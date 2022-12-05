Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 285

Better-trained Russian soldiers increase military threat: Ukraine
Russia’s recent mobilisation has increased its military threat in Ukraine as better-trained soldiers are now arriving at the front line, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said.
Russian forces, he stated, were using a lot of old equipment because it had no other way of replenishing supplies, and they had made only slow progress around Bakhmut.
“On the eastern front, the situation is very tense, the enemy attacks our units every day,” General Oleksander Syrskyi told national television.
Asked about the mobilisation ordered by Moscow in September, he noted: “Such a number of personnel increased the threat for us and these are not just words — these are new brigades, new battalions that have been trained, this is the replenishment that the army was waiting for because it was exhausted.”
“Those who come now have a better level of training than those who were previously sent to the front,” he added.
G7 price cap will destabilise energy market: Kremlin
The Kremlin announced that the G7 price cap on Russian oil will destabilise global energy markets but not affect Moscow’s ability to sustain its military operation in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Russia was preparing how it would respond to the move by the G7 and allies to ban countries and companies from dealing with Russian sea-borne exports of oil where the price is above $60 a barrel.
Several Russian officials have previously said Moscow would not sell oil to countries that abide by the cap.
Russian troops are running at ‘reduced tempo’: US Intelligence
The head of US intelligence says Russian troops are running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.
Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, stated her team was “seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and expects both sides will look to refit and resupply, for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.
“But we actually have a fair amount of scepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be, in fact prepared to do that,” noted Haines, speaking to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell.
“And I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that time frame,” she continued.
She added that President Vladimir Putin “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.”
Over 51,000 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression recorded so far: Ukraine
The Russian military has committed 51,161 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of the war, the Ukrainian prosecutor general said.
The office of the prosecutor general added that 18,585 crimes against Ukraine’s national security have also been recorded by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
The price cap on Russian seaborne oil agreed upon by the European Union, the G7 and Australia has come into force.
The cap of $60 per barrel, which has taken effect, is aimed at limiting Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine while making sure it keeps supplying the global market.
China to maintain ‘mutually beneficial’ energy relations with Russia: Report
The Chinese foreign ministry has said Beijing will continue its energy cooperation with Moscow on the basis of respect and mutual benefit, following the European Union’s agreement to impose a price cap on Russia’s oil exports, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.
China has upped its purchases of Russia’s Urals oil blends this year, which now trades at a steep discount to Brent, the global benchmark.
Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion the West should consider Russia’s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies.
In an interview with French TV station TF1, Macron said Europe needs to prepare its future security architecture and also think “how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated it is the world that needs security guarantees from Russia, not the other way around.
“Civilized world needs ‘security guarantees’ from barbaric intentions of post-Putin Russia,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online.
The West must stand up for democratic values and protect open societies, “but we must also avoid the temptation to once again divide the world into blocs,” wrote Scholz in the piece.
Russia gearing up for ‘massive attack’ on Ukraine: Official
Russia is getting ready for a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, according to a Ukrainian official.
“We understand that a massive attack is being prepared and is possible any day … Remember that neither day nor night matters to the enemy. Their task is terror,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces, told Ukraine’s Channel 24.
She said Ukrainian authorities are taking necessary precautionary measures.
“For almost two weeks, the enemy has not launched massive missile strikes. However, this pause may end at any time,” she stated, adding that the Ukrainian military is beefing up protection at power plants and other critical infrastructure.
Ukraine presidential aide warns against Musk’s ‘magical simple solutions’
A top Ukrainian presidential aide criticised Twitter owner Elon Musk for the billionaire’s “magical simple solutions”, citing ideas put forward by Musk on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Twitter content moderation.
Mykhailo Podolyak listed “exchang[ing] foreign territories for an illusory peace” and “open[ing] all private accounts because freedom of speech has to be total”, as examples of such suggestions.
“[Elon Musk] prefers so-called magical ‘simple solutions’,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter, an apparent reference to self-described free speech advocate Musk’s plans to reform Twitter, as well as a tweet in which he called for Ukraine to give up the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula in exchange for peace.
Twitter representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Musk was praised in the war’s early days for providing thousands of Starlink satellite internet devices, made by Musk’s SpaceX, to Ukraine free of charge, but the friendship ran into difficulties in October when Musk voiced support for peace conditions rejected by Kyiv.
Russia will not export oil subject to Western price cap: Deputy PM
Russia is working on the possibility of banning oil supplies subject to a western-imposed price cap, Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said.
“We are working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of a price cap instrument, regardless of what level is set, because such interference could further destabilise the market,” Novak stated.
Russia will not operate under a price cap, even if Moscow has to cut production, he added.
Public support in Russia for war ‘falling significantly’: UK
The British Ministry of Defence, in its latest intelligence estimate, has pointed to new signs from an independent Russian media outlet that public support in Russia for the military campaign was “falling significantly”.
Meduza, a website reporting Russian news from Latvia, says it had obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protection Service, which is in charge of guarding the Kremlin and providing security to top government officials.
The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55% of respondents backed peace talks with Ukraine while 25% wanted the war to go on. The report didn’t mention the margin of error.
Levada Center, Russia’s top independent pollster, found in a similar poll carried out in November poll that 53% of respondents supported peace talks, 41% spoke in favour of continuing the fight, and 6% were undecided. That poll of 1,600 people had a margin of error of no more than 3.4%.
The British MoD noted that “despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians since the September 2022 partial mobilisation.”
“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin,” it added.
In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut, while shelling sites in the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an eight-month Russian occupation.