Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 359

Zelensky rules out conceding territory in potential future peace deal with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not agree to give up any Ukrainian territory in a potential future peace deal with Russia, he said in an interview with BBC News, warning it could lead Russia to “keep coming back.”

“Any territorial compromises would make us weaker as a state,” Zelensky told BBC News.

“It’s not about compromise itself. Why would we fear that? There are millions of compromises in life. The question is with whom? Compromise with [Vladimir] Putin? No. Because there’s no trust,” he added.

Zelensky also told BBC News a spring offensive, warned of by Kyiv officials, had already begun.

“Russian attacks are already happening from several directions,” the president stated.

He also responded to comments made at a Thursday news conference by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in which Lukashenko insisted he would not send troops into Ukraine unless Belarus itself is attacked.

“I hope [Belarus] won’t join [the war],” Zelensky told BBC News, stating, “If it does, we will fight and we will survive.”

Zelensky added it would be a “huge mistake” to allow Russia to use Belarus as a staging area for an attack.

US House speaker opposes GOP lawmaker’s resolution to cut off aid for Ukraine

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN he opposes a resolution from Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz that expresses a desire to end military and financial aid to Ukraine.

McCarthy made the remarks during a visit to the US-Mexico border.

“No, I support Ukraine,” McCarthy said, when asked whether he backs Gaetz’s measure.

“I don’t support a blank check, though. We spent $100 billion here, we want to win. I think the actions that President Biden has taken are a bit too late,” he added.

Gaetz introduced a “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution last week, demanding an end to aid for Ukraine, and for the US to demand all combatants “reach a peace agreement immediately.”

Estonia warns stop Russia now to prevent a wider conflict

A top Estonian defence leader has warned that if Vladimir Putin is not stopped now, he could entangle the region in a larger conflict, perhaps one with even greater security implications for the US. That’s because Russia has shown it will keep trying to retake territories that were once part of the Soviet Union and, so far, economic sanctions and its significant military losses in Ukraine have not changed Putin’s larger goals, said Kristjan Mäe, the head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense’s NATO and EU department, as US defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Baltic nation. Estonia, which borders Russia, was forcefully incorporated into the Soviet Union during World War II and gained its independence only with the Soviet collapse in 1991. It joined NATO and the European Union in 2004. “If we do not solve this war at this moment, where it is, first of all, there’s going to be a bigger war,” Mäe added.

US, allies plan ‘big’ Russia sanctions for war anniversary

The United States and its allies plan a major array of new sanctions against Russia for the February 24 anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official has said. “You will see around the 24th a big new package of sanctions from both the US and all of our G7 partners,” Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, told reporters. “These sanctions will deepen and broaden in certain categories where we have been active before, particularly in limiting the flow of technology to the Russian defence industry,” she continued. Nuland added the package will also target individuals, expand banking restrictions and crack down on evasion of existing sanctions, including in third countries.

Ukraine says Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons

Russia has switched its aerial attack tactics to fool Ukraine’s air defences, using decoy missiles without explosive warheads and deploying balloons, a senior Ukrainian official has stated. “The Russians are definitely changing tactics” as the war approaches its anniversary, Mykhailo Podolyak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press. The goal of the decoy missiles, Podolyak added, is to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence systems by offering too many targets. “They want to overload our anti-aircraft system to get an extra chance to hit infrastructure facilities,” Podolyak said, adding that Ukraine’s air defences are adapting to the challenge.

EU Commission scraps Russia nuclear sanctions plan: Report

The European Commission has abandoned plans to sanction Russia’s nuclear sector or its representatives in its next sanctions package, Politico has reported, citing three diplomats. The head of the EU executive, the European Commission, had originally told EU countries that it would try to draw up sanctions targeting Russia’s civil nuclear sector, but that plan has now failed, according to the report.

Wagner chief predicts Bakhmut will be seized within two months

The head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group has predicted that Bakhmut will fall under Moscow’s control within a couple of months.

The Wagner Group, swelled by prison recruits, has for months led Russian attempts to seize the city, which sits in the partly occupied eastern Donetsk region.

In an interview with a pro-war military blogger, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would be seized in March or April, depending on how many soldiers Ukraine commits to its defence and how well his own troops are supplied.

“Because there are a huge number of problems that need to be solved. Naturally, it will also depend on whether we continue to be bled,” he added, referring to the end of prisoner recruits.

