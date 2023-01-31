Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 342

Zelensky calls for timely implementation of “strong decisions”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies for “timely” implementation of “strong decisions.”
“There’s no time for continued reflections, we need to make decisions,” Zelensky said, adding, “The key issue is efficiency.”
“Decisions were good, but it is crucial that strong decisions are timely. It is of great importance for us to react quickly,” he said while speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Zelensky also added that Ukraine shared “all the intelligence information we get” with partners.
“There can be no secrets,” the president continued.
He thanked Denmark for its donation of Caesar howitzers, and said that he is confident that Russia’s offensive will not have a positive outcome.
“I am confident in our army. I think we will be gradually stopping [Russians], fighting them and will be preparing our own big counter-offensive,” Zelensky added.
White House defends decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine
White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Monday defended the Joe Biden administration’s decision not to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, pointing instead to the aid the US is providing, including Abrams tanks.
“What I can tell you is that there’s a lot of capability that is being sent, and will be sent in the coming weeks and months,” Kirby told CNN.
“The kinds of capabilities that we know will be critical to helping Ukrainians again in the fighting now in the wintertime, as well as the kind of fighting that we expect that they’re going to be doing in the spring,” he added.
Kirby stated he believes the decision, announced last week, to send Abrams tanks to the region wasn’t one that was made too late, even amid reports of Russia gaining territory in eastern Ukraine.
“The decision on the tanks — and it wasn’t just the US, it was the Germans as well, and the Brits before that — was really designed to help Ukraine get ahead of the fighting that we think … everybody’s going to see come spring,” he said.
“So, this was actually one of those cases where we are trying to forecast the kinds of needs that Ukraine is going to require when the weather turns better – and we can expect that the Russians will try to go on the offensive then,” he added.
President Joe Biden answered, “No,” when asked by a reporter whether he would send the jets to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought fighter jets to help sustain his war effort against Russia. Biden has consistently noted the planes aren’t on the table, even as he has given aid in other areas.
Olympics: IOC rejects ‘defamatory’ criticism from Ukraine
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak at the weekend described the Lausanne-based body as promoting “violence, mass murders, destruction” and said a Russian presence at the games would constitute giving the country “a platform to promote genocide”.
“The IOC rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements,” the IOC said in a statement.
“They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion,” it added.
In his nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to “protect sports structures and the international Olympic movement from being discredited through the efforts of some representatives of sports bureaucracy to allow Russian athletes at international competitions”.
Biden says he won’t send F16 jets to Ukraine
President Joe Biden said Monday he wouldn’t send American fighter jets to Ukraine, even as the United States ramps up military assistance in the form of artillery and tanks.
“No,” Biden stated when asked by a reporter whether he would send F16 jets to Ukraine.
Last week, for example, Biden announced he would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite top US officials saying previously the heavy-duty vehicles were a poor fit for the country's military.
Last week, for example, Biden announced he would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite top US officials saying previously the heavy-duty vehicles were a poor fit for the country’s military.
Speaking on the White House South Lawn, Biden also noted he wasn’t sure whether he would visit Europe next month for the one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.
In response to a separate question, Biden said he was planning to visit Poland, but wasn’t sure when.
Ukrainian leaders have renewed their appeals for Western fighter jets.
“I sent a wish list card to Santa Claus last year, and fighter jets also [were] including in this wish list,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN last week.
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged Friday that Zelensky had asked for fighter jets.
“We are constantly talking to the Ukrainians about their needs, and want to make sure that we’re doing the best we can to meet them – and if we can’t, that some of our allies and partners can,” Kirby added.
British tanks will reach Ukraine before the summer: Defense secretary
The 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks pledged to Ukraine by the United Kingdom should reach that country “this side of the summer,” the British Defense Secretary said on Monday.
“It starts with training on the individual operation of the platforms, then on training on being able to join together with formation units to be able to fight as a formed unit, because that’s important,” Ben Wallace stated in parliament.
“And then from there, those tanks will be put in,”he added.
“What I can say is it will be this side of the summer or May, it will be probably towards Easter time,” he continued.
France doesn’t rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine
President Emmanuel Macron has said France doesn’t exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but he has laid out multiple conditions before such a significant step might be taken.
France has sent Ukraine air defence systems, rocket launcher units, cannon and other military equipment and has pledged to send armored surveillance and combat vehicles, but it has stopped short of sending battle tanks or heavier weaponry.
Asked at a news conference in The Hague if France is considering sending warplanes, Macron stated “nothing is excluded” as long as certain conditions are met.
The president added providing such equipment should not lead to an escalation of tensions, be used “to touch Russian soil” or “weaken the capacities of the French army”.