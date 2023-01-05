Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 316

French President Emmanuel Macron told President Volodymyr Zelensky that his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, a French official said after a phone call between the two leaders.

“This is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army,” the official added.

Speaking to reporters, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments but stated talks would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.

The French-made AMX-10 is an armed reconnaissance vehicle with high mobility, which carries four people, according to the French armed forces ministry website.

Italy cannot be a ‘honest broker’ in the conflict: Russia

Russia says Italy is not an “honest broker” or possible mediator in peace talks with Ukraine due to its position against Moscow.

“Obviously, given the partisan position taken by Italy, we cannot regard it as either an ‘honest broker’ or a possible guarantor of the peace process,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

She added that it is “strange” for Moscow to hear proposals for mediation from countries that took “an unequivocal and very aggressive anti-Russian position” since the very beginning of its “special military operation” in Ukraine last February.

Zakharova added that some countries pursue “selfish goals” with the intent of being involved in the negotiation process to receive “foreign policy dividends”.

“It would be better if the European pseudo-peacekeepers stopped the military support of Kyiv and focused their efforts on more firm and demanding work with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky”, she said, referring to Zelensky previously saying he would not negotiate with President Vladimir Putin.