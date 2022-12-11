Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 291

A dozen European Union countries including Belgium, Italy, Poland and Slovenia have made a push to “significantly” lower a planned cap on natural gas prices as the bloc struggles to strike a deal on the measure.

Gas prices in Europe have soared this year after Russia slashed gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine.

EU countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they try to reach a deal in time for a meeting on Tuesday of their energy ministers. EU members have wrangled for months over whether to cap gas prices but have so far failed to bridge the gap between their divergent views.

Pro-cap countries say the measure would shield their economies from high energy costs, but Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and gas market, and the Netherlands have opposed it.

They warn it could disrupt the normal functioning of energy markets and deter gas producers from sending much-needed fuel to Europe.

