further deepen,” she continued.

Singh added that China providing lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine would “certainly be a miscalculation.”

Officials previously told CNN that there are signs Chinese officials want to “creep up to the line” of providing lethal military aid to Russia. The United States ambassador to the United Nations previously said that China doing so would be a red line.

Challenger tanks could arrive in Ukraine in the spring: British defense minister

Challenger 2 battle tanks could start to arrive in Ukraine in “the spring,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Britain could offer Ukraine more of its main battle tanks on top of the 14 already promised, but that would depend on the country’s defense needs, Wallace told the news agency.

Wallace was visiting a training site in southwest England where Ukrainian soldiers are learning to operate the tanks in combat conditions.

The UK defense ministry said in a statement that training was “continuing at pace” and would last several weeks.

“Ukrainians will continue to fight, and the UK, alongside our allies will not falter,” Wallace said. “We will continue to provide the capabilities needed to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.

Russians accused of crimes against humanity likely to “enjoy impunity” in Russia: US State Department