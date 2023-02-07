Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 349

Ukrainian official claims Russia plans to mobilize up to half a million extra soldiers this year

Ukraine expects Russia to mobilize up to half a million additional soldiers in the coming months, according to a senior intelligence official.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, asserted in an interview that “Russia is going to mobilize 300,000 to 500,000 people in order to carry out offensive operations in the south and east of Ukraine in spring and summer of 2023.”

“Those 500,000 are in addition to the 300,000 mobilized in October 2022,” Skibitskyi said, adding, “This proves that Putin’s Kremlin has no intention of ending this war. The Russian offensive may happen in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and possibly in Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops will go on the defensive in Kherson region and in Crimea. This new mobilization wave will last up to two months.”

Russian officials have consistently denied that another mobilization is planned. But at a conference in December of Russia’s military chiefs, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed beefing up the armed forces to 1.5 million combat personnel from the current 1.15 million over a period of three years.

This was required “to guarantee the solving of problems related to Russia’s military security”, Shoigu said.

Skibytskyi also added that at the beginning of 2022, Defense Intelligence was aware that a “full-scale invasion was to begin in early February or a bit later….In January we saw troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District begin arriving in Belarus,” as well as preparations in Crimea.

At the time Ukraine publicly played down the prospect of a Russian invasion.

In the interview with “Ukrainian Technologies and Strategies,” Skibytskyi said that “the first days into the war were unfavorable for us, the enemy had advanced right up to Mariupol. But it is the resilience of Mariupol that ruined the Russian plans in the south of the country.”

He added that the defense of Mariupol had bogged down 10,000 to 12,000 enemy troops that had been earmarked for a push northwards to encircle Ukrainian forces defending the Donbas region.

“Mariupol had played its part 100 percent,” Skibytskyi continued.

He also claimed that the Russians were now “having considerable troubles with missiles. They used to produce not more than 200 missiles per year depending on a type. Now they can only produce four Iskander missiles per month. As for the Kh-101 missiles, it can be something like 20-30 depending on the stocks of imported components.”

The Iskander is a powerful and relatively accurate cruise missile.

Western analysts have also said they estimate that Russia is running low on inventories of some missiles.

Skibytskyi also provided a Ukrainian analysis of Russia’s offensive drone program. “As of today. they have used about 660 Shahed drones. The contract provides for 1,750 units. Delivery and preparation also takes some time. According to our data, they are about to have another batch for delivery.”

Russia’s revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier

Russia’s Ministry of Finance says budget revenue in January was 35 percent lower compared with the same month in 2022, the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion roubles ($23.9bn), about 60 percent of the shortfall that had been planned for the entire year, the ministry said. Oil and gas revenue, the backbone of Russia’s economy, was down 46 percent compared with January 2022. The country has been hit with an array of Western sanctions since the start of the Ukraine war, and many Western companies have stopped doing business in Russia.

Russia investigating alleged Ukrainian chemical weapons use

Russia’s state Investigative Committee says it is examining the alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces near the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

The Donetsk People’s Republic, one of Russia’s proxies in the territories it has seized and occupied in eastern Ukraine, reported the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian drones near the two locations.

“As a result, servicemen of the Russian armed forces are experiencing a deterioration in their health and characteristic symptoms of poisoning,” it announced without providing details or naming the alleged substance.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence did not reply to requests for comment on the allegation, which was not accompanied by any publicly released evidence.

Ukrainian soldiers arrive in UK for howitzer training

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the United Kingdom for military training on AS90 howitzers, the British Ministry of Defence announced.

The ministry said on Twitter: “A warm welcome to Ukrainian personnel who have arrived in the UK this weekend to get to grips with the AS90.

“The AS90 is an armoured self-propelled artillery weapon which the UK is providing to help Ukraine defend its homeland and retake territory,” it added.

UN chief’s somber warning: Prospects for peace in Ukraine are diminishing as world faces a wider war

United Nations head António Guterres on Monday struck a somber tone as he warned leaders convened in New York at the organization’s General Assembly that the world is knowingly marching into a “wider war.”

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is inflicting untold suffering on the Ukrainian people with profound global implications. The prospects for peace keep diminishing,” he said.

“The chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing. I fear the world is not sleepwalking into a wider war. I fear it’s doing so with its eyes wide open,” he added.