Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 351

Zelensky says Macron changed his Ukraine stance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron has undergone significant change on his stance towards Ukraine after seeking to keep channels open to Russia in the early phase of the conflict. “I believe he has changed,” Zelensky stated in an interview with Le Figaro daily. “And that he changed for real this time. After all, he [Macron] opened the door to tank deliveries,” he continued. “He also supported Ukraine’s candidacy for the EU. I believe it was a real signal. We had a lot of conversations with France, Germany and other countries. I believe that confidence is real today,” the president added.

Macron tells Zelensky that France is determined to help Ukraine to victory

French President Emmanuel Macron told his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that France is “determined” to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“We stand by Ukraine, determined to help it to victory,” Macron said, adding, “Ukraine can count on France and its allies to win the war, Russia should not and will not win the war.”

Macron affirmed to Zelensky that France will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and Paris will “adapt and re-adapt” to Kyiv’s needs.

“Ukraine can count on us to build peace,” the French leader stated, speaking alongside Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.

After arriving in Paris, Zelensky noted he is “thankful for the spontaneous idea for us to meet and talk” in a joint news conference with Macron and Scholz.

“France and Germany have the potential to be game changers” Zelensky said in his opening remarks, adding that “the sooner Ukraine manages to get long range weapons and modern planes, the stronger our coalitions will be.”

Scholz said Germany will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine “as long as it needs.”

“Russia should not win this war,” Scholz continued, adding that Zelensky going to an EU summit taking place in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday as “a strong signal” of solidarity.

Blinken: Putin has no interest to end Ukraine war through diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russian President Vladimir Putin has no interest in resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means.

“As President Volodymyr Zelensky said, ‘Diplomacy is the only way to definitively end Russia’s war of aggression and to create a path to peace that is both just and durable. Clearly, President Putin has no genuine interest in diplomacy right now,” Blinken stated to reporters after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

“The best way to hasten prospects for real diplomacy is to keep tilting the battlefield in Ukraine’s favour,” he added.

Zelensky says Ukraine and United Kingdom have agreed on “a powerful defense package”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement on a “powerful defense package.”

“We have agreed on a significant number of armored vehicles and the supply of long-range weapons,” Zelensky stated on his official Telegram account, adding, “And we agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots.”

The announcement comes after Zelensky made his first visit to the United Kingdom since the Russian invasion of his country.

“I believe that this is our clear signal – of Ukraine and the UK – that together we are not only going, but will go all the way to our common victory,” he continued.

Zelensky says he will intensify diplomacy in quest to get Typhoon fighter jets

Ukraine will be “intensifying our diplomacy” in regard to the request for Eurofighter typhoon jets, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky suggested that the decision was not solely in the UK’s hands.

“Once again, I heard from Mr. Prime Minister the desire to provide fighter jets, and officially he declared they can begin training our pilots,” Zelensky stated in the joint news conference at Lulworth Camp in Dorset, England.

“When it comes to Typhoons, not everything depends just on the decision of Great Britain,” he added.

“I will be working in that direction because, again, this is how we have been able to change many things,” said Zelensky, adding that he will be meeting with a dozen EU leaders in the coming days.

Zelensky also emphasized the need to have these diplomatic conversations regarding fighter jets “quickly.”

Sunak noted that it takes three years to train a Typhoon fighter pilot from scratch, to which Zelensky responded, “I didn’t even know it takes three years to train a pilot like that. You know, come on, we will be sending you pilots who have already trained for two and a half years.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister’s official spokesperson announced the UK is “actively” considering whether to send British jets to Ukraine. Downing Street maintained no decision has yet been taken on whether to supply the jets, though.

Blinken, asked about fighter jets, says US “will continue to make judgments” on Ukraine’s military needs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US “will continue to make judgments about what we think Ukraine needs and what it can be most effective in using.”

He was responding to a question about whether Washington would be prepared to provide fighter jets to Kyiv.

