Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 265

Lavrov again blames West and its allies for provoking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The West and its allies have provoked Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and not vice versa, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, using a familiar justification for Moscow’s invasion.
“The more they [the West and allies] talk about unprovoked aggression, the more everybody is convinced it was provoked by them,” Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.
“And it is not aggression, it is [an] operation to defend the legitimate interests of Russian security because of threats on Russia’s borders and to defend the Russian population in Donbas,” he added, using one of the Kremlin’s common propaganda lines.
Lavrov also accused NATO and the European Union of interfering in the war in Ukraine.
“I believe NATO and the European Union have long been participants in a hybrid war in Ukraine, hybrid conflict with their arms supplies and training servicemen, and helping with a large amount of intelligence, helping with targeting,” he said.
Despite speaking out against the West, Lavrov also told reporters that he had spoken to France’s President Emmanuel Macron, claiming that the French leader told Lavrov he wanted to keep talking to the Russian president.
“I spoke to President Macron and he confirmed his intention to continue contacts with President (Vladimir) Putin, to look for agreements that will allow a settlement to the situation,” said Lavrov.
“I reminded him, as I said, that all the problems are on the Ukrainian side, because of their categorical refusal of any negotiations,” he continued, adding, “They are putting forward conditions that are clearly unrealistic and inconsistent with the situation.”
In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree formally ruling out the possibility of negotiations with Putin. It was dated the day that Putin announced he would annex Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — in violation of international law.
Last week, however, Zelensky told CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour he had not completely ruled out peace negotiations with his counterpart in Moscow.
“I haven’t closed the door. I said we would be ready to talk to Russia – but with a different Russia. One that is truly ready for peace. One that is ready to recognize that they are occupiers … They need to return everything. Land, rights, freedom, money. And most importantly, justice,” he stated.
“And so far, I haven’t heard statements like that from the Russian Federation – either from Putin or from anyone else,” he added.
Russia “cannot continue existence in its current form”: Ukrainian official
Russia must “undergo political transformation” and “cannot continue existence in its current form,” a Ukrainian presidential adviser has stated.
“No need to be afraid of the truth,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter Tuesday.
“Russia cannot continue existence in its current form and ruling elites. Russia must lose, be punished for neglecting international law and undergo political transformation. The sooner everyone understands this, the fewer victims there will be,” he wrote on Twitter.
In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree formally ruling out the possibility of negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Speaking with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour last week, Zelensky said that “other than ultimatums, I’ve not heard anything from the current president of the Russian Federation.”
“But I haven’t closed the door. I said we would be ready to talk to Russia – but with a different Russia. One that is truly ready for peace. One that is ready to recognize that they are occupiers … They need to return everything. Land, rights, freedom, money. And most importantly, justice,” he added.
Zelensky proposes total prisoner swap with Russia in G20 address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed an “all for all” prisoner swap with Russia during his virtual address to the G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday, according to a transcript of his remarks shared by the Embassy of Ukraine in Indonesia.
“Thousands of our people — military and civilians — are in Russian captivity. They are subjected to brutal torture — this is mass abuse… we know by name 11,000 children who were forcibly deported to Russia,” Zelensky said.
“Add to that hundreds of thousands of deported adults, and you will see what a humanitarian catastrophe the Russian war has caused. Add political prisoners — Ukrainian citizens who are held in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular in Crimea. We must release all these people … we must unite for the sake of the only realistic model of the release of prisoners — all for all,” he added.
The prisoner swap proposal is one of 10 areas outlined by Zelensky during his speech Tuesday on a path to end the war. They are:
- Radiation and nuclear safety
- Food security
- Energy security
- Release of prisoners and deportees
- Implementation of the UN Charter
- Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities
- Justice
- Ecocide and the protection of the environment
- Prevention of escalation
- Confirmation of the end of the war
Xi warns against ‘weaponisation’ of food and energy
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the G20 against the “weaponisation” of food and energy, in a possible veiled criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems,” Xi told the summit in Bali, while also repeating his familiar opposition to Western sanctions policy.
Most G20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine: Draft declaration
A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies seen by the Reuters news agency strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.
It stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.
“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions,” said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat.
The declaration has yet to be adopted.
Zelensky: All critical infrastructure in Kherson destroyed under Russian occupation
All critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson was destroyed while under Russian occupation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday after visiting the city.
“This is what the Russian flag means — complete devastation. There is no electricity, no communication, no internet, no television. The occupiers destroyed everything themselves — on purpose. This is their special operation. Before the winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure. Absolutely all important facilities in the city and the region are mined,” Zelensky noted.
The Ukrainian president added that efforts are being made to return life to normal in Kherson.
Earlier on Monday, officials stated they were working to repair damaged bridges and restore Kherson’s electricity supply.
