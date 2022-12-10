Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 290

The United Nations Security Council has met following Russian claims that weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries have ended up in the hands of criminal gangs.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated the weapons the West supplied to Ukraine have been falling into the wrong hands, not only in Europe but also in Africa and the Middle East.

Countries that ship weapons to Kiev and aid the Ukrainian armed forces will face concrete legal consequences, Nebenzya said.

“We scrupulously register all such criminal actions of the US and its allies, they will have concrete legal consequences for everyone involved,” he added.

“We track and destroy the shipped vehicles. Since there its amount in Western warehouses drops, Washington and its allies have recently been trying to actively work with third countries, buying weapons and military equipment from them and shipping it to Ukraine,” the diplomat noted.

“The fact of such deals was recently admitted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmitry] Kuleba,” he continued.

Infrastructure and military among priorities amid energy crunch in Ukraine: PM

As Ukraine grapples with an energy crisis, the country will have to set priorities for electricity supply, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

“The first priority is critical infrastructure, in particular water and heat supply facilities and hospitals,” Shmyhal told a government meeting.

“The second priority is the military-industrial complex — facilities that work for the defense of the state. The principle, ‘Everything for the front,’ remains absolutely unchanged,” he added.

He stated the third priority is businesses that produce essential products — for example, bakeries and dairies. And the residential sector was fourth.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of state electricity generator Ukrenergo, said that repairs were continuing after the last wave of Russian missile attacks on Monday.

Kudrytskyi added substations in southern Ukraine and power plants were damaged.

“Several power plants were forced to stop generating electricity after the damage. Now we are gradually trying to restore generation at thermal power plants, to bring them to the levels that existed on the eve of the last attack,” he continued.

Kudrytskyi noted that since Oct. 10, more than 1,000 heavy missiles and drones have been fired at energy infrastructure facilities. The major difficulties with electricity supply were currently in the Odesa region, Kherson region, and Kharkiv region.

Nuclear generation has provided a little more than half of Ukraine’s needs in the recent past but Kudrytskyi said said the country needed other types of energy generation.

“There is not a single thermal power plant in Ukraine that was not damaged by the attacks,” he stated, adding, “Similarly, almost all hydroelectric power plants have suffered some damage and have a limited ability to generate electricity.”

He said as repairs continued, he hoped the country could transition to planned outages in the next few days. Much of Ukraine has also suffered emergency power cuts in recent weeks.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko noted more Russian targeting of infrastructure could be expected, and the energy supply might also be affected by heavy frosts.

“Ukraine has already received power equipment worth millions of euros. Our task today is not only to use the equipment for rapid restoration works but also to form a stock of equipment that may be urgently needed after the next shelling,” he added.

