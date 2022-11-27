Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 277

Heavy snowfall to blanket Kyiv with millions cut off from electricity

Heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv starting Sunday and lasting until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below freezing as millions living in Ukraine’s capital struggle without access to heat and electricity.

Restrictions on the use of the country’s scarce electricty resource remain in place across 14 regions and Kyiv, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly used his nightly video addresses to urge citizens to use power sparingly.

It comes after Russian forces bombarded critical power generation sites across Ukraine and in the past week inflicted some of the worst damage so far on the country’s infrastructure, leaving millions of people with no light, water or heat.

Zelensky: outages may increase

Ukrainian power suppliers will not be able to provide a stable electricity supply to residents in the war-hit country as of yet, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his late night address. “Today, our power engineers continued restoring the system – and we now have more opportunities to generate and supply electricity. But, unfortunately, not enough to make the supply completely stable,” he added. At the peak of outages earlier this week well over 10 million Ukrainians were disconnected following a major Russian missile bombardment. As of Saturday morning, Zelensky stated around half of these had been restored. “However, in 14 regions and in Kyiv, there are still restrictions for more than a hundred thousand subscribers in each of the regions,” he continued. The Ukrainian president warned that if consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase. This “once again shows how important it is now to save power and consume it rationally”, he noted. It is a new test of endurance for many in Kyiv and the surrounding regions who have already spent the last few weeks dealing with regular blackouts. Heavy snowfall was expected in Kyiv starting Saturday and the temperatures are dropping below freezing day and night. Electricity producers were able to provide only three-quarters of consumption needs, necessitating restrictions and blackouts across the country, Grid operator Ukrenergo announced.

Death from Russia is ‘innumerable’: Ukraine’s UN official

Permanent Representative of Ukraine Mission to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya honored the victims of the Holodomor, saying the suffering and death in Ukraine by Russia is “innumerable”. He added that Russia’s aggression “only makes our nation stronger”. The suffering and death brought to Ukraine by the Moscow dictators and the army of their henchmen are innumerable. Today we remember the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33. pic.twitter.com/dOdQO8lWGt — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) November 26, 2022