UK will back Ukraine if opposition Labour win power: Labour leader

The United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine will not change if the main opposition Labour Party wins power in an election next year, Labour leader Keir Starmer has said during a visit to Ukraine. The UK has been a leading supporter of Ukraine under the governing Conservatives, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has followed predecessor Boris Johnson’s example by visiting Kyiv. Johnson is popular in Ukraine, and has a street named after him. But an election is widely expected next year in the UK, and opinion polls give Labour a strong lead over the Conservatives. “Should there be an election next year and a change of government, the position on Ukraine will remain the same,” Starmer stated while visiting the town of Irpin outside Kyiv.

US ready to defend Baltic allies: Defence secretary

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said Washington is ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required, and will keep a “persistent” military presence in the region. “We are committed to Article 5, you can bet on that,” Austin stated, citing the requirement in the NATO charter that each member of the alliance defend each other if they come under attack. Speaking in Tallinn after talks with Estonian leaders, he also noted the US will continue to keep a “persistent, rotational” military presence in the region. “The United States remains steadfastly committed to the freedom and sovereignty of our Baltic allies,” he told reporters.

Russia, Ukraine exchange POWs

Russia’s defence ministry says Ukraine has returned 101 prisoners of war (POWs) from territory controlled by Kyiv in the latest such swap between the two sides. “Aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver the released servicemen to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry,” the ministry said. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff stated 100 troops and one civilian had been returned to Ukraine. Nearly all had been defending the besieged southern city of Mariupol before it fell to Russian forces, Andriy Yermak added.

Russian strikes kill 5 civilians near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut: Ukrainian official

Russian strikes around the fiercely embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut left three men and two women dead Thursday, according to a regional official, and nine other civilians also sustained various wounds from shrapnel.

The five civilians killed varied in age between 32 and 66, according to a statement published online by the Donetsk region prosecutor’s office.

The statement added the shelling also damaged many residential buildings.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk appealed to the civilians who remain in Bakhmut to leave the city immediately.

“Frankly speaking, I am very surprised that there are still 6,000 civilians there (in Bakhmut),” she wrote on Telegram citing the latest data.

“Those who choose to stay in Bakhmut are endangering themselves and loved ones,” creating additional risks for the military and police, and “preventing our defense and security forces from working properly in the city,” Vereshchuk said.

Israel will expand aid provided to Ukraine: FM

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel “will expand the level of aid” provided to Ukraine and assist the country in “developing a smart early warning system,” during his visit to Kyiv Thursday.

“I emphasized that Israel strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Cohen tweeted following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I assured him that Israel would expand the level of aid we provide and that we would be partners in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war,” he added.

Cohen also held a briefing with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in which he said, “I was happy to update that we will assist in developing a smart early warning system for Ukraine.”

Additionally, Cohen reopened the Israeli embassy in Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of the war.

“Israel has always been our important partner in the Middle East. This is the first visit of an Israeli representative since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

“We discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various areas. I invite Israel to join the implementation of our Peace Formula,” the president added.

EU lawmakers urge leaders to seriously consider providing Ukraine with fighter jets

European leaders must “seriously consider” providing Kyiv with fighter jets, lawmakers in the European Union parliament said in a resolution adopted Thursday.

The resolution marked nearly one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“They reaffirm their support for providing military assistance to Ukraine for as long as is necessary and call for serious consideration to be given to delivering Western fighter jets and helicopters, appropriate missile systems and substantial increases in munitions delivery to Kyiv,” according to a statement.

“Ukraine must not only be able to defend itself, but also to regain full control of its entire internationally recognised territory,” it added.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also calls on the EU to implement a tenth package of sanctions against Moscow by the end of February and to tighten those already in place. Assets seized from Russian oligarchs should be used to fund Ukraine’s reconstruction, lawmakers said.

The legislators also urged the European Commission — the EU’s executive arm — and national governments to begin talks with Ukraine this year on Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.

The Russian Mission to the EU slammed the parliament’s resolution as a “paragon of disinformation” unsupported by “data, facts or evidence,” in a statement posted on its website.

“Obviously, the resolution is aimed at deliberately misleading the European public and trying to justify the European Union’s course to escalate the Ukrainian conflict and increase sanctions pressure on our country,” the mission added.

Moscow has faced constant diplomatic pressure from the EU, including economic sanctions, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took his plea for the supply of Western fighter jets directly to other European countries last week, including in a surprise visit to London and at a European Union summit.

Ukrainian pilots will start training on NATO jets in the United Kingdom soon, but it’s unclear how soon allies could make a decision on whether to send the modern fighting planes.

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated Tuesday that the question of sending modern fighter jets to Ukraine is “not the most urgent issue” right now, focusing instead on delivering the military support it has already committed to Ukraine.