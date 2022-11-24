Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 274: Kiev mayor says 70% of residents without electricity

Kiev mayor reveals 70% of residents still without electricity

Over 70% of Kiev’s residents remain without electricity as of Thursday morning, water supply in the city has been partially restored, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported.

“As of Thursday morning, 70% of Kiev remains without power,” the Ukrainian media outlet Strana quoted him as saying.

According to Klitschko, the electricity return to the capital depends on the resumption of balance in the Ukrainian power grid system.

Water supplies in the city have now been resumed on the left bank. Meanwhile, on the right bank, water should be available in the first half of the day, the mayor added.

Zelensky urges UNSC to support “peace formula” following missile strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, urging the group to support the Ukrainian peace formula following a wave of Russian missile strikes that the president dubbed “the Russian formula of terror.”

“I emphasize yet again: it is high time to support the Ukrainian formula of peace. There should be no room for terror in the world,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized the need for “modern and effective air and missile defense systems” after detailing the series of Russian air strikes that destroyed critical facilities, including energy infrastructure, residential housing, and a hospital, where a newborn baby in the hospital’s maternity ward was killed.

This large-scale assault on energy infrastructure also led to widespread energy blackouts in Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, an act Zelensky stated was “analogous to using weapons of mass destruction.”

“When the temperature outside drops below zero and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, that is an obvious crime against humanity,” he added.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was one of several representatives to reiterate their support for Ukraine, with emphasis on condemning Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“Vladimir Putin’s motive could not be more clear and more cold-blooded. He is clearly — clearly —weaponizing winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people. He has decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission,” Greenfield noted.

Kremlin expresses faith in ‘success’ of its Ukraine offensive

The Kremlin has expressed faith in the “success” of its offensive in Ukraine as Russian attacks left the ex-Soviet country’s energy system in tatters.

“The future and the success of the special operation are beyond doubt,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a visit to Armenia, using Moscow’s official term to describe its war.

Peskov, who accompanied President Vladimir Putin to the Armenian capital Yerevan, did not provide further details.

We can’t continue “counting on good luck” to avoid nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia: IAEA director

Negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow on the establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant continue — but in the meantime the director of the UN nuclear watchdog is warning about potential consequences.

“We cannot continue counting on good luck to avoid a nuclear accident,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN on Wednesday.

Grossi said negotiations are “moving forward” but “this is an active combat zone, therefore getting to agreed parameters for this is not such an easy thing to do.”

The IAEA director added he met with a Russian delegation in Turkey earlier Wednesday and spoke with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.

“I am having consultations with both. I would not agree with the assessment that we are not making any progress, I think we are,” Grossi continued.

“Of course, we are talking about something which is very difficult. This is war. This is real war and the protection zone that I am proposing is precisely on the front line, on the line were both adversaries are in contact,” he noted.

“But we are moving forward I believe, and I hope that episodes as traumatic as the ones this past weekend may paradoxically help us move forward, in the sense that people need to realize that we cannot continue counting on good luck to avoid a nuclear accident,” he added.

When asked who is “playing with fire,” referencing Grossi’s own remarks from Sunday following powerful explosions that rocked the nuclear power plant Saturday and Sunday, Grossi said “it is very difficult for us to identify from inside the plant who is doing that,” adding “by the way, our main goal is to get this to stop, not to get into a game of attribution.”

Later on Wednesday, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant “once again lost access to external electricity” and was instead relying on its emergency diesel generators for the power it needs for reactor cooling and other essential functions, IAEA announced in a statement.

Biden administration condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure

The Joe Biden administration on Wednesday condemned Russian strikes on power generating infrastructure across Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that Russia “is increasingly turning to horrific attacks against the Ukrainian people with punishing strikes damaging energy grid infrastructure, and deliberately doing so as winter approaches.”

Watson added that the strikes “do not appear aimed at any military purpose,” but “instead further the goal of the Putin regime to increase the suffering and death” of Ukrainians.

The US also warned that the actions show “Russia is willing to increase the risk of a nuclear safety incident that could not only further harm Ukraine, but affect the entire region as well.”

Watson’s statement touted an additional $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine announced earlier Wednesday.

At least 7 dead from Russian strikes across Kyiv region: Officials

At least seven people were killed and 36 were wounded following a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine, according to officials.

Four died in the region of Kyiv, the head of Kyiv region military administration, Oleksii Kuleba, said in a Telegram statement.

In the city of Kyiv, three people were killed Wednesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

German chancellor says country’s energy security for this winter is “guaranteed”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Germany’s energy security for this winter season is “guaranteed” amid Europe’s energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“It is guaranteed because the German government took a courageous turn in direction and because households and companies across the country save energy,” Scholz told German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin.

“Doing nothing would come at a very high price. That’s why we are doing away with the failings of an energy and trade policy that has led us into one-sided dependence on Russia and China in particular,” he added.

Scholz also stated that he shares the goal with French President Emmanuel Macron of a geopolitical Europe that is “significantly more capable of acting.”

Most Ukrainian power plants de-energized after Russian missile strike

The large-scale Russian missile assault on Ukrainian energy infrastructure Wednesday left most power plants de-energized and the vast majority of people without power, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Facebook.

“Today’s missile attack led to temporary de-energization of all nuclear power plants, and most thermal and hydroelectric power plants,” it noted.

“Power transmission facilities were also damaged. As a result, the vast majority of electricity consumers across the country were de-energized. There are emergency outages. The lack of electricity may affect the availability of heat and water supply,” it added.

Engineers were working to restore the power supply “as soon as possible” but the scale of the damage meant it “will take time,” the ministry announced.

Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine in large-scale attack: Ukrainian military

Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday in its latest “large-scale attack on crucial infrastructure facilities,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram.

Fifty-one of the 70 missiles were intercepted, as well as five attack drones, the military’s statement read.

The missiles were launched from two small missile-carrying ships in — and aircraft over — the Black Sea; from TU-95MS missile carriers in Volgodonsk in southern Russia; and from the Caspian Sea.

US will provide $400 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine

The US will provide $400 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine, the White House announced Wednesday in a memo.

According to a statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the drawdown “includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from US Department of Defense inventories.”

A White House official stated that the package has “additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), 150 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 200 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds,” and more.

Total US military assistance for Ukraine amounts to approximately $19.7 billion since the beginning of the Joe Biden administration, Blinken’s statement added.

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, so it can continue to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes,” Blinken continued.

Power outages are affecting every region of Ukraine: Utility company

There are power outages across every region of Ukraine following a barrage of Russian missile strikes targeting the country’s critical infrastructure on Wednesday afternoon, national power supply company Ukrenergo announced in a statement posted to Facebook.

“The missile attack is still ongoing, but there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency outages are taking place in all regions,” it said.

“This is a necessary step to protect power grids from additional technological accidents and maintain the power system. Repair crews together with the units of the State Emergency Service will start repairing the damage immediately after the end of the air alert. But due to the frost and freezing rain in some regions, emergency repair works at the facilities damaged by terrorist missiles may take longer,” it added.

Ukrenergo advised everyone in Ukraine to make note of locations it described as “points of invincibility,” where “electricity, mobile communication and Internet, heating, water and first aid kits” would be available in the event of “significant” interruptions.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that a residential building in the district of Vyshgorod had been hit, as well as the village of Chabany. More than 20 people were injured, he added.