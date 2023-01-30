Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 341

Ukraine wants to join EU within two years: PM Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has told the Politico website that he wants the country to join the European Union within two years. It is a tight timetable that the EU is likely to find over-ambitious. He told the website, “We have a very ambitious plan to join the European Union within the next two years. So we expect that this year, in 2023, we can already have this pre-entry stage of negotiations.” Shmyhal addressed the issue of corruption in Ukraine, which has been a key concern for the EU. Shmyhal insisted that the Volodymyr Zelensky government is taking corruption seriously. “We have a zero-tolerance approach to corruption,” he said, pointing to the “lightning speed” with which officials were removed this month. “Unfortunately, corruption was not born yesterday, but we are certain that we will uproot corruption,” he added, openly saying that it’s key to the country’s EU accession path. EU commissioners will be travelling to Kyiv later this week for a summit with Ukraine’s president.

Ukraine needs more weapons faster: Zelensky

Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a “very tough” situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday

“The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region — there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defences,” he stated in his nightly video address.

“Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine,” the president added.

In spite of Ukraine’s current difficulties on the battlefront, Zelensky noted he is confident his country can defeat Russia this year.

“2023 must and will definitely be the year of our victory,” Zelensky wrote in a public message on Telegram on Sunday.

Ukraine hopes to start using Western tanks in spring: DM

The Ukrainian armed forces are likely to start using Western tanks on the battlefield in the spring, the country’s Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview with the Canadian CBC television channel on Sunday.

“I hope we will start using them probably in the spring,” he stated.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian military intend to form at least two tank battalions from the supplies promised by Western countries, which will be used “to continue the counteroffensive.”

Reznikov expressed hope that Western countries would continue to supply tanks to Kiev in the future. He added the promises of tanks are “not the end of the story, it’s just the start of the story.”

On January 25, the US authorities announced their intention to deliver 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kiev. In turn, Germany announced that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks from the country’s inventories and will allow other nations to re-export the armored military vehicles. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted, according to a Focus Online report on January 26, that Leopard 2 tanks would be sent to Ukraine before the end of March.

Erdogan says Turkey’s response to Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO bids may be different

Turkey may consider Finland’s application for NATO membership independently from that of Sweden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday.

“If necessary, we may send a different message to Finland if it doesn’t repeat the same mistakes [as Sweden with the Quran desecration],” he said t a meeting with the youth that was televised by the TRT channel.

“Sweden will be shock when it happens,” the president added.

The Turkish president warned Finland against “the same wrong steps” that provoked a scandal in relations between Turkey and Sweden.

“We explained to the Swedish prime minister [what is to be done]. We said that they must extradite terrorists to us to be admitted to NATO. We handed over a list of 120 names. If you don’t do it, don’t take it amiss,” Erdogan continued.

On January 21, leader of the far-right Straight Course party Rasmus Paludan publicly burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Erdogan stressed that Sweden should not expect any support from Ankara for its NATO membership bid following anti-Turkish rallies in Stockholm. Earlier, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar made similar statements.

Following this incident, the process of considering Sweden’s bid for NATO’s membership has been suspended. The approval of the Turkish parliament is needed for the two countries’ admission to NATO.

Germany warns against ‘competition’ over Ukraine aid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced discontent over constant debates about Western arms deliveries for Ukraine, claiming that they undermine authorities’ credibility in the eyes of ordinary citizens.

In an interview published by Tagesspiegel newspaper, Scholz was asked to comment on Ukraine’s demand for Western warplanes, which came after the US and Germany approved the delivery of M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks, respectively.

Despite France and the US not ruling out such assistance, the chancellor stated that for Germany “the question of combat aircraft does not arise at all.”

“I can only advise against entering into a constant outbidding competition when it comes to weapon systems,” Scholz added.

According to him, as soon as Berlin makes a decision on a weapons shipment to Ukraine, “the next debate begins in Germany.”

These kinds of public deliberations “do not seem serious and shake the confidence of the citizens in government decisions,” the chancellor stated, arguing that “such debates should not be conducted for reasons of domestic political profiling.”

He also pushed back on the notion that Germany would eventually cave in to pressure to deliver fighter planes, as it did with tanks.

“It wasn’t like that, I expressly don’t share your account. We are always guided by what Ukraine needs on the one hand and what our most important allies can provide on the other hand,” Scholz stressed, reiterating Germany’s position that when it comes to helping Ukraine, Berlin does not act alone, but “together with its allies and partners.”

Ukraine has repeatedly called on Western countries to support it with modern Western-made jets, but no country has so far indulged the request.

Moscow accuses Kiev of ‘war crime’ in Donbass

Kiev and its Western backers bear responsibility for the deadly destruction of a civilian hospital in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. The perpetrators of the “war crime” will not escape punishment, it added.

On Saturday morning, Ukrainian troops fired rockets from a US-made HIMARS system which hit a hospital in the city of Novoaydar, killing 14 people and injuring 24, the Russian Defense Minitry announced. According to the military, the facility was treating local residents, as well as Russian soldiers.

The Foreign Ministry claimed that Ukraine used Western intelligence and satellites operated by NATO members to target the hospital.

“The deliberate shelling of functioning civilian medical facilities and the purposeful killing of civilians are grave war crimes committed by the Kiev regime and its Western handlers,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The lack of reaction from the US and other NATO countries … once again serves as proof of their direct involvement in the conflict and the culpability for the crimes,” the statement added.

The ministry added that it has been thoroughly documenting attacks on civilians.

“The criminal acts … will not be left unpunished,” it said.

NATO ready for clash with Russia: Top official

NATO is prepared to fight Russia if a direct conflict erupts between the two, Rob Bauer, the chairman of the alliance’s Military Committee, said.

In an interview with Portuguese RTP TV, when asked whether the US-led military bloc is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia, Bauer unequivocally stated, “We are.”

The official noted that when hostilities broke out in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO already had a number of battle groups along its eastern flank. The bloc’s leaders decided to create four more during a June 2022 summit in Madrid, in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria, Bauer added.

“I think that’s an important message for the Russians, that our posture has changed, to show them that we are ready if they would have an idea to come to NATO,” the official continued.

He pointed out that if there is any red line regarding relations between Moscow and the military bloc, “it is the Russians crossing the line of our territory in NATO.”

Bauer went on to say that for decades, many NATO nations thought they were the ones who decided when and where to deploy their forces, but the Ukraine conflict had been a gamechanger. Russia launched its military operation “at the moment of their choosing, so we have to be much more ready, we have no time to prepare, because it’s up to them when they come,” the official stated.

He also described Western shipments of modern arms to Ukraine as “not escalatory.”

“The fact that your enemy has better weapons, it’s not the problem of the enemy, that’s your problem,” he said, adding that the West and Russia both face the need to ramp up efforts to manufacture weapons and equipment – and NATO countries need to have a debate on military production priorities. This means “talking about a war-time economy, but in peacetime,” which, he acknowledged, will be difficult.