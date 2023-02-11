Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 353

Biden to visit Poland near one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden will visit Poland this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, returning to the region as the war enters a volatile new phase without a clear path to peace.

The president is planning to visit Poland from February 20 to 22. The White House announced he would meet Poland’s President Duda and other leaders from the region. He’ll deliver remarks ahead of the official anniversary on February 24.

Biden’s aides have been planning for several weeks how they will mark the anniversary of the invasion, including potentially a major address. They hope to emphasize the resilience of the Ukrainian people while stressing the importance of unity in the uncertain months ahead.

The US president hopes to reiterate American support for Ukraine on his upcoming trip to the region, a top White House official said, including making clear additional assistance would be forthcoming.

“He wants to talk about the importance of the international community’s resolve and unity in supporting Ukraine for now going on a year,” said John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky is currently preparing for an expected Russian offensive in the spring, appealing to Western governments for additional assistance and weaponry — including fighter jets and tanks — to help sustain the fight. He visited London, Paris and Brussels this week to deliver his requests in person, a rare trip outside his country that lent his appeals new urgency.

Polish President Andrzej Duda noted allied relations are “stronger than ever” after the White House’s announcement.

Biden last visited Poland, a key NATO ally, in April, traveling near the Ukraine border to visit with US and Polish troops. He also met with refugees fleeing Ukraine after the invasion.

In a speech delivered from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Biden stated for the first time that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” edging toward calling for regime change in Moscow.

Brazilian president says he and Biden discussed potential coalition on Ukraine peace negotiations

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told reporters at the White House he thinks world leaders should create a coalition aimed at ending the war in Ukraine — and that he expressed the idea to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House Friday.

Lula said he’d also mentioned the idea to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He suggested the world leaders “create a group of countries that are not involved directly in the war between Ukraine and Russia, so that we can find a possibility for us to build peace.”

“I am convinced that it’s necessary to find a way out, to put an end to this war. And I felt from the side of President Biden the same concern,” he added.

In an interview with CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour Friday, Lula said if a country is invaded, “of course it has the right to defend itself,” but that he wants to “fix the error” Russia made.

“I don’t want to join the war,” the Brazilian leader continued, adding, “I want to end the war.”

Lula has sought to be a global statesman who could broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine, telling CNN that he began this work by speaking to Scholz, who visited Brazil in January.

Lula reiterated that hope Friday evening, telling reporters he’d like to see, “a partnership capable of building a group of negotiators which both sides believe in.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly deferred to Ukraine on the decision to open peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Pressed on Lula’s earlier comments around Ukraine during Friday’s press briefing, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that while the administration “would like to see this war end today,” Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure would appear to belie that hope.

“We’re going to have to stay at the task of supporting Ukraine so it can succeed at the battlefield, so that if and when President Volodymyr Zelensky has determined it’s time to negotiate and sit down at the table to solve this diplomatically, he can do it with the wind at his back,” Kirby said.

“So, it’s really up to President Zelensky to determine if and when negotiations are appropriate,” he added.

Zelensky says new Russian missile attack ‘challenge to NATO’

President Volodymyr Zelensky calls a new barrage of Russian missiles and drones a “challenge to NATO”. The Ukrainian president stated several Russian missiles crossed the airspace of the former Soviet republic Moldova and NATO member Romania on their way to his country. Bucharest denied the overflight. “This is terror that can and must be stopped,” Zelenskyy said in a statement, adding that there were “victims”.

Kyiv: Ukraine intercepted 61 of 71 Russian missile attacks