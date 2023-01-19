Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 330

Zelensky reaffirms Ukraine’s priority of joining NATO: Alliance is “best security guarantee for us”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday again reiterated his desire for Ukraine to join NATO, telling leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum that the alliance is the “best security guarantee for us.”

“Security guarantees are among the top priorities for us,” Zelenksy said virtually via a translator in response to a question from CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

“We understand that at the moment, we’re not there yet, unfortunately, Russia does understand this well, and they do their damnedest to not make it easy for us to join. But we are on the way toward NATO, because NATO is the best security guarantee for us, for our country, for our kids,” he added.

On Tuesday, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said that while Ukraine must be supported, Russia should be given the opportunity to be a member of the global order.

Asked about Kissinger’s remarks regarding Russia’s place in the world, Zelensky noted “Russia has already earned a place among terrorists.”

“Our priority today, our political task today is to see the different political leaders and figures, those who are still very relevant or have been relevant until recently, for them to be able to recognize the great mistake that Putin committed, for them to recognize this is Russia’s aggression,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky also called for speedier decision-making to combat Russian aggression against his country.

“The tyranny is outpacing the democracy. Russia needed less than one second to start the war. … The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill. Ukraine and its allies have been resisting it for almost a year, this period proved all of our prompt actions brought positive results,” he underlined.

Zelensky underscored “the world was hesitant” when Russia took over Crimea in 2014 and then when it attempted to invade the whole country in February 2022.

“The world must not hesitate today and ever,” he said, adding that “the world must make faster than Russia makes its new moves.”

“The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia’s next missile attacks. … The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must outpace Russia’s attacks on security and peace in other countries,” Zelensky said.

He added he last addressed the forum three years ago, when the world was fighting Covid-19.

“In three years, we will be discussing new challenges and threats in Davos. What will this mean? it will mean We will definitely overcome the current threat. If history repeats itself at first the world either fails to notice or underestimates a threat, then it unites to resist it, and then the world wins every time,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

US set to finalize massive $2.5B aid package for Ukraine

The United States is set to finalize a huge military aid package for Ukraine totaling approximately $2.5 billion worth of weaponry, including — for the first time — Stryker combat vehicles, two sources briefed on the next tranche of aid told CNN. The package is not yet finalized, one of the sources said, but could come before the end of the week.

The new package is one of the largest to be announced since the war started last February, according to one source. It would include more armored Bradley Fighting Vehicles that, combined with the Strykers, is a significant escalation in the armored vehicles the US has committed to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. Mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, known as MRAPs, are also on the list, the source said.

The announcement is not expected to include tanks or the long-range missiles that has been repeatedly asked for by Ukraine. The US is expected to send Ukraine more ammunition for its artillery systems and HIMARS rocket systems that have been consistent in recent aid packages.

Ukrainian officials have been fiercely lobbying Washington for longer-range missiles known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of around 200 miles (300 kilometers). The Joe Biden administration has resisted sending them out of fear of escalating the conflict with Russia. The administration has also pushed back on sending M1 Abrams tanks because of logistical and maintenance complications.

The Biden administration also intends to provide $125 million in additional energy support for Ukraine, according to the US Agency for International Development. The funding, which will be drawn from the 2023 Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December, builds on existing contributions to assist Ukraine in the face of attacks from Russia.

“USAID will utilize the $125 million to procure vital equipment including additional gas turbines, high voltage autotransformers, distribution substation repair equipment, and backup power for Kyiv’s water supply and district heating services,” a statement added.

Turkey and US diplomats discuss support for Ukraine

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, where they “conducted an extensive dialogue on a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the significance of our partnership as NATO Allies,” according to a joint statement released Wednesday by the governments of the Republic of Turkey and the United States.

“Minister Çavuşoğlu and Secretary Blinken underlined their unequivocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s unacceptable war and reaffirmed their support to find a solution to end the war,” the joint statement read.

The two discussed methods to strengthen NATO “coordination and solidarity in the face of current threats and challenges,” the statement read.

Topics of discussion also included NATO’s open-door policy as well as letting Finland and Sweden join NATO. Turkey has been the only member that has voiced opposition to their membership, on the grounds of terror concerns.

UN nuclear watchdog finalizes deployment of permanent missions to Ukrainian power plants