Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 276

Over 6 million customers still without power in Ukraine

More than 6 million customers are still without power in Ukraine, though that is half the number initially cut off by Russian air strikes Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

“As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions and in Kyiv city,” he continued, adding, “On Wednesday evening, almost 12 million consumers were cut off.”

The capital, as well as the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipro face the greatest problems with power supply as of Friday, according to Zelensky.

About 600,000 consumers in Kyiv alone are still cut off, he noted. Many residents of the capital have been without electricity for more than 20 or even 30 hours.

Residents start evacuating Kherson as officials warn of harsh winter and Russian shelling

Voluntary evacuations for residents from the recently liberated port city of Kherson are underway, with the first train carrying away 100 people, the Ukrainian government said.

The train is bound for the western city of Khmelnytskyi, according to the country’s Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine. Among residents who “took advantage of the free evacuation” are 26 children, seven bedridden hospital patients and six people with limited mobility, it announced in a statement.

Authorities in Kherson are urging residents to leave the city, which is still mainly without power, before temperatures plunge further. Kherson has also come under renewed shelling since Russian troops were forced to leave the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Evacuees will receive financial support, accommodations and humanitarian aid once they reach Khmelnytskyi, according to city officials.

Authorities say there are also buses running from the Kherson region to the cities of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, where people will be “accommodated in specially equipped shelters and then evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine by car.”

Ukraine on the agenda when Macron visits White House next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss a range of political issues with US President Joe Biden next week including the war in Ukraine, trade issues and climate change, according to a French government official.

Beginning Wednesday the White House will host Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first full-scale state visit of Biden’s administration.

The visit will be a multi-day affair with formal ceremonies, meetings and a black-tie dinner on Thursday.

Macron is the first French president to be offered two state visits, a gesture that “underscores the alliance between the two countries,” according to the official.

“It will be a different visit to the one with Trump as the dynamic won’t be the same,” the official said.

Macron, now in his second term, has emerged as the leading voice to advocate for the European Union. He is expected to raise concerns over Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, a US climate and tax law seen as a major threat to European companies.

“We cannot risk a shock on European industry,” the official added.

Macron is also expected to tackle energy issues, and he will emphasize that the sanctions on Russia aren’t having the same consequences on Europe and the US.

“The US is self-sufficient, but the EU does not produce gas or petrol, so we are very impacted by energy prices, and once again it’s another problem for European industry,” he stated.

The relationship between the leaders hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

A failed deal for France to produce nuclear-powered submarines for Australia caused a major international rift, with the French ambassador to Washington, Philippe Etienne, being recalled for what was believed to be the first time in the nearly 250-year-old history of the alliance

Speaking to CNN’s Melissa Bell on Thursday, the ambassador noted trust had since been “restored.”

US defence chief lauds German support for Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has discussed support for Ukraine and efforts to “enhance security along NATO’s Eastern Flank” with his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, the Pentagon says. “Secretary Austin praised Germany’s leadership in providing security assistance to Ukraine, which is having a major positive impact on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon announced in a statement. “The two leaders agreed to continue to closely coordinate their efforts in assisting Ukraine and strengthening NATO deterrence,” it added.

Kyiv hospital almost forced to evacuate some patients after loss of water supply

One of Ukraine’s largest state hospitals was on the verge of evacuating some patients Wednesday after it lost water supply due to a Russian missile barrage, a local official told CNN.

The Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital was about to move patients undergoing dialysis treatment, which requires an uninterrupted water supply, the deputy head of the region’s military administration said in a phone interview.

“Unfortunately, when the power goes off in Kyiv, the central water supply also often fails,” the official, Vitaliy Vlasiuk, explained, adding, “A lack of water supply is critical.”

“Without water, it is difficult to run the hospital. First of all, sterilization rooms suffer and (dialysis) is impossible to conduct,” he said., adding, “On Wednesday, the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital was on the edge of evacuating patients who require (dialysis) to other facilities, but in the afternoon the water supply was restored and everyone received the procedures vital for them.”

Ukraine was hit by a barrage of Russian missiles Wednesday afternoon, which damaged critical infrastructure and resulted in a temporary loss of power to the national grid.

Hospitals have generators that kick in when the power is cut, but these have limited capacity, Vlasiuk said. Medical chiefs try to conserve power by using them only for essential activities.

How Ukraine’s hospitals survive outages: Power from generators allows surgeons to continue operations during a blackout, but non-urgent surgery does not take place, according to Vlasiuk.

Hospital staff may wear headlamps so that the generator can last longer, he continued.

But he insisted that wards would be “fully lit” – despite photos that have shown doctors in the capital and other regions wearing the lights.

Orest Chemerys, the head of Lviv’s regional health department, said that critical equipment like incubators and the intensive care wards were switched to generator power within seconds of a blackout. Almost all the region’s health care facilities temporarily survived on generators after Wednesday’s airstrikes.

“We are prepared for a situation in which there might be no power for 7 to 10 days,” Chemerys said. Each hospital in the Lviv region has a generator and the authorities have agreements with local gas stations to supply the fuel, he added.

Ukraine’s minister of health, Viktor Liashko, told national TV on Friday that each hospital with an ICU and operating room had a generator and the government was bringing in additional generators to further increase capacity.

‘We have to endure this winter’: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will have to “endure” the freezing winter amid power shortages sparked by Russian bombardment.