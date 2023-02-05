Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 347

Bakhmut is ‘increasingly isolated’: British intelligence

The British ministry of defence says Russian forces have made, over the last week, “small advances in its attempts to encircle” Bakhmut which is now “increasingly isolated”.

In its daily bulletin, the ministry also announced that two main roads into the city “are likely now both threatened by direct fire” due to Russian soldiers advancing.

“Earlier in the week, Wagner paramilitary forces highly likely seized a subordinate route which links Bakhmut to the town of Siversk,” it continued.

“While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated,” it added.

Putin made no threats against Scholz: German Chancellor

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “has not made any threats against me or Germany,” Scholz said in an interview with newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

The last phone call between the two leaders was at the start of December.

Scholz also stated he made it clear to Putin that they had very different views of the war in Ukraine.

“I make it very clear to Putin that Russia has sole responsibility for the war,” Scholz continued, adding, “Russia has invaded its neighbour for no reason, in order to take parts of Ukraine or the whole country under its control.”

Because it was Germany’s view that Russia’s actions violated Europe’s peace framework, it was providing Ukraine with financial, humanitarian and military help, he said.

There is an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that weapons supplied by the West must only be used on Ukrainian and not on Russian territory, he added.

“We have a consensus on that,” he noted.

Russia warns of using ‘weapons of any kind’ in case of Ukraine’s attack on Crimea

Russia has warned that a Ukraine’s attack on Crimea will trigger Moscow to retaliate and use ‘weapons of any kind’ to defend itself. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Twitter page that “Crimea is Russia. The attack on Crimea is an attack on Russia and an escalation of the conflict.” “International law respects the will of the people. Crimea is Russia. Attacking Crimea means attacking Russia and escalating the conflict. The Ukrainian gang of drug addicts must understand that such attacks will be met with inevitable retaliation using weapons of any kind,” he said.

Zelensky: Since war started, we secured release of over 1,700 Ukrainians

Since the war started last February, Ukraine has secured the release of 1,762 men and women from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated in his nightly video address.

Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine.

18.1 million border crossings out of Ukraine since Russia invaded: UN

More than 18.1 million border crossings have taken place out of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022, according to the United Nations. The number reflects cross-border movements out of the country and not individuals. Just under 10 million people have crossed back into Ukrainian territory since 24 February last year.

Zelensky says situation in Ukraine’s east ‘getting tougher’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation on the eastern front line was getting tougher, with Russia throwing more and more troops into battle to break down Ukrainian defences.

Zelensky’s comments came as shelling continued in the eastern Donetsk region while an accident at a power plant in the southern region of Odesa left nearly 500,000 homes without electricity.

“I’ve often had to say the situation at the front is tough, and is getting tougher, and it’s that time again. … The invader is putting more and more of his forces into breaking down our defences,” the president stated in his nightly video address.

“It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other directions,” he continued.

Russian troops, who have been pushing for a significant battlefield victory after months of setbacks, have been trying to close their grip on the town of Bakhmut and are also trying to capture the nearby coal-mining city of Vuhledar, also in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram that Russian efforts to break the defences in Bakhmut and Lyman had failed.