UN calls for Russia to be responsible for reparations in Ukraine
The United Nations General Assembly has called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognising that Russia is responsible for reparations in the country.
The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly’s 193 members, recognises that Russia must be held accountable for violations of international law in or against Ukraine and “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts”.
General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.
Ukrainian commander tells US counterpart Russia must leave all occupied areas as condition for negotiations
The Commander of Ukrainian forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stated he has reiterated to his US counterpart, General Mark Milley, that Ukraine’s “goal is to liberate the entire Ukrainian land from Russian occupation.”
Zaluzhnyi said he had told General Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the “Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations, agreements or compromise decisions. There is only one condition for negotiations – Russia must leave all the occupied territories.”
Zaluzhnyi added he had told Milley that the situation at the front is stable and controlled.
“We closely monitor the actions of the enemy on the border with the Republic of Belarus and build a reliable shield to protect Ukraine from the north,” he noted on his Telegram channel.
“Defense forces, despite the fierce resistance of the occupation troops, continue offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector,” he added.
Zaluzhnyi said Russian forces were actively attacking along several fronts in the Donetsk region, but were unsuccessful.
Russia becoming a “pariah state”: British PM
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that Russia is becoming a “pariah state,” the UK’s PA news agency reported.
In comments made to reporters traveling with him to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia — the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February — Sunak stated it was “telling” that Putin would not attend the event, PA reported.
“It’s telling that Putin is not there. Russia is becoming a pariah state and he’s not there to take responsibility for what he’s doing,” Sunak told reporters.
When asked how he planned to interact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20, Sunak said he was going to “take the opportunity to unequivocally condemn the Russian state and Putin for their abhorrent and illegal war.”
Russia bans entry to 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carrey
Russia said on Monday that it was imposing entry bans on an additional 100 Canadian citizens, including American-Canadian actor Jim Carrey, in response to Canada’s sanctions on Moscow.
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that it has added more Canadians to its “black list,” which contains hundreds of Western officials and notable individuals.
“In response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s continued practice of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian ‘russophobic’ authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed to 100 citizens of Canada on the basis of reciprocity,” the statement read.
Moscow in March added Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the travel ban.
EU has delivered weapons and equipment worth $8bn to Ukraine: Top diplomat
The European Union and its member states have provided weapons and military equipment worth at least 8 billion euros ($8.27bn) to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat stated.
This sum amounts to about 45 percent of what the United States has supplied to Kyiv, Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
US imposes new sanctions targeting Russian military’s supply chains
The US has imposed new sanctions aimed at disrupting the Russian military’s supply chains, rolling out measures against 14 people and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
The US Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov as well as individuals that it said worked as financial facilitators in Suleiman’s network.
“The United States will continue to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and impose high costs on President Putin’s enablers, as well as all those who support Russia’s brutality against its neighbor,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Canada to boost aid for Ukraine
Canada will provide Ukraine with another $500m in military assistance and has placed sanctions on nearly two dozen more Russians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has announced.
The additional funding adds to the $3.4bn of Canadian assistance to Kyiv so far for its defence against Russia’s invasion and will help fund military, surveillance and communications equipment; fuel; and medical supplies, Trudeau’s office said in a statement.
Monday’s sanctions target 23 Russians “involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders”, including police officers, prosecutors, judges and prison officials, the statement added.
Ukraine expects $4.8bn in foreign financing in November: Finance minister
Ukraine expects to receive about $4.8bn in financing from abroad in November and another $3bn in December, its finance minister, Serhiy Marchenko, has told a news briefing.
Kyiv has relied heavily on foreign economic and military aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.
Biden: Ukrainian liberation of Kherson is “a significant, significant victory for Ukraine”
The Ukrainian liberation of Kherson “was a significant, significant victory for Ukraine,” President Joe Biden told reporters traveling with him to the G20 summit in Bali Monday.
He emphasized that any negotiations towards a ceasefire will require Ukraine have a seat at the table.
“First of all, it was a significant, significant victory for Ukraine – a significant victory – and I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination and capacity of Ukrainian people and Ukrainian military. I mean, they’ve really been amazing,” Biden said.
“I’ve been very clear that we’re going to continue to provide the capability for the Ukrainian people to defend themselves – and we are not going to engage in any negotiation. There’s nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, this is a decision Ukraine has to make,” he added.
During a news conference earlier Monday, Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said that Russia is “in no position” to be setting rules for negotiations.
“The peace formula for Ukraine remains unchanged: Immediate cessation of the war, withdrawal of all Russian troops, restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, damages reimbursement and provision of effective guarantees of non-repetition of aggression,” Nikolenko added.
Still, Biden noted Monday in Bali, he believes hostilities in the region will “slow down a bit because of the winter months, and the inability to move as well, as easily around the country,” later adding he remains confident “that Russia will not occupy or defend Ukraine as they intended from the beginning.”