“What’s vital is not just a particular weapons system or piece of equipment,” Blinken stated at a news conference Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“Equally important is the ability of Ukrainians to use it effectively,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for fighter aircraft from Western allies.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom announced it would provide training for NATO-standard fighter jets for Ukrainian pilots and is considering providing such aircraft.

UK PM confirms Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine next month

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the first Challenger 2 battle tanks will arrive in Ukraine “next month.”

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dorset, England, on Wednesday, Sunak stated that “the challenge of tanks are going to be on the battlefield,” adding that “Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on them as fast as we can.”

Britain has pledged to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. In late January, British Defence Procurement Minister Alex Chalk noted the UK was aiming to complete those deliveries by the end of March.

Russia warns United Kingdom against providing Ukraine with fighter jets

The Russian embassy in London warned the United Kingdom against providing Ukraine with fighter jets, saying that such a move would have “military and political ramifications” for the whole world, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

“I would like to remind officials in London: such a scenario as the ‘bloody harvest’ of the next wave of escalation, as well as the resulting military and political ramifications for the European continent and the entire world, should weigh heavy on its conscience,” the embassy announced, according to the state media.

Earlier Britain’s PA media reported that the UK is “actively” considering whether to send British jets to Ukraine, citing the British prime minister’s official spokesperson.

“We’ve confirmed there will be a training program for Ukrainian pilots and the Defence Secretary is actively looking at whether we send jets,” the spokesperson stated.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted “when it comes to the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, nothing is off the table” when asked whether the UK will provide fighter jets to Ukraine.

Sunak said, “when it comes to fighter combat aircrafts, of course they are part of the conversation,” adding that he had discussed the topic with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

The two leaders were visiting a British military facility where Ukrainian troops were being trained on Challenger 2 tanks.

Zelensky reiterates Ukraine’s requests for armored vehicles, longer-range missiles and jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a news conference at a British military facility that his battlefield priorities are for Ukraine to obtain more armored vehicles, longer-range missiles and fighter jets.

“We have no way out. We have to stand firm. We need armored vehicles, we need tanks, we need fighter jets, and obviously, we spent a lot of time talking about this together,” said Zelensky, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Lulworth Camp in Dorset, England.

The Ukrainian president also confirmed he will meet with European Union leaders on Wednesday night and Thursday.

“Today and tomorrow we will be meeting with the EU leaders and discussing these issues and also longer-range missiles,” Zelensky continued, adding, “I’m very grateful that Britain has finally heard us in that regard, and I do hope that other countries will also hear us when it comes to longer-range missiles.”

“When we talk about the battlefield, what are our priorities — of course, armored vehicles. We know our enemy has got thousands of units of armored vehicles, back from the Soviet Union heritage,” Zelensky added.

“And of course, NATO armored vehicles are the best, and yet there are only a few of them. When you only have 10 NATO armored vehicles against a thousand Soviet armored vehicles — well, what are the chances?” he said.

Ukrainian air force says it needs “squadrons” of western jets

Ukraine’s air force spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, welcomed the United Kingdom’s offer of training for air force pilots and said that Ukraine will need dozens of western combat aircraft to prevail in the war against Russia.

“We can start with a few squadrons, each includes 12 jets. If we have one, two or more squadrons it would be the first step for pilots to adapt to this transition,” Ihnat told CNN.

Ihnat added the newest combat plane currently in Ukraine’s possession is more than 30 years old.

“We have SU-25 attack aircraft, Su-24 bomber aircraft and Mig-29 and Su-27 fighter jets. They have even been adapted for use of American Anti-Radiation Missiles HARM that everyday hit enemy’s air defense systems. But these HARM missiles don’t have the functionality and efficiency they would if they were on American aircraft or other aircraft of our partners,” Ihnat continued.

Ihnat said that Ukraine would welcome any type of western combat jet. He said the F16 had been through several stages of deep modernization.

“What Ukraine currently needs is a western type of platform … Besides the platform, it’s important what range of armaments is possible to be carried, what it (jet) can take under the wings, what kind of missiles, what is their flight range …This is Ukraine’s main need,” Ihnat added.