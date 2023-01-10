Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 321

No walls left standing in Soledar: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction.
“Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength,” he said.
He did not spell out what he meant by gaining time or strength.
Zelensky added that new and fiercer attacks in Soledar had left no walls standing and that land in the eastern front was covered with Russian corpses.
Iran sending drones could contribute to war crimes: US
United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated Iran could contribute to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia.
“Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes,” Sullivan told reporters.
Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.
Two British nationals missing in Ukraine: UK officials
Two British nationals have gone missing in Ukraine, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced in a statement to CNN Monday.
“We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine,” an FCDO spokesperson said.
The spokesperson didn’t provide further details about the two British nationals or their last known location.
Russian, Ukrainian human rights commissioners to discuss prisoner swaps
The Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners will meet in Turkey later this week, news agencies from both countries reported, to likely discuss more prisoner exchanges.
Interfax quoted the Russian commissioner, Tatiana Moskalkova, as saying the meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets would occur during an international forum in Turkey between Thursday and Saturday.
Ukraine’s Ukrinform news agency quoted Lubinets as saying the main issue was “the return of our heroes and heroines”, a reference to prisoner exchanges.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps since the war began last February.
“Separately, we want to raise the issue of the return of civilian hostages, whom the Russian Federation has detained en masse in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and whom it does not allow to go home,” Lubinets added.
No plans to send Leopard 2 tanks: Germany
A government spokesperson said that Germany has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Last week the German government announced it was sending Marder fighting vehicles to the war-torn country, answering Kyiv’s calls for more heavy weapons to battle back against Russian forces.
Earlier on Monday, the economy minister also stated Berlin could not rule out the delivery of the Leopard tanks, which are heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders.
Around ’76 percent’ of foreign companies remain in Russia: Official
Around 76 percent of foreign companies continue to operate in Russia, the head of Russia’s lower legislative chamber said.
Despite the exodus of dozens of foreign firms over the war in Ukraine, “75.9 percent of foreign companies stayed in Russia”, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram.
“This decision speaks volumes: They believe in good prospects for the development of our country’s economy, they are satisfied with the business climate. Those who left suffer billions of dollars in costs”, noted Volodin.
The senior lawmaker added that Russian companies replaced niches left open by foreign businesses and urged them to be “nationally oriented” so their earnings are spent on the development of Russia, underlining that it was a priority of the State Duma to provide legal support for such purposes.
Ukrainian PM expects EU sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector
Kyiv expects the EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.
Shmyhal said after talks in Kyiv with Frans Timmermans, a vice president of the European Commission, that Rosatom should be punished over the invasion of Ukraine.
“We expect that the 10th package [of EU sanctions] will contain restrictions against Russia’s nuclear industry, in particular Rosatom,” Shmyhal said on Telegram. “The aggressor must be punished for attacks on Ukraine’s energy industry and crimes against ecology.”
Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine since March, and Putin issued a decree in October transferring control of the plant from the Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom to a subsidiary of Rosatom.
UK to consider sending Ukraine tanks
The United Kingdom is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time, British broadcaster Sky News reports, citing a Western source.
Sky News reported that discussions have been taking place “for a few weeks” about delivering the British army’s main battle tank, the Challenger 2, to Ukraine.