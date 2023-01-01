Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 312

Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day

Numerous blasts were heard in Kyiv and in other places around Ukraine and air raid sirens wailed across the country in the first couple hours after midnight on New Year’s Day.

As the sirens wailed, some people in Kyiv shouted from their balconies, “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!”

Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems damaged a car in the capital’s centre, but preliminarily there were no wounded or casualties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated.

Kyiv’s city military administration announced that 23 Russian-launched “air objects” had been destroyed.

The attacks came minutes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year message of wishes of victory for his country in the war that is in its 11th month, with no end in sight.

Zelensky directly addresses the Russian people in last nightly address of 2022: Putin “hides behind you”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched from speaking Ukrainian to Russian in his nightly address Saturday, issuing a message to Russia and its citizens.

Zelensky said that Russia, which carried out another wave of missile attacks Saturday, is “following the devil,” and the country is waging a war to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power “until the end of his life.”

“All this war that you are waging, you — Russia — it is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie,” Zelensky continued, adding, “It is not for something historical. It’s for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.”

“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he added.

Zelensky said that Putin “is hiding behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces” and his citizens.

“He hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror,” Zelensky noted.

Zelensky added that most Russian missiles fired at Ukraine have been intercepted by air defense forces.

“If it were not for air defense, the number of casualties would have been different. Much bigger,” he said, stating, “And this is yet another proof for the world that support for Ukraine must be increased.”

Ukraine and Russia hold prisoner of war exchange

Both Ukraine and Russia reported an exchange of prisoners of war on Saturday.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said 140 prisoners of war had been released — including those from Mariupol and Snake Island.

“On the New Year Eve we not only repel enemy missile attacks, but also return our people home. This is another big exchange that we managed to carry out — 140 people are returning home. Among them are the wounded, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, volunteers of territorial defense from Slavutych, fathers and sons who were in captivity together, as well as ours from Bakhmut direction,” Yermak stated in a post on Telegram.

This is the 35th such exchange of the war, according to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The agency said 1,596 people — including both military personnel and civilians — have been released from Russian captivity through negotiations. That includes 187 women freed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the officials.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry announced 82 servicemen had been returned.

“The liberated personnel will be delivered to Moscow by military transport airplanes for further treatment and rehabilitation at healthcare facilities of Russian Defence Ministry,” the statement added.