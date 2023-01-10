Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 321

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction.

“Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength,” he said.

He did not spell out what he meant by gaining time or strength.

Zelensky added that new and fiercer attacks in Soledar had left no walls standing and that land in the eastern front was covered with Russian corpses.