Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 291

Over 1.5 million people in Odesa without power: Zelensky
More than 1.5 million people in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region are without power after Russian drone strikes on the electricity generating system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
On Saturday, all non-critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern port city was without power after Russia used drones to hit energy facilities.
Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities in Odesa, officials stated.
Dozen European countries push to lower cap on gas prices
A dozen European Union countries including Belgium, Italy, Poland and Slovenia have made a push to “significantly” lower a planned cap on natural gas prices as the bloc struggles to strike a deal on the measure.
Gas prices in Europe have soared this year after Russia slashed gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine.
EU countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they try to reach a deal in time for a meeting on Tuesday of their energy ministers. EU members have wrangled for months over whether to cap gas prices but have so far failed to bridge the gap between their divergent views.
Pro-cap countries say the measure would shield their economies from high energy costs, but Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and gas market, and the Netherlands have opposed it.
They warn it could disrupt the normal functioning of energy markets and deter gas producers from sending much-needed fuel to Europe.
UK sanctions Russians over human rights abuses
Britain has announced wide-ranging sanctions against 30 targets worldwide, including five people from Russia and Russian-held Crimea amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has attracted successive waves of UK sanctions against Moscow.
Those targeted include Russian Colonel Ramil Rakhmatulovich Ibatullin for his role as the commander of the 90th Tank Division, which has been involved in fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The government announced there had been multiple allegations made against serving members of the 90th Tank Division, including the conviction in Ukraine of a senior lieutenant on sexual abuse charges during the war.
Romania defuses fourth naval mine in Black Sea since March
Romania’s navy has defused a naval mine that had drifted close to its Black Sea shore, the Ministry of National Defence says.
Mines began floating in the Black Sea after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish military diving teams have been defusing those drifting in their waters.
The ministry added the navy was alerted by a Turkish cargo ship to a mine drifting about 2.5 nautical miles (4.6km) north of the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania.
The Black Sea is crucial for shipping grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.
The mine defused on Saturday was the fourth handled by the Romanian military since March. Since the war started, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine have destroyed roughly 40 mines in the western Black Sea.
Russia used Iranian drones to hit Odesa energy facilities: Ukrainian officials
Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials say.
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said two power facilities in the Odesa region were hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.
Fifteen of those drones, which carry an explosive payload and fly into their targets, were launched on targets in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv, and 10 were shot down, Ukraine’s armed forces said on Facebook.
Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, had a population of more than 1 million people before Russia’s February 24 invasion.
Maksym Marchenko, governor of the Odesa region, stated Russia used “kamikaze drones”, which fly into their targets rather than bomb or fire on them. He added two had been shot down over the Black Sea.
Both Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly denied claims that Iran has provided Russia with weapons to be used in the war in Ukraine.