Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 306

Three killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfield: Moscow

Ukraine targeted the Engels airfield in Russia’s Saratov Region with a drone early on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The UAV, approaching the base at a low altitude, was shot down by the air defenses, but three servicemen suffered fatal wounds from the falling debris, the ministry announced. None of the aircraft stationed at the airfield were damaged in the incident, it added. The Engels base, which hosts Russian long-range bombers, was targeted in a similar drone strike in early December.

Erdogan accuses West of ‘provocations’ over Ukraine

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has praised Turkey’s role in securing a grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in a speech on Sunday that unlike Ankara, Western nations did not make any tangible diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

“Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war,” Erdogan said at a youth event in Turkey’s eastern Erzurum province on Sunday.

Turkey has thus “assumed this mediator role in 2022” and is set to continue its diplomatic efforts next year, building up on the success of the Black Sea corridor created as part of an Istanbul grain deal in July, Erdogan added.

The grain corridor was touted as a way to secure food supplies to the neediest nations as a matter of priority, but Erdogan confirmed Russia’s long-standing concerns, saying on Sunday that some 44 percent of the grain exported from Ukraine went to Europe instead. In the meantime Moscow voiced its readiness to supply African nations with “large volumes” of grain and fertilizers out of its own stocks for free.

Majority of Germans against sending tanks to Ukraine: Poll

Nearly half of Germans do not want to see the country’s Leopard 2 battle tanks handed over to Ukraine, a recent YouGov opinion poll has indicated. Kiev has been imploring Berlin for the hardware for several months now, so far to no avail.

In its report on Sunday, media outlet Das Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), citing a YouGov survey, said 45% of respondents opposed the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to the eastern European country, while another 33% spoke in favor of the transfer, with the remaining 22% undecided.

The poll commissioned by Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) also revealed that it is only among supporters of the German Green Party that the number of those backing the move exceeds the number of skeptics, 50% to 25%, respectively.

Among the other two members of the traffic-light government coalition, the figures look different. 41% of supporters of the Social Democratic Party, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs to, would not want German tanks delivered to Ukraine, while 40% would have no issue with such a decision. Among the Free Democratic Party’s ranks, 42% are against and 33% are for.

The opposition Christian Democrats surveyed also return similar proportions.

The highest numbers of opponents of sending tanks to Kiev have been registered among voters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party (76% against, 13% for) and of the Left Party (52% against, 32% for).

Despite Ukraine’s repeated requests for Germany to provide it with the Leopard 2, Chancellor Scholz has been reluctant to do so. He argues that, since no other nation has supplied Kiev yet with equivalent weaponry, Germany should not blaze a trail.

However, there has been growing pressure from the other coalition members, the Greens and Free Democrats, for him to do so. The conservatives, who are in opposition, have also urged Scholz to change his mind.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba expressed regret over Berlin’s unwillingness to accommodate Kiev’s requests for the tanks. The diplomat noted that Ukraine did not understand what the reasons were for Berlin’s hesitancy.

Nuclear deterrence only factor preventing West from waging full-fledged war on Russia: Ex-president

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev, says the only thing that is preventing the West from seeking an all-out war with Russia is the country’s nuclear arsenal.

“Is the West ready to unleash a full-fledged war against us, including a nuclear war…?” Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote in an article in the Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper, which was published on Sunday.

“The only thing that stops our enemies today is the understanding that Russia will be guided by the fundamentals of state policy … on nuclear deterrence. And in the event that a real threat arises, it will act on them,” he added.

“The Western world is balancing between a burning desire to humiliate, offend, dismember, and destroy Russia as much as possible, on the one hand, and the desire to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, on the other,” Medvedev continued.

Russia enjoys the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with an arsenal containing close to 6,000 warheads.

President Vladimir Putin has recently said the risk of a nuclear war was rising, but added that Russia had not “gone mad” and sees its nuclear arsenal as a purely deterrent in nature.

The Russian leader added that, while the United States had stationed some of its nukes inside the territory of some members of the Washington-led military alliance of NATO in Europe, “We have not, and are not, transferring our nuclear weapons to anyone.

Russia rejects West’s price cap on its energy resources, says it will never accept any such caps

As Western countries and their allies rally to put limits on Russian energy prices, especially its natural gas, Moscow says it will never accept any caps placed by any foreign party on its energy resources. Speaking during a televised interview on Sunday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated “any price caps are unacceptable,” despite the fact that the limits are set rather high, because it is a matter of principle. “It is interference into market pricing processes…. That is why it is out of the question,” the Kremlin official noted. Peskov added, “And if today we accept this generous limit, tomorrow we will have to accept a limit infringing upon our interests,” adding, “We will never accept such distortion and destruction of the market pricing process.” On December 2, the European Union and the Group of Seven industrialized nations — that includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the Unites States, France, and Japan — agreed on a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil imports in an alleged attempt to starve Russia’s ongoing military campaign in Ukraine. Three days later, the EU also started enforcing an oil embargo on Russian crude deliveries by sea that would ban shipments, which reportedly account for two thirds of its imports. Similar steps were taken by the Group of Twenty countries and Australia, which also included banning Western companies from offering transport, financial and insurance services to tankers shipping oil from Russia at a price exceeding the agreed price cap.

Pope condemns use of ‘food as a weapon’ of war