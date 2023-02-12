Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 354

Ukraine holds defense, regains positions in ‘some areas’

Ukrainian troops recaptured previously lost positions and gained a foothold “in some areas” along the front line, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

Zaluzhnyi added that Ukraine’s defense is holding, keeping Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast, under control, and taking measures to stabilize the front line around this city.

The fiercest battles are currently raging in the area of Vuhledar, and Mariinka, towns that sit about 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, where Russia carries out up to 50 attacks per day, he stated.

Russia putting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at risk of a disaster: Ukrainian official

Russia is draining water from Kakhovka reservoir on temporarily occupied territories This puts in danger the cooling system at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, irrigation for nearly half-a-million acres of farmland and drinking water for many peoplehttps://t.co/5BATcGAxPc pic.twitter.com/y0mLNBLENU — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 11, 2023

Thousands of volunteers from West and elsewhere want to fight for Russia: Official

Several thousand volunteers from the West and elsewhere are queueing up to fight for Moscow, a Russian official has claimed.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Administration Council of the Zaporizhzhia region, said they are motivated by a desire to fight “Nazism” and would be deployed on the battlefield and in intelligence.

“These are not only [people from] former Soviet republics, but there are citizens of the developed world – the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina,” Rogov, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia, told TASS on Saturday.

“Their motivation is quite strong, they would like to preserve traditional society and help Russia, they want to battle Nazism,” he added.

Wagner head: Russia could take two years to capture east Ukraine regions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, has said it could take two years for Russia to fully control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, two regions whose capture Moscow has stated as a key goal of the war.

In a video published with the Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, reported by Reuters, Prigozhin stated, “As far as I understand, we need to close off the Donetsk and Luhansk republics and in principle that will suit everyone for now.”

“That could take one and a half to two years,” he continued.

In September, President Vladimir Putin formally annexed the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in Ukraine, along with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in defiance of international law and condemned by UN member states as illegal.

“If we have to get to the Dnipro, then it will take about three years,” Prigozhin noted, referring to a larger area that would extend to the vast Dnipro River that runs roughly north to south, bisecting Ukraine.

Prigozhin does not speak for the Russian military but his comments provide a rare insight into Russian expectations of the conflict, from the head of a group at the centre of some of its fiercest fighting.