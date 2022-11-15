Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 265

Lavrov again blames West and its allies for provoking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The West and its allies have provoked Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and not vice versa, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, using a familiar justification for Moscow’s invasion.

“The more they [the West and allies] talk about unprovoked aggression, the more everybody is convinced it was provoked by them,” Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.

“And it is not aggression, it is [an] operation to defend the legitimate interests of Russian security because of threats on Russia’s borders and to defend the Russian population in Donbas,” he added, using one of the Kremlin’s common propaganda lines.

Lavrov also accused NATO and the European Union of interfering in the war in Ukraine.

“I believe NATO and the European Union have long been participants in a hybrid war in Ukraine, hybrid conflict with their arms supplies and training servicemen, and helping with a large amount of intelligence, helping with targeting,” he said.

Despite speaking out against the West, Lavrov also told reporters that he had spoken to France’s President Emmanuel Macron, claiming that the French leader told Lavrov he wanted to keep talking to the Russian president.

“I spoke to President Macron and he confirmed his intention to continue contacts with President (Vladimir) Putin, to look for agreements that will allow a settlement to the situation,” said Lavrov.

“I reminded him, as I said, that all the problems are on the Ukrainian side, because of their categorical refusal of any negotiations,” he continued, adding, “They are putting forward conditions that are clearly unrealistic and inconsistent with the situation.”

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree formally ruling out the possibility of negotiations with Putin. It was dated the day that Putin announced he would annex Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — in violation of international law.

Last week, however, Zelensky told CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour he had not completely ruled out peace negotiations with his counterpart in Moscow.

“I haven’t closed the door. I said we would be ready to talk to Russia – but with a different Russia. One that is truly ready for peace. One that is ready to recognize that they are occupiers … They need to return everything. Land, rights, freedom, money. And most importantly, justice,” he stated.

“And so far, I haven’t heard statements like that from the Russian Federation – either from Putin or from anyone else,” he added.

Russia “cannot continue existence in its current form”: Ukrainian official

Russia must “undergo political transformation” and “cannot continue existence in its current form,” a Ukrainian presidential adviser has stated.

“No need to be afraid of the truth,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter Tuesday.

“Russia cannot continue existence in its current form and ruling elites. Russia must lose, be punished for neglecting international law and undergo political transformation. The sooner everyone understands this, the fewer victims there will be,” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour last week, Zelensky said that “other than ultimatums, I’ve not heard anything from the current president of the Russian Federation.”

"But I haven't closed the door. I said we would be ready to talk to Russia – but with a different Russia. One that is truly ready for peace. One that is ready to recognize that they are occupiers … They need to return everything. Land, rights, freedom, money. And most importantly, justice," he added.

Zelensky proposes total prisoner swap with Russia in G20 address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed an “all for all” prisoner swap with Russia during his virtual address to the G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday, according to a transcript of his remarks shared by the Embassy of Ukraine in Indonesia.

“Thousands of our people — military and civilians — are in Russian captivity. They are subjected to brutal torture — this is mass abuse… we know by name 11,000 children who were forcibly deported to Russia,” Zelensky said.

“Add to that hundreds of thousands of deported adults, and you will see what a humanitarian catastrophe the Russian war has caused. Add political prisoners — Ukrainian citizens who are held in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory, in particular in Crimea. We must release all these people … we must unite for the sake of the only realistic model of the release of prisoners — all for all,” he added.

The prisoner swap proposal is one of 10 areas outlined by Zelensky during his speech Tuesday on a path to end the war. They are:

Radiation and nuclear safety

Food security

Energy security

Release of prisoners and deportees

Implementation of the UN Charter

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

Justice

Ecocide and the protection of the environment

Prevention of escalation

Confirmation of the end of the war

Xi warns against ‘weaponisation’ of food and energy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the G20 against the “weaponisation” of food and energy, in a possible veiled criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We must firmly oppose politicisation, instrumentalisation and weaponisation of food and energy problems,” Xi told the summit in Bali, while also repeating his familiar opposition to Western sanctions policy.

Most G20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine: Draft declaration

A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies seen by the Reuters news agency strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.

It stressed it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions,” said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat.

The declaration has yet to be adopted.

Zelensky: All critical infrastructure in Kherson destroyed under Russian occupation

All critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson was destroyed while under Russian occupation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday after visiting the city.

“This is what the Russian flag means — complete devastation. There is no electricity, no communication, no internet, no television. The occupiers destroyed everything themselves — on purpose. This is their special operation. Before the winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure. Absolutely all important facilities in the city and the region are mined,” Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian president added that efforts are being made to return life to normal in Kherson.

Earlier on Monday, officials stated they were working to repair damaged bridges and restore Kherson’s electricity supply.

UN calls for Russia to be responsible for reparations in Ukraine