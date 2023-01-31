Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 342

Zelensky calls for timely implementation of “strong decisions”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies for “timely” implementation of “strong decisions.”

“There’s no time for continued reflections, we need to make decisions,” Zelensky said, adding, “The key issue is efficiency.”

“Decisions were good, but it is crucial that strong decisions are timely. It is of great importance for us to react quickly,” he said while speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Zelensky also added that Ukraine shared “all the intelligence information we get” with partners.

“There can be no secrets,” the president continued.

He thanked Denmark for its donation of Caesar howitzers, and said that he is confident that Russia’s offensive will not have a positive outcome.

“I am confident in our army. I think we will be gradually stopping [Russians], fighting them and will be preparing our own big counter-offensive,” Zelensky added.

White House defends decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Monday defended the Joe Biden administration’s decision not to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, pointing instead to the aid the US is providing, including Abrams tanks.

“What I can tell you is that there’s a lot of capability that is being sent, and will be sent in the coming weeks and months,” Kirby told CNN.

“The kinds of capabilities that we know will be critical to helping Ukrainians again in the fighting now in the wintertime, as well as the kind of fighting that we expect that they’re going to be doing in the spring,” he added.

Kirby stated he believes the decision, announced last week, to send Abrams tanks to the region wasn’t one that was made too late, even amid reports of Russia gaining territory in eastern Ukraine.

“The decision on the tanks — and it wasn’t just the US, it was the Germans as well, and the Brits before that — was really designed to help Ukraine get ahead of the fighting that we think … everybody’s going to see come spring,” he said.

“So, this was actually one of those cases where we are trying to forecast the kinds of needs that Ukraine is going to require when the weather turns better – and we can expect that the Russians will try to go on the offensive then,” he added.

President Joe Biden answered, “No,” when asked by a reporter whether he would send the jets to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought fighter jets to help sustain his war effort against Russia. Biden has consistently noted the planes aren’t on the table, even as he has given aid in other areas.

