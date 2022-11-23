Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 273

Russia using cold as ‘weapon of mass destruction’: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed Russia for using winter temperatures as a “weapon of mass destruction” by striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“The Kremlin wants to transform the cold this winter into a weapon of mass destruction,” Ukraine’s president told a meeting of French mayors in a video message.

To get through the winter during the conflict, Zelensky urged the Association of French Mayors to send generators, support for de-mining operations and equipment for Ukraine’s emergency services and medics.

“I call on you to be very concrete with your help and to support our towns and communities against terrorism,” he added.

Pentagon asked to reconsider Ukraine’s request for Gray Eagle drones

A bipartisan group of 16 US senators has asked the Biden administration to carefully reconsider Ukraine’s request for lethal Gray Eagle drones to fight Russia.

The Joe Biden administration has so far rejected requests for the Gray Eagle drone, which has an operational ceiling of 29,000 feet and can fly for more than 24 hours, basing it on concerns that the drones could be shot down and may escalate the conflict.

As Russia increasingly turns to kamikaze drones and attacks civilian infrastructure, Ukraine has strongly appealed to the US to supply it with powerful drones that can help them gain an advantage in the conflict.

In their letter, the senators have given Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin until November 30 to explain why the Pentagon believed the drone was not appropriate for the fight in Ukraine.

Russia will reduce gas supply to Europe through Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it will reduce natural gas supply to Europe as of next Monday by pinching flow to a pipeline that runs through Ukraine.

On its official telegram account, the state-owned company said gas meant for Moldova is being held in Ukraine so it will reduce supply to the Sudzha pipeline to account for the difference.

“The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom to the GIS Sudzha for transit to Moldova through the territory of Ukraine exceeds the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova,” it added.

“While maintaining the transit imbalance through Ukraine for Moldovan consumers, on November 28, from 10:00, Gazprom will begin reducing gas supply to the Sudzha GIS for transit through Ukraine in the amount of the daily under delivery,” the company noted.

Europe has raced to replenish its stocks this year ahead of winter as Russia dramatically cut its flows of pipeline gas, including halting all shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in September.

But a bigger challenge could emerge in the spring when Europe tries to refill its stores with a much-reduced supply of Russian pipeline gas. Flows to Europe are just 20% of their pre-war levels, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Zelensky appeals to Ukrainians to conserve energy

As Russian attacks continue to affect Ukraine’s power capacity, President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the country to conserve energy.

“The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day,” Zelensky noted in a nightly video address.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also reiterated the need to save electricity and said that because of the rising power consumption, emergency shutdowns may need to be carried out in addition to the planned ones taking place currently.

Ukraine has nearly recaptured Mykolaiv: Local governor

Ukraine has recaptured almost the entire southern Mykolaiv region, an isolated peninsula of the Black Sea where fighting is continuing, the local governor said. Kyiv’s troops have been pushing out Russian forces from the southern Mykolaiv and Kherson regions and recently recaptured Kherson city. Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaly Kim stated, “We are restoring full control over the region. We have three settlements left on the Kinburn Split to officially no longer be a region at war.” His announcement comes after a defence ministry spokeswoman confirmed this week that Ukrainian forces were carrying out “a military operation” on the Kinburn Split. “As soon as there is a result, we will report on it,” noted southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk.

World Bank gives $4.5 billion in new assistance to Ukraine

The World Bank will give $4.5 billion in additional aid to Ukraine to help it “sustain essential services and core government functions at the national and regional levels” while fending off Russian forces, according to a statement.

The money, provided by the US, will help “pay wages for hospital workers, government and school employees, pensions for the elderly, salaries for public servants, and social programs for the vulnerable,” the World Bank said in a statement.

“Amid the ongoing war and the escalating destruction of infrastructure, our commitment to deliver urgent assistance to the people of Ukraine is strong as ever,” stated World Bank Group President David Malpass.

“This generous additional grant from the United States comes at a critical time as the country faces severe energy supply disruption and colder weather. The World Bank Group will continue to mobilize all available resources to help the Government of Ukraine meet vital needs for its citizens,” Malpass added.

The US Agency for International Development said in a statement Tuesday that “robust safeguards put in place by the World Bank, coupled with USAID-funded, expert third-party monitoring support embedded within the Ukrainian government, ensure accountability and transparency in the use of these funds.”

It added Kyiv “will receive the funding in two tranches before the end of 2022.”

Denys Shmyhal, prime minister of Ukraine, also announced the aid money on his Twitter account Tuesday. He noted the funds will help Ukraine “meet urgent needs during the winter.”

Russian strikes caused “colossal” damage to Ukraine’s power generating facilities: Head of grid operator

An attack last week by Russian forces on Ukraine’s power grid caused “colossal” damage, leaving no thermal or hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine intact, according to the head of the government-owned electricity transmission system operator.

“This was the biggest attack, the biggest in history. Over 100 heavy missiles were launched. Their targets were Ukrainian energy system facilities, mainly, Ukrenergo substations and Ukrainian thermal power stations producing energy for Ukrainian consumers,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, said Tuesday.

“To understand the scale of these attacks, what we’re dealing with, almost all thermal and power generation from large power plants suffered damage from missile strikes. There are almost no Ukrenergo hub substations that are intact. Practically every key substation has been hit at least once, and some three, five or eight times,” he added.

Ukraine’s grid is currently “stabilized” with scheduled blackouts due to the war’s massive damage to power stations, leaving them unable to provide enough electricity for the country. Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, remains the most “problematic” region for power, though local workers are concentrated on demining the grid in the wake of retreating Russian troops.

In the absence of new massive attacks the situation should be stable with four-hour outages a day planned, he said.

“As we see it, it is the role of the energy sector is to make the energy system work in a way that enables Ukrainians to remain in their country and spend the winter here. It is our everyday battle is to make the energy system meet the electricity needs of Ukrainians,” he added.

Kherson authorities have urged residents to evacuate to areas of the country with more stable power supplies as the region is still without electricity.

EU announces $2.5 billion in funding for Ukraine

The European Union will provide another 2.5 billion euros (around $2.57 billion) in financial aid for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

The EU Commission is planning to aid Ukraine with a support package of 18 billion euros (around $18.5 billion) in 2023, with funding disbursed regularly, for urgent repairs and recovery, she said in a tweet.

“We will keep on supporting [Ukraine] for as long as it takes,” she wrote.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the EU for the assistance, describing the move as “another step of solidarity.”