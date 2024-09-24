Russia comments on Ukraine ‘victory plan’

Zelensky announced last week that he had concluded work on a proposal that could end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by the end of this year if the West makes “quick decisions” on boosting its support for Kiev.

The Ukrainian leader is currently in the US, where he plans to present his initiative to President Joe Biden, to members of Congress, and to both 2024 election presidential contenders – Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

When asked by journalists on Monday about Zelensky’s proposals, Peskov said that the authorities in Moscow “believe that it is impossible to conduct any analysis based on media reports.”

“If some information appears from official sources, of course we will study it.”

At the moment, Russia has a “very reserved” attitude towards the Ukrainian leader’s initiative because “there is a lot of different information, including contradictory information, unreliable information” about it, Peskov explained.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, Zelensky’s ‘victory plan’ has four key clauses, such as Western security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO’s principle of collective defense, the continuation of Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region to serve as a territorial bargaining chip, deliveries of “specific” advanced weapons by foreign backers, and international financial aid for Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, stated that Moscow has no idea about the contents of Zelensky’s proposals and that it had not been invited to discuss them.

“It is hard for us to understand what is on the madman’s mind,” he stressed.

Polyansky acknowledged that there is “a lot of hype” about the Ukrainian leader’s trip to the US and “about what he will or will not offer”.

During the visit, Zelensky is also scheduled to address the UN General Assembly annual meeting, which will take place in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, Peskov was asked about the possible outcome of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, replying that “there is no alternative to our [Russian] victory”.